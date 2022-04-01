 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Two Ukranian helicopters flew into Russia and blew up an oil depot   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Great, the price of gas is going to jump a buck by morning
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A bona fide military target. Meanwhile the Russians shell hospitals.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This had better not be an April Fool's
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Putin: "Jesus Shoigu, this is terrible. We're having to pull back from Kyiv, I just had to order up 135,000 new conscripts, our troops in the field are starving. We're the laughingstock of the world and now there's an explosion in Belgorod. How could this possibly get worse?"


CNN: "Breaking news, the mayor of Belgorod has announced publicly that Ukrainian helicopters managed to penetrate Russian air defenses, destroy a military fuel depot, and escape undetected. This admission of humiliating defeat is just the latest in a series of incompetent blunders on day 36 of Russia's planned weeklong invasion of Ukraine."
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Tanqueray: A bona fide military target. Meanwhile the Russians shell hospitals.


Ukraine definitely has the moral high ground.
I'm wondering if their is a connection between Zelenskyy down dressing a couple of generals and the recent reports of abuse of Russian pows. Either way, it is a blip amongst the atrocities the Russians are commiting.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

valenumr: Tanqueray: A bona fide military target. Meanwhile the Russians shell hospitals.

Ukraine definitely has the moral high ground.
I'm wondering if their is a connection between Zelenskyy down dressing a couple of generals and the recent reports of abuse of Russian pows. Either way, it is a blip amongst the atrocities the Russians are commiting.


Not likely. One of the generals was in charge of law enforcement and counterintelligence activity in Kherson, which surrendered without any serious fighting at the outset. It could be that there's suspicion he took a bribe to let the city fall.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ah shiat the filters of the day are active.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thecactusman17: valenumr: Tanqueray: A bona fide military target. Meanwhile the Russians shell hospitals.

Ukraine definitely has the moral high ground.
I'm wondering if their is a connection between Zelenskyy down dressing a couple of generals and the recent reports of abuse of Russian pows. Either way, it is a blip amongst the atrocities the Russians are commiting.

Not likely. One of the generals was in charge of law enforcement and counterintelligence activity in Kherson, which surrendered without any serious fighting at the outset. It could be that there's suspicion he took a bribe to let the city fall.


Cool, I noted he called them traitors, but I didn't see a lot of context.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

valenumr: thecactusman17: valenumr: Tanqueray: A bona fide military target. Meanwhile the Russians shell hospitals.

Ukraine definitely has the moral high ground.
I'm wondering if their is a connection between Zelenskyy down dressing a couple of generals and the recent reports of abuse of Russian pows. Either way, it is a blip amongst the atrocities the Russians are commiting.

Not likely. One of the generals was in charge of law enforcement and counterintelligence activity in Kherson, which surrendered without any serious fighting at the outset. It could be that there's suspicion he took a bribe to let the city fall.

Cool, I noted he called them traitors, but I didn't see a lot of context.


And apparently I can't type a 'd'
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Russia, Ukrainian helicopters blow up YOU!
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or it's a false flag that will be use to justify increased attacks on Ukraine.  Hard to know really. Propaganda from both sides is flying.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hobodeluxe: Or it's a false flag that will be use to justify increased attacks on Ukraine.  Hard to know really. Propaganda from both sides is flying.


I think it works better if Ukraine owns it.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was no helicopter.

That was...

BABA YAGA!

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baba_Yaga


/ I'm totally trying to make this a thing
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn it Drew!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Cause Unknown"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

valenumr: valenumr: thecactusman17: valenumr: Tanqueray: A bona fi e military target. Meanwhile the Russians shell hospitals.

Ukraine  efinitely has the moral high groun .
I'm won ering if their is a connection between Zelenskyy  own  ressing a couple of generals an  the recent reports of abuse of Russian pows. Either way, it is a blip amongst the atrocities the Russians are commiting.

Not likely. One of the generals was in charge of law enforcement an  counterintelligence activity in Kherson, which surren ere  without any serious fighting at the outset. It coul  be that there's suspicion he took a bribe to let the city fall.

Cool, I note  he calle  them traitors, but I  i n't see a lot of context.

An  apparently I can't type a ' '


Ya ain't got no ' '.

None of us have a ' '!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More of this, please.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got to be a bunch of troops in Belarus that are getting resupplied getting a little itchy about now.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fduck that.

/just testing...for a friend
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some are suggesting it's a RUS "false flag." If it is, it, it's the dumbest false-flag in military history:
• Credits UKR for daring, successful raid
• Destroys much-needed oil
• Shows RUS air defenses to be lacking
• RUS attacked UKR, so raid is justified anyway

Ether way, SLAVA UKRAINI!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woke up and saw this on bbc - and laughed and laughed. Go fark yourself Russian everything and everyone.

Fark user image
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobodeluxe: Or it's a false flag that will be use to justify increased attacks on Ukraine.  Hard to know really. Propaganda from both sides is flying.


Yea, Russia meant to do it part of glorious 23Dimensional chess plan!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: That was no helicopter.

That was...

BABA YAGA!

[Fark user image image 698x899]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baba_Yaga


/ I'm totally trying to make this a thing


It would be hilarious if the Ukrainian Javelin squads started putting a decal like that on their rockets.
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: valenumr: valenumr: thecactusman17: valenumr: Tanqueray: A bona fi e military target. Meanwhile the Russians shell hospitals.

Ukraine  efinitely has the moral high groun .
I'm won ering if their is a connection between Zelenskyy  own  ressing a couple of generals an  the recent reports of abuse of Russian pows. Either way, it is a blip amongst the atrocities the Russians are commiting.

