feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great headline.

That all seems reasonable, and one hopes the trespasser gets his feces sorted out quickly and stops rummaging through other people's stuff.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When asked whether he had tied anyone up before, he replied, "No comment."

Not only that, after he tied the guy up, he went and got a haircut because he knew the police would be a while.

I love this guy.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Using half a ratchet strap, some electrical wire and other construction-related items, Eric Hernandez tied the intruder to a post at around noon Wednesday and waited 90 minutes for police to arrive, he says. In the meantime, he got a haircut.

He got all ratchety with him!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd make sure I was all over the local news telling the people of New Orleans how quickly their police force responds to a home invasion.  I'd get on the morning shows, go on the radio, social media, talk to the Mayor.  Oh, and I'd file a complaint with the police and 911.


Political pressure is the only thing a police department will respond to.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'd make sure I was all over the local news telling the people of New Orleans how quickly their police force responds to a home invasion.  I'd get on the morning shows, go on the radio, social media, talk to the Mayor.  Oh, and I'd file a complaint with the police and 911.


Political pressure is the only thing a police department will respond to.


If he had told them the guy was a BLM anTEEfa defund-the-police black man, I bet they would have shown up tout de suite.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He did struggle, but he wasn't a very big guy. I'm a fisherman, so I know how to make knots," said Hernandez, who has practiced martial arts and is 5'8" and 300 pounds.

He could have just sat on the guy.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: "He did struggle, but he wasn't a very big guy. I'm a fisherman, so I know how to make knots," said Hernandez, who has practiced martial arts and is 5'8" and 300 pounds.

He could have just sat on the guy.


He had to get a haircut.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...Hernandez, who has practiced martial arts and is 5'8" and 300 pounds. "


Bro is several inches shorter than me but weighs literally 2x.  I can't conceptualize what it would be like to weigh double myself.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: When asked whether he had tied anyone up before, he replied, "No comment."

Not only that, after he tied the guy up, he went and got a haircut because he knew the police would be a while.

I love this guy.


And they interviewed a guy who owns a bondage store and he recognized the knots!
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who has practiced martial arts and is 5'8" and 300 pounds

LOL, I would pay to see that.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
has practiced martial arts

Okay, fatty. When you were 10?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: has practiced martial arts

Okay, fatty. When you were 10?


Sumo is a martial art. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: lindalouwho: When asked whether he had tied anyone up before, he replied, "No comment."

Not only that, after he tied the guy up, he went and got a haircut because he knew the police would be a while.

I love this guy.

And they interviewed a guy who owns a bondage store and he recognized the knots!


I'm a fisherman, so I know how to make knots," said Hernandez
Hernandez used what appear to be shibari ties-two-column ties and an attached shoulder harness-to secure the man.

What happens at the lake, stays at the lake.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do The Strand
Youtube M5X6BifSQ9U
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: lindalouwho: When asked whether he had tied anyone up before, he replied, "No comment."

Not only that, after he tied the guy up, he went and got a haircut because he knew the police would be a while.

I love this guy.

And they interviewed a guy who owns a bondage store and he recognized the knots!


Oh good...I'm really high right now and thought my brain made that shiat up. Thanks!
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: lindalouwho: When asked whether he had tied anyone up before, he replied, "No comment."

Not only that, after he tied the guy up, he went and got a haircut because he knew the police would be a while.

I love this guy.

And they interviewed a guy who owns a bondage store and he recognized the knots!


Welcome to Mid City.  A place with potholes old enough to buy a beer on the street in front of million dollar mansions that abut a legendary corner snowball stand and a dirty hair salon but is across the street from some of the best restaurants in the area with a bondage arts store on the top floor.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "...Hernandez, who has practiced martial arts and is 5'8" and 300 pounds. "


Bro is several inches shorter than me but weighs literally 2x.  I can't conceptualize what it would be like to weigh double myself.


I'm about the same height as him, and if my weight gets above 175-180 my knees start hurting.  I can't imagine adding another 125lbs to that.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: The Devil's Bartender: has practiced martial arts

Okay, fatty. When you were 10?

Sumo is a martial art. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


You're right. Most fatties choose to be fat. I shouldn't be so quick to judge.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good job censoring that face. Did they train you at the same place they train Japanese porn censors?
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asked whether he had tied anyone up before, he said, "No comment."

Tell me Eric Hernandez is into bondage without telling me Eric Hernandez  is into bondage...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name of the neighborhood confused me for a moment because my first thought was, "How do you trespass in a public park?"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dude is getting sued.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The name of the neighborhood confused me for a moment because my first thought was, "How do you trespass in a public park?"


sadly, ask every large city PD that and they'll tell you real quick.  they have a large list of ways.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigChad: Asked whether he had tied anyone up before, he said, "No comment."

Tell me Eric Hernandez is into bondage without telling me Eric Hernandez  is into bondage...


