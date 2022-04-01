 Skip to content
(WMTW Portland)   Beans, beans, the medical fruit. The more you eat, the more you overdose   (wmtw.com) divider line
Special Guest
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't remember "Skinny Legs and All" being this dark.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Aggravated trafficking?" Sounds more like a Capital Beltway thing.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you just legalize safer recreational drugs, people could buy clean opioids from pharmacists instead of relying on the black market where, allegedly, shiat like fetynol is getting mixed into everything.

Drugs are bad, but their prohibition is so much worse.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/this disgusting monster wanted for questioning
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image image 425x637]
/this disgusting monster wanted for questioning


Hahahahaha I was literally coming in here to make a joke about the Bush's dog. Well done.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Overdose on these beans.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How much is 'a significant amount' in police numbers?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Beans: not even once.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dusty and Jessica...


Great drug dealer names.

/ surprised the can thing didn't work
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: How much is 'a significant amount' in police numbers?


Amounts vary per skin color.
 
Lillya
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Baked beans
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: people could buy clean opioids from pharmacists


Retired people, at least.
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I told you. Enjoy your mustard while it's still ok.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holy farknthat website is cancer. Can we know your location? Can we send you notifications? Here are a hunch of ads that overlap the content. fark them.
 
