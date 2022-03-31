 Skip to content
(Vancouver Sun)   Cyclist hit by car gets $3,752 bill from driver's insurance company, because he was pedaling an...wait for it...uninsured vehicle   (vancouversun.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My helmet was decimated.

No, no, no.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's a cautionary tale for cyclists and pedestrians alike since B.C. introduced no-fault insurance in 2020, a personal-injury and ICBC-claims lawyer said on Wednesday.

"Cyclists and pedestrians probably get the shortest end of the stick because they're not paying for car insurance anyway, but drivers can pay less for car insurance now," said Erik Magraken. "All of the rights of pedestrians and cyclists have been taken away following a crash, as people such as Ben are learning in a very harsh lesson."

GQP furiously taking notes...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks for the 2 minutes hate but it seems the lawyer sent a stupid letter. The driver blew through a stop sign and hit the bicyclist.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As Bolliger spoke with a reporter Wednesday afternoon, his inbox dinged and up popped an email from ICBC.

"Oh wow," he said. "They want to talk, that's interesting."

No, it's really not. They got wind you were talking to the media, which means a lot more evil is probably happening under the surface.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't pay it and let them sue you.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark B.C. and its hippy fascists.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Thanks for the 2 minutes hate but it seems the lawyer sent a stupi  letter. The  river blew through a stop sign an  hit the bicyclist.


And this is why every driver, bike riders included, needs a cam of some sort.  Dash cam for cars, go pro helmet cam for bike riders.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: It's a cautionary tale for cyclists and pedestrians alike since B.C. introduced no-fault insurance in 2020, a personal-injury and ICBC-claims lawyer said on Wednesday.

"Cyclists and pedestrians probably get the shortest end of the stick because they're not paying for car insurance anyway, but drivers can pay less for car insurance now," said Erik Magraken. "All of the rights of pedestrians and cyclists have been taken away following a crash, as people such as Ben are learning in a very harsh lesson."

GQP furiously taking notes...


He continues on after that to give the following example.

"Say, for example, a pedestrian jumps out without warning in front of a moving car and causes damage to the vehicle. The pedestrian would be responsible for the physical damage to the vehicle under no-fault."

Seriously? That's what he's worried about? A pedestrian or cyclist that "jumps out in front of a moving car without warning and causes damage to the vehicle"? The scenario in the article is way different where the car was clearly at fault for running the red light but saying the pedestrian who is at fault for jumping out in front of a moving vehicle is getting the short end of the stock because they may be liable for the damages their actions caused is not the doom and gloom they are representing. You don't have the right to jump out in front of a moving vehicle and create a situation where it's impossible for the driver to not have an accident for fark sake. It's like claiming drivers who cut people off and break check them are having their rights taken away because they are convicted of committing insurance fraud.
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hurt, call bert!!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The driver had run a stop sign while Bolliger was crossing the intersection at West 7th Avenue and Willow Street in Vancouver, the cyclist said. "

That doesn't make any sense at all, because the experts here say that only cyclists run stop signs and red lights
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have been ok with this if the cyclist was responsible for the accident, however as it stands it's stupid.  I'm not at all surprised though.  Insurance companies fire off letters like this all the time just to see who will pay without challenging them.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the insurance company know that the cyclist is saving the world?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: I would have been ok with this if the cyclist was responsible for the accident, however as it stands it's stupid.  I'm not at all surprised though.  Insurance companies fire off letters like this all the time just to see who will pay without challenging them.


That should be criminal.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected better of ICBC.  Did they get privatised since I left the province?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

keldaria: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: It's a cautionary tale for cyclists and pedestrians alike since B.C. introduced no-fault insurance in 2020, a personal-injury and ICBC-claims lawyer said on Wednesday.

"Cyclists and pedestrians probably get the shortest end of the stick because they're not paying for car insurance anyway, but drivers can pay less for car insurance now," said Erik Magraken. "All of the rights of pedestrians and cyclists have been taken away following a crash, as people such as Ben are learning in a very harsh lesson."

GQP furiously taking notes...

He continues on after that to give the following example.

"Say, for example, a pedestrian jumps out without warning in front of a moving car and causes damage to the vehicle. The pedestrian would be responsible for the physical damage to the vehicle under no-fault."

