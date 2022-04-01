 Skip to content
(NBC News)   College professor calls police on two black students for being a) violent, b) drunk, c) late   (nbcnews.com) divider line
118
    More: Asinine, University, Georgia State University, Black students, Campus police, Black college professor, English class, college student Bria Blake, Perimeter College  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fire the instructor. Then charge the instructor for filing a false report. Then assess a fee for wasting police time (use cop math, if necessary). Finally, get the insurance company and school's risk management department on the line to figure out the settlement.

I know it's Georgia and all, but those conducting activity like this need to be bludgeoned, publicly.

/if the state swings Red again, expect legislation that authorizes shooting students who are late to class
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall having to walk clear across campus in 10 minutes and walking in late. Might get the stink eye. No cops though.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never showed up to class and being violent, but has been definitely drunk and late.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if the professor is ten minutes late, we should call the police to hunt him down instead of go home?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: So if the professor is ten minutes late, we should call the police to hunt him down instead of go home?


That's a myth.

Also, don't kill you roommate to get easy As.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Black college professor called the police on two Black students for arriving to class late at Perimeter College at Georgia State University, prompting outrage from the students' peers on TikTok.

If this is not proof of institutional racism, then I don't know what is.
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karens everywhere.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member...

So it was campus police, not the actual police.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess there is no option d) today?
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the story it sounds like the instructor brought police because she kicked a couple of students out of class for being late and they refused to leave. If there's a policy concerning punctuality it should be in the syllabus.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they as students "paid to be here" and refused to leave

Good for them for pointing that out.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Then charge the instructor for filing a false report.


Cops could have done this on the spot. Handcuff him and walk him out in front of all the students.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member...

So it was campus police, not the actual police.


Campus police are often full trained and armed police who happen to be assigned to the school.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That said, it sounds like the teacher overreacted to some kids not respecting her authoritah. Possibly because college kids can be dicks. Still, getting the police?

It seems like the campus cops actually were the the reasonable ones in this scenario.  Weird
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prof didn't call the police because the kids were late.  She called them because the kids would not leave when asked and were confrontational.  She is in charge of the class and makes the rules.  There is probably a lot more to the story than the tok'er is telling.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member...

So it was campus police, not the actual police.


Yep. Actual story in non-inflammatory words: Professor insists on timeliness, students arrive late and are told to leave as per profs policy. Students refuse, security is called to remove them. End of story.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: ReapTheChaos: Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member...

So it was campus police, not the actual police.

Campus police are often full trained and armed police who happen to be assigned to the school.


The police at the University where I work are fully trained and have statewide arresting powers.  Not sure how it is in GA though.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member...

So it was campus police, not the actual police.


Campus police at my college had guns.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

El Jefe Dynamo: From the story it sounds like the instructor brought police because she kicked a couple of students out of class for being late and they refused to leave. If there's a policy concerning punctuality it should be in the syllabus.


Do college kids read the syllabus now?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

El Jefe Dynamo: From the story it sounds like the instructor brought police because she kicked a couple of students out of class for being late and they refused to leave. If there's a policy concerning punctuality it should be in the syllabus.


One instructor I had for a huge (and I mean HUGE) class of like 300 students had a policy that he would deduct points from your final semester grade for tardiness. It was weird, because you could be entirely absent and no one cared, but he had an assistant by the door and if you walked in late they would take down your SSN to log you as late.

The times I was late I just gave my standard fake SSN and never got docked any points.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: they as students "paid to be here" and refused to leave

Good for them for pointing that out.


Probably just as effective as reminding the police that you pay their salary.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
English teacher? Sounds more like the work of a Grammar Nazi.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good luck firing a Black professor.

meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member...

So it was campus police, not the actual police.


Why does the specific agency matter?
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Fire the instructor. Then charge the instructor for filing a false report. Then assess a fee for wasting police time (use cop math, if necessary). Finally, get the insurance company and school's risk management department on the line to figure out the settlement.

I know it's Georgia and all, but those conducting activity like this need to be bludgeoned, publicly.

/if the state swings Red again, expect legislation that authorizes shooting students who are late to class


Students were late.

Professor asked them to leave.

Students refused to leave, stating "they paid to be here"

Professor left, and returned with two campus police officers, she didn't "call the police"

Per the Campus police: "Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member and immediately de-escalated the situation between the students and faculty member," the school said in a statement. "Clearly, no crime had been committed so there were no arrests."

Congrats on NRTFA?
 
princhester
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A black professor calls the campus police when two black students refuse to leave.

Would the same media bother to mention race if all involved were white?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So the professor called the cops because they wouldn't leave.  I'd figure campus security would make more sense but I'll withhold judgement until there's more than just a viral student TikTok video.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Campus police are often full trained and armed police who happen to be assigned to the school.


All the schools around me have their own police departments. For the state universities, this means they are state law enforcement on par with the State Police and can enforce law anywhere in the state.
 
hej
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's some top quality racebait trolling, subby.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

minus80mon: She called them because the kids would not leave when asked and were confrontational


Yeah, OK, who was being confrontational? The students who wanted to sit down and attend the class they paid for? Or the teacher who was probably raising their voice and holding the entire class up to try to get them to leave?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member...

So it was campus police, not the actual police.