Cop: Did you call to report a trespasser?
Eric: He's tied to that lamppost across the street.  Slap him around a bit and make him say "pineapple" before you arrest him.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

andrewagill: [Fark user image 250x235]

Good job censoring that face. Did they train you at the same place they train Japanese porn censors?


Right up there with the censoring jobs they did with some of the official PDFs the government released a few years back (I think Trump admin) where they left it with the layering data intact so you could just remove the black bars of all the redactions.
 
Daer21
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'd make sure I was all over the local news telling the people of New Orleans how quickly their police force responds to a home invasion.  I'd get on the morning shows, go on the radio, social media, talk to the Mayor.  Oh, and I'd file a complaint with the police and 911.


Political pressure is the only thing a police department will respond to.


You're a funny guy.
NOPD: Not Our Problem Dog

They've been under federal management for almost 2 decades after they murdered some children and dropped a gun on them and remain hilariously bad.
 
starlost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What if the guy died? Medical condition? Stray rapid dog ripped his throat out? The angry ex walked by and had  pruning shears.
Spin the wheel of responsibility.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The Devil's Bartender: has practiced martial arts

Okay, fatty. When you were 10?

Sumo is a martial art. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Hey - I'm not going to give Hakuho or Terunofuji any shiat.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "...Hernandez, who has practiced martial arts and is 5'8" and 300 pounds. "


Bro is several inches shorter than me but weighs literally 2x.  I can't conceptualize what it would be like to weigh double myself.


Twice as tiring.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Using half a ratchet strap, some electrical wire and other construction-related items, Eric Hernandez tied the intruder to a post at around noon Wednesday and waited 90 minutes for police to arrive, he says. In the meantime, he got a haircut.

He got all ratchety with him!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NOPD is something man. I called 911 to report hearing gunfire, then seeing a guy run down my street with an AK.

They never even showed up.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The name of the neighborhood confused me for a moment because my first thought was, "How do you trespass in a public park?"


Believe it or not, this is one of the nicest neighborhoods in the city. City Park is a couple of blocks away, and it's gorgeous. Houses probably average north of million.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aww and shibari is such a fun time too...
 
Daer21
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Daer21: Sin_City_Superhero: I'd make sure I was all over the local news telling the people of New Orleans how quickly their police force responds to a home invasion.  I'd get on the morning shows, go on the radio, social media, talk to the Mayor.  Oh, and I'd file a complaint with the police and 911.


Political pressure is the only thing a police department will respond to.

You're a funny guy.
NOPD: Not Our Problem Dog

They've been under federal management for almost 2 decades after they murdered some children and dropped a gun on them and remain hilariously bad.


I forgot the part where a guy's gun safe got stolen in my 4plex and it took them 2 days to show up. Ripped the thing off the wall and took it. 2 days to show up for a stolen gun.
 
Daer21
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: NOPD is something man. I called 911 to report hearing gunfire, then seeing a guy run down my street with an AK.

They never even showed up.


Dude at the sideshows they run Glock switches. Literally automatic weapons fire and NOPD DGAF.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Daer21: 2 days to show up for a stolen gun.


What do you want them to do? Get a couple more detectives on the case so they can work in shifts? It's a stolen gun - add it to the couple other ten thousand a year, probably in LA alone.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: NOPD is something man. I called 911 to report hearing gunfire, then seeing a guy run down my street with an AK.

They never even showed up.


Yup. "When every second counts, police are only hours away."
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That took a kinky turn.  Journalism is not dead when you interview a rope top to get a review of the knots used.
 
Daer21
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Daer21: 2 days to show up for a stolen gun.

What do you want them to do? Get a couple more detectives on the case so they can work in shifts? It's a stolen gun - add it to the couple other ten thousand a year, probably in LA alone.


Come take a report. NOLA law has substantial penalties for not filing a police report on a stolen gun in 48 hours, and if the cops won't come, you can't file a report.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Daer21: 2 days to show up for a stolen gun.

What do you want them to do? Get a couple more detectives on the case so they can work in shifts? It's a stolen gun - add it to the couple other ten thousand a year, probably in LA alone.


Take it back to the crime lab

Fark user imageView Full Size


/No snark to daer21's actual situation
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: New Rising Sun: "...Hernandez, who has practiced martial arts and is 5'8" and 300 pounds. "


Bro is several inches shorter than me but weighs literally 2x.  I can't conceptualize what it would be like to weigh double myself.

Twice as tiring


I

Sexy Jesus: New Rising Sun: "...Hernandez, who has practiced martial arts and is 5'8" and 300 pounds. "


Bro is several inches shorter than me but weighs literally 2x.  I can't conceptualize what it would be like to weigh double myself.

Twice as tiring.


When you're 6', 150 you don't tend to get tired from moving.
 
