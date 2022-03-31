 Skip to content
(NPR)   The first 1100 feet of the new Chespeake Bay Bridge are almost complete   (npr.org) divider line
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This company needs to build its ships sideways so they'll move normally.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is CheSpeake some communist dialect of Spanish I've never heard of?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: This company needs to build its ships sideways so they'll move normally.


Is this the same "Ever" Boat that was stuck recently or was that a different one?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: ImpendingCynic: This company needs to build its ships sideways so they'll move normally.

Is this the same "Ever" Boat that was stuck recently or was that a different one?


Diff
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