This. The professor asked them to GTFO for being late. That is something a teacher can do. Some are hardasses about it. Or maybe not the first time these students have been late. Recurring tardiness is disrespectful to your professor and the other students. The professor called some rentacops when they refused to leave. If a professor asks you to leave the classroom, you don't stay there being ahole yelling about how you paid to be there and they can't kick you out. You go to whatever office handles complaints at the university and make your case. Because while you may have paid to attend the university, the professor is being paid to be in charge of that classroom.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: I recall having to walk clear across campus in 10 minutes and walking in late. Might get the stink eye. No cops though.


I always let the professor know the situation the first day of class and never had an issue.

I did drop one class because the professor said, among other things, first day she locked the door at the exact time class started. I don't need to deal with a professor with a stick up their ass for "theater appreciation". The music appreciation prof was much more laid back and actually enjoyed the class.

/farking money grabbing required classes.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: So the professor called the cops because they wouldn't leave.  I'd figure campus security would make more sense but I'll withhold judgement until there's more than just a viral student TikTok video.


Campus security are cops.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

minus80mon: were confrontational


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
University police are actual police, dipshiats.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That professor was out of line. From my college experience the instructors did not care if you attended class, the attitude was that you are paying to be there, and if not there it is your loss. They know that you are really hurting yourself by missing a class since so much material is covered, because you only meet 2 or three times a week. Same with tardiness. With college it is understood we are all technically adults. Two minutes late, would not even phase any instructor I had. Being a student who needed the benefit of the doubt from the instructor, I made sure I always attended class and turned in any homework (learned to like homework because it was an easy high grade to bump up your average in the class).

In college attendance is at will, and the instructor should face some sort of sanction.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It would not have been disruptive it the professor did not make it disruptive.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Moooooo K: beezeltown: Fire the instructor. Then charge the instructor for filing a false report. Then assess a fee for wasting police time (use cop math, if necessary). Finally, get the insurance company and school's risk management department on the line to figure out the settlement.

I know it's Georgia and all, but those conducting activity like this need to be bludgeoned, publicly.

/if the state swings Red again, expect legislation that authorizes shooting students who are late to class

Students were late.

Professor asked them to leave.

Students refused to leave, stating "they paid to be here"

Professor left, and returned with two campus police officers, she didn't "call the police"

Per the Campus police: "Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member and immediately de-escalated the situation between the students and faculty member," the school said in a statement. "Clearly, no crime had been committed so there were no arrests."

Congrats on NRTFA?


You literally quoted a direct refutation of your statement. Yes, the professor called the police. It literally said they called the police in the very quote you quoted.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Headline is a lie, police weren't called because they were late, they were called because the students refused to leave.  Police are called all the time for trespassing but I get it, got to keep stoking the racial flames.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: minus80mon: She called them because the kids would not leave when asked and were confrontational

Yeah, OK, who was being confrontational? The students who wanted to sit down and attend the class they paid for?


Yes. Your professor wants you on time, you show up for class on time or skip it and hope you can catch up. You pay for appointments with doctors and lawyers too, and if you're late for the appointment you'll be charged for the time and have to reschedule and pay again. And if you make a confrontation about it they will have security escort you out.
 
stevecore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Professor was black. So it wasn't racism. I'm gonna guess he asked them to leave cause he runs a tight ship. The students refused and got belligerent or hostile so police were called
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Good luck firing a Black professor.

I'm surprised this Tik-Toker isn't more famous.
mrmopar5287
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Recurring tardiness is disrespectful to your professor and the other students.


Yeah, if classes are scheduled back-to-back it can be difficult or impossible to transit to the next class in time. If you have to get out of class in one building on a campus, make a walk to a building a decent distance away, and take some time to get a drink of water and/or use the restroom, tardiness of a couple minutes can happen multiple times a week. I had this discussion with one professor in my classes where I told them I'd probably be 2-3 minutes late 2-3 days a week, and explained why. It was a non-issue for them when I explained it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
rfenster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Fire the instructor. Then charge the instructor for filing a false report. Then assess a fee for wasting police time (use cop math, if necessary). Finally, get the insurance company and school's risk management department on the line to figure out the settlement.

I know it's Georgia and all, but those conducting activity like this need to be bludgeoned, publicly.

/if the state swings Red again, expect legislation that authorizes shooting students who are late to class


That's outrageous....They would only authorize shooting the black students who are late to class.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, by late you mean trespassing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moooooo K: beezeltown: Fire the instructor. Then charge the instructor for filing a false report. Then assess a fee for wasting police time (use cop math, if necessary). Finally, get the insurance company and school's risk management department on the line to figure out the settlement.

I know it's Georgia and all, but those conducting activity like this need to be bludgeoned, publicly.

/if the state swings Red again, expect legislation that authorizes shooting students who are late to class

Students were late.

Professor asked them to leave.

Students refused to leave, stating "they paid to be here"

Professor left, and returned with two campus police officers, she didn't "call the police"

Per the Campus police: "Campus police arrived after being called by the faculty member and immediately de-escalated the situation between the students and faculty member," the school said in a statement. "Clearly, no crime had been committed so there were no arrests."

Congrats on NRTFA?


Congrats on not reading what you quoted?
 
