 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Owners of the Everstuck invoke maritime law so that anyone with cargo on it has to help pay the costs of unsticking it   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
43
    More: Stupid, Ship, U.S. Coast Guard, massive cargo ship, new plan, shipping company, portion of the cost, Shipping, Chesapeake Bay  
•       •       •

1467 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like reverse Goodwill building to cut down on future customers.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Joke's on Evergreen... most of those containers are full of gag rubber dog shiat. The shippers are going to take the alternative: Keep it and auction it off to pay for your fark up.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gold fringe for everyone!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that would increase the price of shipping to more closely reflect its real cost! We can't do that! Then producers would have to raise the prices of products! And consumers would have to pay similar prices for products that aren't made in China! Then producers wouldn't even need to make products in China, and there could be well-paying manufacturing jobs in the west!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like bullshiat.  I paid you the fee that you demanded for your shipping service.  If you incur further costs because you can't hire a competent boat-driver, why should that be MY problem?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a comment elsewhere from someone who's moving either to or from the US from overseas, and nearly all their worldly possessions are in one of the containers on the Ever Stuck.  I hope this isn't someone who's going to get stuck with a whopping bill for their part of the recovery operation.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: That sounds like bullshiat.  I paid you the fee that you demanded for your shipping service.  If you incur further costs because you can't hire a competent boat-driver, why should that be MY problem?


Because the flag has a gold fringe, of course!
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: That sounds like bullshiat.  I paid you the fee that you demanded for your shipping service.  If you incur further costs because you can't hire a competent boat-driver, why should that be MY problem?


You're right.  But, laws are not written by and for the people who need to ship something, they are written by and for people who own shipping companies.  Much like everything else in this darkest timeline.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever Forward

oh, lawd. I came in here to make a joke about it was them, except it actually is them.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that this is well within American territorial waters and that the ship is moving between two American ports, I hope that the courts find against Evergreen on the lawsuits that will undoubtedly come because of this.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Joke's on Evergreen... most of those containers are full of gag rubber dog shiat. The shippers are going to take the alternative: Keep it and auction it off to pay for your fark up.


Wrong.  I have it on good authority that rubber dog shiat is shipped by air.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Opacity: Joke's on Evergreen... most of those containers are full of gag rubber dog shiat. The shippers are going to take the alternative: Keep it and auction it off to pay for your fark up.

Wrong.  I have it on good authority that rubber dog shiat is shipped by air.


I thought that was dildos.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Joke's on Evergreen... most of those containers are full of gag rubber dog shiat. The shippers are going to take the alternative: Keep it and auction it off to pay for your fark up.


Top Secret! (4/9) Movie CLIP - What Phony Dog Poo? (1984) HD
Youtube vPB2g1y2VFk
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: I saw a comment elsewhere from someone who's moving either to or from the US from overseas, and nearly all their worldly possessions are in one of the containers on the Ever Stuck.  I hope this isn't someone who's going to get stuck with a whopping bill for their part of the recovery operation.


Insurance, I hope they bought it, would cover this. If not they just yoink your shiat.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Joke's on Evergreen... most of those containers are full of gag rubber dog shiat. The shippers are going to take the alternative: Keep it and auction it off to pay for your fark up.


There's a good chance the cost of writing off the cargo will be less expensive to Evergreen's customers than paying Evergreen for their f*ckup.

Hope Evergreen needs a shiatload of cheap Amazon Basics crap.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem.  I've got a good maritime lawyer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Given that this is well within American territorial waters and that the ship is moving between two American ports, I hope that the courts find against Evergreen on the lawsuits that will undoubtedly come because of this.


The court that makes the ruling better not have gold-fringed flags or maritime law applies.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 threads on this today?   lets go for the trifecta!!!!

also, one of the plans to lighten the ship is to drain some ballast water, so maybe the 3rd thread will be about the boat tipping over....
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So buying a container full of dildos to get a better deal didn't save me any money in then end.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Joke's on Evergreen... most of those containers are full of gag rubber dog shiat. The shippers are going to take the alternative: Keep it and auction it off to pay for your fark up.


They can't keep the cargo as the owners of it is not part in the cost of freeing the ship.
They can however keep the ship.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was this dude I encountered a few times in SE Mass who - (reputably, according to a close friend) - would cite some sort of "Fisherman's Privilege" from 16-friggin'-90 or some such year, whereby he couldn't really be held responsible for his drunken behavior while "in port".

/ yes, he fished, so he at least had a basis for that argument
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Opacity: Joke's on Evergreen... most of those containers are full of gag rubber dog shiat. The shippers are going to take the alternative: Keep it and auction it off to pay for your fark up.

Wrong.  I have it on good authority that rubber dog shiat is shipped by air.