Seriously? That's what he's worried about? A pedestrian or cyclist that "jumps out in front of a moving car without warning and causes damage to the vehicle"? The scenario in the article is way different where the car was clearly at fault for running the red light but saying the pedestrian who is at fault for jumping out in front of a moving vehicle is getting the short end of the stock because they may be liable for the damages their actions caused is not the doom and gloom they are representing. You don't have the right to jump out in front of a moving vehicle and create a situation where it's impossible for the driver to not have an accident for fark sake. It's like claiming drivers who cut people off and break check them are having their rights taken away because they are convicted of committing insurance fraud.


"For example, what if a welfare queen buys lobster with their check? Because of this hypothetical, all people must starve!" -GQP logic
 
keldaria
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: keldaria: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: It's a cautionary tale for cyclists and pedestrians alike since B.C. introduced no-fault insurance in 2020, a personal-injury and ICBC-claims lawyer said on Wednesday.

"Cyclists and pedestrians probably get the shortest end of the stick because they're not paying for car insurance anyway, but drivers can pay less for car insurance now," said Erik Magraken. "All of the rights of pedestrians and cyclists have been taken away following a crash, as people such as Ben are learning in a very harsh lesson."

GQP furiously taking notes...

He continues on after that to give the following example.

"Say, for example, a pedestrian jumps out without warning in front of a moving car and causes damage to the vehicle. The pedestrian would be responsible for the physical damage to the vehicle under no-fault."

Seriously? That's what he's worried about? A pedestrian or cyclist that "jumps out in front of a moving car without warning and causes damage to the vehicle"? The scenario in the article is way different where the car was clearly at fault for running the red light but saying the pedestrian who is at fault for jumping out in front of a moving vehicle is getting the short end of the stock because they may be liable for the damages their actions caused is not the doom and gloom they are representing. You don't have the right to jump out in front of a moving vehicle and create a situation where it's impossible for the driver to not have an accident for fark sake. It's like claiming drivers who cut people off and break check them are having their rights taken away because they are convicted of committing insurance fraud.

"For example, what if a welfare queen buys lobster with their check? Because of this hypothetical, all people must starve!" -GQP logic


GQP logic sucks and anyone biatching about what a poor person might buy needs to remember this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Insurance company customer service: Hal9000 sez you gotta pay it, I'm just an employee with no workplace autonomy, so i guess ya gotta pay it.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He says he was thrown 45 feet onto some rocks? After bouncing off the windshield?

Sorry, i start to doubt his story already.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What the heck - when did insurance companies and lawyers become such terrible people?
 
advex101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LineNoise: He says he was thrown 45 feet onto some rocks? After bouncing off the windshield?

Sorry, i start to doubt his story already.


probably got carried a bunch of that by the car before the driver hit the brakes.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I got sued by an asshat for damaging the headlight on his BMW when he hit me, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.

/Still have the scar on my knee.
//Lawsuit got thrown out of small claims court.
///Wear a helmet.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Praise the Lord, I wish I had done this in small claims court when I hit a bicyclist. I was turning onto the street at the corner by my house and clobbered the guy to where he landed on the hood of the car and dented it all up to where it needed replaced. The guy was asking why I didn't look before I turned right into him. Well, because it's a one-way street and he was riding the wrong way is why I didn't look.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Thanks for the 2 minutes hate but it seems the lawyer sent a stupid letter. The driver blew through a stop sign and hit the bicyclist.


I'm sure that guy is now flooded with calls from lawyers.  He was in an accident where the car ran a stop sigh and hit him and he needed surgery... that alone gets you $$$  BUT now it's public the scary insurance company wants to bill him so that adds $$$$$
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Praise the Lord, I wish I had done this in small claims court when I hit a bicyclist. I was turning onto the street at the corner by my house and clobbered the guy to where he landed on the hood of the car and dented it all up to where it needed replaced. The guy was asking why I didn't look before I turned right into him. Well, because it's a one-way street and he was riding the wrong way is why I didn't look.


Cool story, Bro.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cyclists and pedestrians always have the right of way.  The driver of the car is going to lose, and the insurance company is going to lose.  hitting a biker is kind of like rear-ending a car.  You're basically at fault no matter the circumstances.
 
