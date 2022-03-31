 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(12News Phoenix)   You are telling me that there are even more water problems in Arizona?   (12news.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, 1960s, Water well, According to Jim, Aerosmith, natural wealth of rich soil, current operations budget, abundance of water, Pine-Strawberry  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait... Arizona has water?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yall best see to yer moisture farmin.

/and better have those units in the South Ridge repaired by midday, or there'll be hell to pay
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a dry dryness
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you were to drink from a water fountain at the University of Arizona, that water has been measured at 10,000 years old," Uhlman said. "I like to imagine that water was rolling off the back of a woolly mammoth."
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the article, it's clear that:

Wealthy people being stingy, selfish, and shortsighted caused the problem
Wealthy people being stingy, selfish, and shortsighted continue to be the problem
Wealthy people being stingy, selfish, and shortsighted will make the problem worse

Which is, coincidentally, the same reasons for the cause and continuation of 99% of all problems ever faced in human existence.

Hmmm... there seems to be a pattern here.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: Wait... Arizona has water?


Well the grass on the 200+ golf courses in the Phoenix area doesn't grow just on sunshine.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gila County, overwhelmingly Trumpers.
Maybe they should have spent money on water management instead of building a "wall".
fark em.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time to drink your reconstituted piss, Arizonans. And practice that non-rhythmic Fremen walk, or Shia Hulud will eat you
 
Spego
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'Living in an arid climate with little to no rainfall doesn't help matters.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is god saying that Arizona shouldn't exist.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 207x244]


Came for Sam, leaving satisfied.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Moose out front: After reading the article, it's clear that:

Wealthy people being stingy, selfish, and shortsighted caused the problem
Wealthy people being stingy, selfish, and shortsighted continue to be the problem
Wealthy people being stingy, selfish, and shortsighted will make the problem worse

Which is, coincidentally, the same reasons for the cause and continuation of 99% of all problems ever faced in human existence.

Hmmm... there seems to be a pattern here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: real_headhoncho: Wait... Arizona has water?

Well the grass on the 200+ golf courses in the Phoenix area doesn't grow just on sunshine.


Sure it does. Sunshine, water, and dirt... and a crap ton of fertilizer.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't know, don't care. The northern lights last night were amazing and we have plenty of water here in Alaska.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Btw... don't move here. You would hate it.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: real_headhoncho: Wait... Arizona has water?

Well the grass on the 200+ golf courses in the Phoenix area doesn't grow just on sunshine.


Too obscene to even contemplate
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'The main solution being purposed by town leaders, however, will only make matters worse, according to one of the state's leading hydrologists.'

comb.ioView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Btw... don't move here. You would hate it.


I've spent enough time there to know I would not like it, and would probably grow to hate it. I'm very content right where I am.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Btw... don't move here. You would hate it.


How's your leg healing?
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It will all work itself out. Arizona will dry up, people will die/move, global warming will turn into a new ice age, and the aquafers will replenish.
The earth takes care of itself. We have no real control no matter what we think.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Badafuco: Btw... don't move here. You would hate it.

How's your leg healing?


Man, it was doing fantastic until two nights ago. I was vacuuming and tripped over the cord and my cat again. Broke my big toe and the metatarsal connected to it. Back in the saddle again. I'm in a walking boot and hobbling along. I'm a walking disaster. And I'm leaving for a 10 day trip to Spain in two weeks.

I have now broken 22 bones in my body.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Don't know, don't care. The northern lights last night were amazing and we have plenty of water here in Alaska.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x283]


last picture is incredible

Fark user imageView Full Size


and I would absolutely hate Alaska.  the cold would make me want to lay down and die.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badafuco: TwowheelinTim:

How's your leg healing?

Man, it was doing fantastic until two nights ago. I was vacuuming and tripped over the cord and my cat again.

again

?  I don't think that's how you originally broke it, so is this a third accident?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Don't know, don't care. The northern lights last night were amazing and we have plenty of water here in Alaska.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x283]


And who's gaurding that water?

That's right

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


At least Arizona doesn't have hoverbears.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Badafuco: TwowheelinTim: Badafuco: Btw... don't move here. You would hate it.

How's your leg healing?

Man, it was doing fantastic until two nights ago. I was vacuuming and tripped over the cord and my cat again. Broke my big toe and the metatarsal connected to it. Back in the saddle again. I'm in a walking boot and hobbling along. I'm a walking disaster. And I'm leaving for a 10 day trip to Spain in two weeks.

I have now broken 22 bones in my body.


22? Damn, you're giving Evil Knievel a run for his money. Heal well young man.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.