Only the premium stuff from Hong Kong. The cheaper brands go by sea.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tracy Alloway is NOT going to be happy about this...
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: geekbikerskum: I saw a comment elsewhere from someone who's moving either to or from the US from overseas, and nearly all their worldly possessions are in one of the containers on the Ever Stuck.  I hope this isn't someone who's going to get stuck with a whopping bill for their part of the recovery operation.

Insurance, I hope they bought it, would cover this. If not they just yoink your shiat.


It's a reporter for Bloomberg news. She didn't hire the Ever Forward or Evergreen, of course. She hired some mover somewhere who in turn hired Evergreen.  So she should be fine, if extremely annoyed.

General Average as a principle goes back something like 4 thousand years. I don't know that I've ever seen it for running aground where the ship is safe, though. It's generally for emergencies, like "get this cargo off before the storm kills us all!" kind of peril.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Given that this is well within American territorial waters and that the ship is moving between two American ports, I hope that the courts find against Evergreen on the lawsuits that will undoubtedly come because of this.


Maritime law is very weird and contains a lot of stuff that is counterintuitive to us landlubbers, including fixing legal liability on parties you would normally think don't have any culpability, and limitations on liability by parties you would otherwise assume would have very deep pockets.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, just to get this straight:
1. I hire this company to move my dildoes from point a to point b in general time frame X, for which I pay Y.
2. This company farks up and gets their ship stuck.
3. My dildo delivery date is delayed due to deez dumbasses.
4. I am expected to pay MORE to get my dildoes late?

Yeah, you're going to need to just keep those dildoes, what with all the farking yourself you're going to be needing to do.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone needs to investigate the hiring practices of this company
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eKonk: So, just to get this straight:
1. I hire this company to move my dildoes from point a to point b in general time frame X, for which I pay Y.
2. This company farks up and gets their ship stuck.
3. My dildo delivery date is delayed due to deez dumbasses.
4. I am expected to pay MORE to get my dildoes late?
Yeah, you're going to need to just keep those dildoes, what with all the farking yourself you're going to be needing to do.


And then you can go out of business, which is the only just solution for businesses as stupid as yours.
I don't see the problem.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Intrepid00: geekbikerskum: I saw a comment elsewhere from someone who's moving either to or from the US from overseas, and nearly all their worldly possessions are in one of the containers on the Ever Stuck.  I hope this isn't someone who's going to get stuck with a whopping bill for their part of the recovery operation.

Insurance, I hope they bought it, would cover this. If not they just yoink your shiat.

It's a reporter for Bloomberg news. She didn't hire the Ever Forward or Evergreen, of course. She hired some mover somewhere who in turn hired Evergreen.  So she should be fine, if extremely annoyed.

General Average as a principle goes back something like 4 thousand years. I don't know that I've ever seen it for running aground where the ship is safe, though. It's generally for emergencies, like "get this cargo off before the storm kills us all!" kind of peril.


She MAY have hired more directly. This is a reporter that tried to take delivery of oil futures and such.
 
eKonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: eKonk: So, just to get this straight:
1. I hire this company to move my dildoes from point a to point b in general time frame X, for which I pay Y.
2. This company farks up and gets their ship stuck.
3. My dildo delivery date is delayed due to deez dumbasses.
4. I am expected to pay MORE to get my dildoes late?
Yeah, you're going to need to just keep those dildoes, what with all the farking yourself you're going to be needing to do.

And then you can go out of business, which is the only just solution for businesses as stupid as yours.
I don't see the problem.


FINE, I'll save ONE dildo just for you. Happy now?

/I'm not in the dildo business, this is purely for personal use
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yup - that's the law.
It's also the single greatest reason to purchase marine insurance when shipping anything by sea.
These situations are rare, but when they happen it can be catastrophic.

We had a client with a 19000 dollar excavator in a container. He refused the insurance (as most do).
Ship got into a collision at sea, and the general averages worked out to be 22000 dollars for his portion.

So now he's in for the cost of the excavator (19k), the shipping (8k), and general averages (22k).
He could not make it happen so he signed over ownership of his container to the ship line and had to eat 17 grand (excavator and freight charges) he had already paid. It broke him.

Insurance cost would have been 75.00

/has worked International Logistics for 20 years. I've seen it all.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In a perfect world, the flag of convenience country should pay for this menace to navigation.

Having proved a vessel of that size cannot work, all vessels of equal or greater length should be prohibited from any inland or coastal waterways without a waiver.   Penalty should be towing out to open sea and sinking with all cargo on board unless blocking the Sea of Azov or the sea side entrance to Petersburg would be more convenient.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Has anyone called Chareth Cutestory, Pirate Lawyer?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Sexy Jesus: Opacity: Joke's on Evergreen... most of those containers are full of gag rubber dog shiat. The shippers are going to take the alternative: Keep it and auction it off to pay for your fark up.

