The high price of gas has given an opening to a whole new class of entrepreneurs.
27
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuel Tank Drilling Is The Hot New Car Theft Trend Sweeping The Nation


Not new.

When I was in high school in the early 1990's, I worked at a pizza shop right next to the city garage where they parked the garbage trucks.  Well, one of my co-workers had a diesel Toyota truck, a bucket and a hand-crank drill.  He didn't pay a cent for fuel for 3 years.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Fuel Tank Drilling Is The Hot New Car Theft Trend Sweeping The Nation


Not new.

When I was in high school in the early 1990's, I worked at a pizza shop right next to the city garage where they parked the garbage trucks.  Well, one of my co-workers had a diesel Toyota truck, a bucket and a hand-crank drill.  He didn't pay a cent for fuel for 3 years.


You might still be able to do that on garbage trucks, but modern passenger vehicles have a rollover valve in the tank to prevent fuel from spilling out in the event of a rollover. As a nifty benefit, it also makes it really difficult to siphon fuel out of a tank.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Isn't it easier/more practical to siphon it?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not the smartest entrepreneurs either.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Isn't it easier/more practical to siphon it?


Anti-siphon flaps have been standard on cars for like three decades now, so no, definitely not easier than drilling a hole and letting gravity do the work.

Anyways, I wanna know who the people are buying second hand gasoline from some rando crackhead?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Sin_City_Superhero: Fuel Tank Drilling Is The Hot New Car Theft Trend Sweeping The Nation


Not new.

When I was in high school in the early 1990's, I worked at a pizza shop right next to the city garage where they parked the garbage trucks.  Well, one of my co-workers had a diesel Toyota truck, a bucket and a hand-crank drill.  He didn't pay a cent for fuel for 3 years.

You might still be able to do that on garbage trucks, but modern passenger vehicles have a rollover valve in the tank to prevent fuel from spilling out in the event of a rollover. As a nifty benefit, it also makes it really difficult to siphon fuel out of a tank.


They are, apparently, drilling into the tank...not siphoning
 
Target Builder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Absolutely amazing what people will do for ~$50 of gas.

Are they selling it? If so how much could they possibly be making per gallon selling bootleg gas?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Absolutely amazing what people will do for ~$50 of gas.

Are they selling it? If so how much could they possibly be making per gallon selling bootleg gas?


People here rip off grocery stores and then sell the stolen shiat to bogedas - apparently crackheads will do anything for a bus ticket.

https://nypost.com/2022/02/08/video-shows-man-nabbing-10-steaks-from-nyc-trader-joes/amp/
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How is this not happening in Florida?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Absolutely amazing what people will do for ~$50 of gas.

Are they selling it? If so how much could they possibly be making per gallon selling bootleg gas?


People will do thousands of dollars of damage to get copper to scrap for $3 a pound.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: They are, apparently, drilling into the tank...not siphoning


I know. They're probably drilling because siphoning doesn't work on newer cars.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Fark_Guy_Rob: Isn't it easier/more practical to siphon it?

Anti-siphon flaps have been standard on cars for like three decades now, so no, definitely not easier than drilling a hole and letting gravity do the work.

Anyways, I wanna know who the people are buying second hand gasoline from some rando crackhead?


Huh - I had no idea. Feels like TV lied to me.

Thank you
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Target Builder: Absolutely amazing what people will do for ~$50 of gas.

Are they selling it? If so how much could they possibly be making per gallon selling bootleg gas?

People will do thousands of dollars of damage to get copper to scrap for $3 a pound.


I always laughed when those idiots would get charbroiled to death trying to nab copper from live transformers and from electrical substations.

https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/men-electrocuted-with-24k-volts-trying-to-steal-copper-wire.amp
 
dyhchong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fingers crossed they aren't paying attention and do it to an EV battery.

I bet thermal runaway won't work out so well for someone lying under the car.
 
starlost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mickey Rooney
Yeah i'm old.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good luck. My gas tank is behind seven proxies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When they catch those gasholes, I hope they light 'em on fire.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: iheartscotch: Target Builder: Absolutely amazing what people will do for ~$50 of gas.

Are they selling it? If so how much could they possibly be making per gallon selling bootleg gas?

People will do thousands of dollars of damage to get copper to scrap for $3 a pound.

I always laughed when those idiots would get charbroiled to death trying to nab copper from live transformers and from electrical substations.

https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/men-electrocuted-with-24k-volts-trying-to-steal-copper-wire.amp


Honestly? I leave notes for them behind. To the tune of "I will pay you $30 not to do what you are about to do". I've actually had a few of them take me up on that.

/ I've actually given them the money and fed them to boot. You don't break cycles by locking people up. You break cycles by treating humans like they are human.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My Bucket's Got A Hole In It
Youtube ytPD3w_9tPo
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Fark_Guy_Rob: Isn't it easier/more practical to siphon it?

Anti-siphon flaps have been standard on cars for like three decades now, so no, definitely not easier than drilling a hole and letting gravity do the work.

Anyways, I wanna know who the people are buying second hand gasoline from some rando crackhead?


'Hey buddy, wanna buy some gas? Good price!'

'No'

'Half the price you're paying here! I got it in my trunk'

*starts car and goes to the gas station 3 blocks away
 
moike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I catch someone trying to drill the tank on my pickup, I'll stand about 20 feet back and flick lit matches at them the entire time.

"Hey buddy..." (flick) "You doing ok under there?" (flick) "You look like you're lost" (flick) "You smell something burning?" (flick)

Truck has long since been paid for and is fully insured, and human live holds no value to me.
 
BossLog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Absolutely amazing what people will do for ~$50 of gas.

Are they selling it? If so how much could they possibly be making per gallon selling bootleg gas?


No different than people stealing boxes of diapers and cans of formula or tide laundry detergent. Snatching fuel from trucks and selling it out of barrels is a criminal classic. Generally it's not an organized effort to have a ring dedicated to the practice, but trading a product for drugs? Can of formula is like 28 bucks. Steal two, trade it to the dopeman for ten bucks credit. Show up with twenty gallons at four bucks a gallon from an f150 that you drained in under two minutes comfortably?   Count how many you see in an hour of driving sometime. If you can snatch up 60-70 gallons of gas and your overhead on the crime is a drill and transfer containers/stabilizers (maybe) and the fuel you use to drive around committing the act. I imagine you could probably do well for yourself on barter alone.  Everyone uses fuel.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Fark the naughty ones"?
Good idea subby.
*unzips pants*
Oh wait, there's a colon.
*unzips faster*
 
BossLog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moike: I catch someone trying to drill the tank on my pickup, I'll stand about 20 feet back and flick lit matches at them the entire time.

"Hey buddy..." (flick) "You doing ok under there?" (flick) "You look like you're lost" (flick) "You smell something burning?" (flick)

Truck has long since been paid for and is fully insured, and human live holds no value to me.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Paid $4.60 for 93 today. Glad I'm able to work from home and grow most of my food here.

Diesel was like $5.50.
 
