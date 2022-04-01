 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   So, don't panic, Florida does not have a chupacabra, or as the local reporter called it, twice, a 'chewbacca'   (wfla.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know. A chupathingy
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was it eaten by a bao constructor?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh sure, just like there's no phone cops.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark's favourite  ay, or not. Who really knows for sure?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure they have some, but they're mostly in California an  Washington.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I believe it's actually more likely that we woul  have chupacabras than Chewbaccas.
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I ha  the opportunity, I'  totally chew Brittany Muller's bacca.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah we  o. The goat-sucker's sitting in the governor's office in Tallahassee.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
04/01
I'm afrai  to comment
 
dogdaze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For the love of Flori a it's calle  a freaking SKUNK APE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: You know. A chupathingy


What in sam hill is a Puma??
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's obviously a pup, or coyote, with mange.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You sure about that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I coul  really go for a chalupa.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Coyote with mange
 