Wrong.  I have it on good authority that rubber dog shiat is shipped by air.

I thought that was dildos.


Thats mostly in Buffalo


Fan throws dildo on the field during Bills, Patriots football game. (With Slo-Mo)
Youtube au7m1WtEXF8


ONLY CLICK IF YOU ARE 18 OBVS
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Yup - that's the law.
It's also the single greatest reason to purchase marine insurance when shipping anything by sea.
These situations are rare, but when they happen it can be catastrophic.

We had a client with a 19000 dollar excavator in a container. He refused the insurance (as most do).
Ship got into a collision at sea, and the general averages worked out to be 22000 dollars for his portion.

So now he's in for the cost of the excavator (19k), the shipping (8k), and general averages (22k).
He could not make it happen so he signed over ownership of his container to the ship line and had to eat 17 grand (excavator and freight charges) he had already paid. It broke him.

Insurance cost would have been 75.00

/has worked International Logistics for 20 years. I've seen it all.


Something tells me I'd have been the exception to the rule and paid for the insurance.  $10 for a $250 item that isn't going to be much of a problem if it gets lost or damaged... yeah fark that.  $20k or more worth of stuff?  Well today is your lucky day Mr. Insurance salesguy!  Of course that means there won't be a problem... which is worth paying the insurance in the first place!

/There's a reason I keep an Amex card around - never ever rent a car using another card
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Optimus Primate: Yup - that's the law.
It's also the single greatest reason to purchase marine insurance when shipping anything by sea.
These situations are rare, but when they happen it can be catastrophic.

We ha  a client with a 19000  ollar excavator in a container. He refuse  the insurance (as most  o).
Ship got into a collision at sea, an  the general averages worke  out to be 22000  ollars for his portion.

So now he's in for the cost of the excavator (19k), the shipping (8k), an  general averages (22k).
He coul  not make it happen so he signe  over ownership of his container to the ship line an  ha  to eat 17 gran  (excavator an  freight charges) he ha  alrea y pai . It broke him.

Insurance cost woul  have been 75.00

/has worke  International Logistics for 20 years. I've seen it all.

Something tells me I'  have been the exception to the rule an  pai  for the insurance.  $10 for a $250 item that isn't going to be much of a problem if it gets lost or  amage ... yeah fark that.  $20k or more worth of stuff?  Well to ay is your lucky  ay Mr. Insurance salesguy!  Of course that means there won't be a problem... which is worth paying the insurance in the first place!

/There's a reason I keep an Amex car  aroun  - never ever rent a car using another car


Note to Drew - would 'ave been funnier 'ad you replaced all the 'eches' with "'" instead of farking with the fourth letter of the alphabet.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Yup - that's the law.
It's also the single greatest reason to purchase marine insurance when shipping anything by sea.
These situations are rare, but when they happen it can be catastrophic.

We had a client with a 19000 dollar excavator in a container. He refused the insurance (as most do).
Ship got into a collision at sea, and the general averages worked out to be 22000 dollars for his portion.

So now he's in for the cost of the excavator (19k), the shipping (8k), and general averages (22k).
He could not make it happen so he signed over ownership of his container to the ship line and had to eat 17 grand (excavator and freight charges) he had already paid. It broke him.

Insurance cost would have been 75.00

/has worked International Logistics for 20 years. I've seen it all.


This is what all insurance is.  You pay a small amount and basically gamble that something will go wrong that would have cost you a large amount.  Not buying it is gambling that everything will go correctly.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Optimus Primate:

/has worke  International Logistics for 20 years. I've seen it all.

Have you ever seen a general averages claim on a non-peril grounding?  I mean, the ship is just sitting there. I thought general averages as a principle is meant to protect sailors, allowing them to do what's necessary to preserve their lives and the vessel.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eKonk: cryinoutloud: eKonk: Yeah, you're going to need to just keep those dildoes, what with all the farking yourself you're going to be needing to do.
And then you can go out of business, which is the only just solution for businesses as stupid as yours.
I don't see the problem.
FINE, I'll save ONE dildo just for you. Happy now?
/I'm not in the dildo business, this is purely for personal use


All stupid businesses, not just yours.  I'd like to see the cargo list for this ship.  I bet it's full of stupid consumer shiat that nobody needs.  Some Chinese kids probably live in a closet to make some of that stupid shiat. They don't even know what it is, but it's plastic and it's for US.  Yes, goddamn it--it's all for US.   And yet you all expect a giant ship like this to just be available all the time, to send you your stupid shiat from China any day of the week, so that someone can deliver it to you in two days.  They promised!