Not likely. One of the generals was in charge of law enforcement an  counterintelligence activity in Kherson, which surren ere  without any serious fighting at the outset. It coul  be that there's suspicion he took a bribe to let the city fall.

Cool, I note  he calle  them traitors, but I  i n't see a lot of context.

An  apparently I can't type a ' '

Ya ain't got no ' '.

None of us have a ' '!


Welcome to

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Precision attack on a military target....

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Great, the price of gas is going to jump a buck by morning


Even though we aren't importing gas from Russia anyway?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Some are suggesting it's a RUS "false flag." If it is, it, it's the dumbest false-flag in military history:
• Credits UKR for daring, successful raid
• Destroys much-needed oil
• Shows RUS air defenses to be lacking
• RUS attacked UKR, so raid is justified anyway

Ether way, SLAVA UKRAINI!


As far as I'm concerned, Ukraine can do the Russians a favor blow up the rest of Russia while they're at it.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as "fark you's" go, this is a good one.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Great, the price of gas is going to jump a buck by morning


That's what's important in war.
You are very smart.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobodeluxe: Or it's a false flag that will be use to justify increased attacks on Ukraine.  Hard to know really. Propaganda from both sides is flying.


A Russian false flag wouldn't destroy a legitimate military target.  It would be an attack on an orphanage or a hospital to say "See how terrible those Ukrainian Nazis are!?"

This is what a Russian false flag looks like:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is just bonfire. Brave Russia force toast marshmallow and sing song to celebrate glorious success of Special Military Operation.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: • Shows RUS air defenses to be lacking


All they literally have left is shelling civilian areas and waiving their nukes around.
I literally cannot believe that boomers are still shiatting their pants cold war mode over them.

farking embarrassing.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: thecactusman17: valenumr: Tanqueray: A bona fide military target. Meanwhile the Russians shell hospitals.

Ukraine definitely has the moral high ground.
I'm wondering if their is a connection between Zelenskyy down dressing a couple of generals and the recent reports of abuse of Russian pows. Either way, it is a blip amongst the atrocities the Russians are commiting.

Not likely. One of the generals was in charge of law enforcement and counterintelligence activity in Kherson, which surrendered without any serious fighting at the outset. It could be that there's suspicion he took a bribe to let the city fall.

Cool, I noted he called them traitors, but I didn't see a lot of context.


A country in Ukraine's position won't want to let that kind of thing gain too much traction, so you do it quickly and as quietly as possible while still getting word that it happens to the people who need to hear it. Announce the charge, cover up the actual evidence as national security, and have your spin boys ready for when the Russians try to claim he's having to persecute/execute commanders to keep the others in line. No war is won cleanly.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkonaut: FlashHarry: • Shows RUS air defenses to be lacking

All they literally have left is shelling civilian areas and waiving their nukes around.
I literally cannot believe that boomers are still shiatting their pants cold war mode over them.

farking embarrassing.


Yeah it's a damn mystery all right.

/Also "waving"
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkonaut: FlashHarry: • Shows RUS air defenses to be lacking

All they literally have left is shelling civilian areas and waiving their nukes around.
I literally cannot believe that boomers are still shiatting their pants cold war mode over them.

farking embarrassing.


The straw man is strong with this one.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

laxspanker13: [Fark user image 257x387]


Point of order... that was written when they had a functioning military.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Woke up and saw this on bbc - and laughed and laughed. Go fark yourself Russian everything and everyone.

[Fark user image image 850x83]


No fair, you're not supposed to fight back!
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farked around and found out. Now level Russian cities so it looks like moonscape.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Russia can fly into Ukraine and blow up their fuel tanks (which they've done in multiple cities) then Ukraine can fly into Russia and blow up their fuel tanks. Of course Russia is complaining "That's not fair!"
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: laxspanker13: [Fark user image 257x387]

Point of order... that was written when they had a functioning military.


Exactly!!!
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: Farkonaut: FlashHarry: • Shows RUS air defenses to be lacking

All they literally have left is shelling civilian areas and waiving their nukes around.
I literally cannot believe that boomers are still shiatting their pants cold war mode over them.

farking embarrassing.

The straw man is strong with this one.


Whats "straw man" about it exactly?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: Farkonaut: FlashHarry: • Shows RUS air defenses to be lacking

All they literally have left is shelling civilian areas and waiving their nukes around.
I literally cannot believe that boomers are still shiatting their pants cold war mode over them.

farking embarrassing.

Yeah it's a damn mystery all right.

/Also "waving"


See, case in point - you're shiatting your pants over this.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: whither_apophis: Great, the price of gas is going to jump a buck by morning

Even though we aren't importing gas from Russia anyway?


Standard MO: Instant leap in gas prices anytime an oil exec feels a sad, followed by a slow, slow price drop over the course of weeks.

Nationalize the goddamn oil companies NOW, we're already shoveling billions at them every year to prop up thousands of millionaire oil company execs, who can pretty much do whatever they want because they're a "private" company.

Why not cut out all the suckerfish in the middle and finally let the American taxpayer get a bang for his buck?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now blow up some oil despots.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look who just landed back in Poland, some young hot shot helicopter pilot.
Coincidence?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/G.I. Joe
//Remembering is half the battle
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: farked around and found out. Now level Russian cities so it looks like moonscape.


I'd like to see Poland drive a tank brigade right over and level Moscow. Russia could literally do nothing to stop it at this point.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
time to take out some of the rail bottlenecks, Russia is heavily reliant on it's rail network and it can't protect all of it.
it also means they'll need to keep forces at home to protect infrastructure.
 
