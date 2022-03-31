 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Russian media reports a "battalion of American satanists" has joined the Ukrainians. Russian faith healers deployed to drive them demons out-AH   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Satanists?  Well that's disconcerting.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry, pal, our Satanists are busy tying up our fundies in court.  Home grown wannabe authoritarians take precedence.

They'll get to dealing with Russia later.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Battalion of Satanists sounds cool as fark
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least it's not nihilists.  They believe in nothing!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't cry for me Argentinaaaaaa!...the truth is, I never left youuuuuu..."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Is open door! Very proud!"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Our Iron Giants are standing by TO CRUSH NAZIS!"
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are legion.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until they find out about the Bronies.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Soviet propaganda had some badass art, gotta give 'em that
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Keanu  (Brzrkr)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next week it will be werewolves & vampires.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is just mad that they equipped their battalion of Satanists with medium string so they can't thrash
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blazing Saddles (9/10) Movie CLIP - Mugs, Pugs and Thugs (1974) HD
Youtube fLpmswBKVN4
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: Wait until they find out about the Bronies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


We all knew the world was going to end, we just didn't know the apocalypse was going to be so brightly-colored.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: Coming up with the hottest band names in 2022
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes! And next week will be the Paratroopers of Vodou!
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Satanists?  Well that's disconcerting.


No. It's special.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I missed out.  I only sell shoes for satan.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Mötley Crüe isn't playing Moscow this year.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
history.comView Full Size

hail satan
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But guys, what if there really is a battalion of American Satanists fighting the Russians?

You ever think of that?
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope we hear more about them. Hopefully their victories.
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there even enough satanists in the country of legal military age to form a battalion?

How big is a battalion these days?  Around a thousand, right?

I guess in this case it'd have to be an understaffed battalion so there'd be 666 of them, or 616 depending which translation you're using of the relevant bible passage.  Are there even that many satanists over the age of 18 in the western hemisphere?
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the ties between certain satanists and neo nazi movements, and given how popular Putin and Russia are with neo Nazis, it's far more likely that they joined the Russian side.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's old is new.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Satan
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GodlistenstoSlayer.jpg
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cofense.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait 'till they send a bunch of Hassidic Jews to tie a red string around Ukraine.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was thinking it's a good time to try to convince Charlie to splash out on an option so yours truly can shoot A Colder War.

Man my timing has been shiat this year.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, Russian state propaganda has finally gone full Q-Anon.

/I guess I shouldn't be surprised, I assume they're behind most of what Q-Anon has put out, and they don't have the budget for two separate propaganda writers anymore.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: Are there even enough satanists in the country of legal military age to form a battalion?

How big is a battalion these days?  Around a thousand, right?

I guess in this case it'd have to be an understaffed battalion so there'd be 666 of them, or 616 depending which translation you're using of the relevant bible passage.  Are there even that many satanists over the age of 18 in the western hemisphere?


Oh, absolutely. All the McMartin kids grownup.
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to have to drop leaflets all over russia like we did in Germany, arent we?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seen traveling in Ukraine.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it me or has Russian propaganda gotten evdn more stupid lately
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"battalion of American satanists"


Good, they wont be here doing tax audits this April
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fact: No Christian has ever won a battle where Satanists used magic lightning bolts.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Next week it will be werewolves & vampires.


I love that documentary.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole battalion? Do they have enough goatskin leggings to outfit a whole battalion?
 
rwellor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: At least it's not nihilists.  They believe in nothing!


I mean, say what you want about the tenets of National Socialism, Dude, at least it's an ethos.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Jim_Callahan: Are there even enough satanists in the country of legal military age to form a battalion?

How big is a battalion these days?  Around a thousand, right?

I guess in this case it'd have to be an understaffed battalion so there'd be 666 of them, or 616 depending which translation you're using of the relevant bible passage.  Are there even that many satanists over the age of 18 in the western hemisphere?

Oh, absolutely. All the McMartin kids grownup.


... well played.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, because sending American Christians is against the Geneva Conventions.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Evil!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: Are there even enough satanists in the country of legal military age to form a battalion?

How big is a battalion these days?  Around a thousand, right?

I guess in this case it'd have to be an understaffed battalion so there'd be 666 of them, or 616 depending which translation you're using of the relevant bible passage.  Are there even that many satanists over the age of 18 in the western hemisphere?


Depends. Can we include the Atheist parody-religion Satanists?
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Old Ones are next. Russia is farked.
 