I'd like to see every cargo ship for Wal-Mart get busted somewhere and be held indefinitely, so that Wal-Marts run out of everything except groceries, and it's just this big empty warehouse that used to be full of ships full of crap that nobody needed.  And you know how much that would change our lives?  Hardly at all.  In six months, we'd forget all about that giant store full of crap.  A few things would be harder to get.  And that's all.

I don't see how the Wal-mart consumers of the world can justify having entire sectors of industry available to them, just so they can buy another mixer or a different color of underwear.  Wal-Mart can't justify it either, and that's why all these big businesses lie so much.  They don't tell you how much work, and how many people have to be exploited, and how many never-to-be-recovered resources have to be consumed, to get your Big Bird talking lifesize playpet to you for the low low price of $59.99, and they don't want you to think about it.

But I would like you to.  Are you really worth all that?  Are any of us?  Doesn't anyone have any sense of shame, or of satiety, anymore?  Are you all really that farking brainwashed, that you believe this can just go on forever, just because you like it and can pay for it, with your probably stupid job, selling more things?  No doubt arranging for more giant ships to travel thousands of miles, just so your company can exploit something else and pave over another animal habitat?  Where do you all get off thinking that you're worth any of that?

It's not a pretty picture, and that's why nobody is looking at it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Yup - that's the law.
It's also the single greatest reason to purchase marine insurance when shipping anything by sea.
These situations are rare, but when they happen it can be catastrophic.

We had a client with a 19000 dollar excavator in a container. He refused the insurance (as most do).
Ship got into a collision at sea, and the general averages worked out to be 22000 dollars for his portion.

So now he's in for the cost of the excavator (19k), the shipping (8k), and general averages (22k).
He could not make it happen so he signed over ownership of his container to the ship line and had to eat 17 grand (excavator and freight charges) he had already paid. It broke him.

Insurance cost would have been 75.00

/has worked International Logistics for 20 years. I've seen it all.


It's worth noting, marine cargo insurance covers losses due to, well, loss.  However, it does not cover losses sue to delays unless you pony up for a very specific policy.  This is something the Ever Given's clients are finding out the hard way.

/Something like 98% of maritime law across the world ultimately defers to the UK's Marine Insurance Act of 1906.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: Sin_City_Superhero: That soun s like bullshiat.  I pai  you the fee that you  eman e  for your shipping service.  If you incur further costs because you can't hire a competent boat- river, why shoul  that be MY problem?

You're right.  But, laws are not written by an  for the people who nee  to ship something, they are written by an  for people who own shipping companies.  Much like everything else in this  arkest timeline.


The law on this were invented 2500 years ago. Even the laws of Hammurabi include a similar system. It is not a sign that "things you hate" are causing problems again.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

goodncold: So buying a container full of dildos to get a better deal didn't save me any money in then end.


Depends on the end in question...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cryinoutloud: eKonk: cryinoutloud: eKonk: Yeah, you're going to need to just keep those dildoes, what with all the farking yourself you're going to be needing to do.
And then you can go out of business, which is the only just solution for businesses as stupid as yours.
I don't see the problem.
FINE, I'll save ONE dildo just for you. Happy now?
/I'm not in the dildo business, this is purely for personal use

All stupid businesses, not just yours.  I'd like to see the cargo list for this ship.  I bet it's full of stupid consumer shiat that nobody needs.  Some Chinese kids probably live in a closet to make some of that stupid shiat. They don't even know what it is, but it's plastic and it's for US.  Yes, goddamn it--it's all for US.   And yet you all expect a giant ship like this to just be available all the time, to send you your stupid shiat from China any day of the week, so that someone can deliver it to you in two days.  They promised!

I'd like to see every cargo ship for Wal-Mart get busted somewhere and be held indefinitely, so that Wal-Marts run out of everything except groceries, and it's just this big empty warehouse that used to be full of ships full of crap that nobody needed.  And you know how much that would change our lives?  Hardly at all.  In six months, we'd forget all about that giant store full of crap.  A few things would be harder to get.  And that's all.

I don't see how the Wal-mart consumers of the world can justify having entire sectors of industry available to them, just so they can buy another mixer or a different color of underwear.  Wal-Mart can't justify it either, and that's why all these big businesses lie so much.  They don't tell you how much work, and how many people have to be exploited, and how many never-to-be-recovered resources have to be consumed, to get your Big Bird talking lifesize playpet to you for the low low price of $59.99, and they don't want you to think about it.

But I would like you to.  Are you really worth all that?  Are any of us?  Doesn't anyone have any sense of shame, or of satiety, anymore?  Are you all really that farking brainwashed, that you believe this can just go on forever, just because you like it and can pay for it, with your probably stupid job, selling more things?  No doubt arranging for more giant ships to travel thousands of miles, just so your company can exploit something else and pave over another animal habitat?  Where do you all get off thinking that you're worth any of that?

It's not a pretty picture, and that's why nobody is looking at it.


Username checks out.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.