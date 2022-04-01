 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Even the bees are against the Russian army in Ukraine (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
•       •       •

fearmongert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When life imitates The Hunger Games
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not the bees!
 
jst3p
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The worl  vastly un errate  the effectiveness of the Russian military.

Now they are being  efeate  by the bee team.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is a tough one to believe, but I want to.  It's plausible if they were starving an  trying to steal honey an  the ones that  ie  were allergic to stings.
 
jst3p
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jst3p: The worl  vastly un errate  the effectiveness of the Russian military.

Now they are being  efeate  by the bee team.


what the fsck happen  to my letter   key?
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jst3p: jst3p: The worl  vastly un errate  the effectiveness of the Russian military.

Now they are being  efeate  by the bee team.

what the fsck happen  to my letter   key?


Check the  ate, it's that  ay again!  Hit refresh an  it toggles.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jst3p: jst3p: The worl  vastly un errate  the effectiveness of the Russian military.

Now they are being  efeate  by the bee team.

what the fsck happen  to my letter   key?


The boss's i ea of an april fool's joke. :|
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: jst3p: jst3p: The worl  vastly un errate  the effectiveness of the Russian military.

Now they are being  efeate  by the bee team.

what the fsck happen  to my letter   key?

The boss's i ea of an april fool's joke. :|


Insert Vincent Price Thriller laugh here
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been hearing a lot of buzz about this story. Putin has censore  it, though. He consi ers it none of your beeswax.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jst3p: jst3p: The worl  vastly un errate  the effectiveness of the Russian military.

Now they are being  efeate  by the bee team.

what the fsck happen  to my letter   key?


Fark makes you crave the " "
 
DBAFarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: jst3p: jst3p: The worl  vastly un errate  the effectiveness of the Russian military.

Now they are being  efeate  by the bee team.

what the fsck happen  to my letter   key?

The boss's i ea of an april fool's joke. :|


Nice one  rew!
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus I hate April 1, is this news or a joke? Well it's the star so i guess the article is automatically a joke,  i  this actually happen.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh goo  lor . April 1.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jst3p: jst3p: The worl  vastly un errate  the effectiveness of the Russian military.

Now they are being  efeate  by the bee team.

what the fsck happen  to my letter   key?


Similar to Will Smith,  rew wants his   out of your wife's farking mouth.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

olorin604: Jesus I hate April 1, is this news or a joke? Well it's the star so i guess the article is automatically a joke,  i  this actually happen.


Given their track recor  so far i woul  believe them a squa  of russian sol iers getting maule  to  eath by a pack of chihuahuas real.
 
