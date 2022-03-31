 Skip to content
(KTAR Phoenix) Chandler accepting Bitcoin, Joey unable to pay rent
16
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder what the interchange fees are for the city. If similar or less than credit card fees, and the proceeds could be immediately converted to dollars and deposited into city accounts, then why not? If my town were holding public funds in virtual currencies, though, I wouldn't feel so good about it.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Could this be any dumber?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I wonder what the interchange fees are for the city. If similar or less than credit card fees, and the proceeds could be immediately converted to dollars and deposited into city accounts, then why not? If my town were holding public funds in virtual currencies, though, I wouldn't feel so good about it.


Processing fees for cryptocurrencies tend to be several orders of magnitude greater than cc processing fees.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Processing fees for cryptocurrencies tend to be several orders of magnitude greater than cc processing fees.

Processing fees for cryptocurrencies tend to be several orders of magnitude greater than cc processing fees.


Got it. This is a terrible idea.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: Could this be any dumber?


Oh. Count on it. A lot dumber.

Jeffrey Dumber.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Got it. This is a terrible idea.

Processing fees for cryptocurrencies tend to be several orders of magnitude greater than cc processing fees.

Got it. This is a terrible idea.


No no. Check it out. They will just not bother ACTUALLY doing the exchange. Why bother? Just mark it down in the ledger and give it to the next guy in exchange for some other debt in the future. I mean, you KNOW it is ok because you trust the guy you got it from. And the guy you give it to will trust you, so just do it.

We do not need to actually PROVE every exchange is legit, just like we do not have to do lab analysis on every dollar bill we get from Shelly the stripper. Just get it and spend it. Who cares?

This is the next stage of dumb.

This is how you get BOTTLE CAPS in the Fallout universe. And don't think people in the Fallout universe did not revert to promissory notes after a while.

What bitcoin is doing is creating a whole new dimension of debt. It is sucking up a good chunk of quantitative easing AND COVID relief and all the bailout money for Chinese real estate, Russian crime, and GM unions. In addition to all that sucking, it is doing some blowing, by supporting NFTs.

Does anyone remember the EURODOLLAR panic? Now we just call them dollars, of course. But it turns out that if people are gullible enough that they will accept your debt, you can just push as much on them as you like. Create it. Create your own interest rates too. The only pain in the ass is going to the trouble to make your scam LOOK legit. If we could get rid of that, it would be the perfect crime.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Could this be any dumber?


Maybe, if I wasn't going commando!

/time to do some lunges
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Could this be any dumber?


Yes, You could pay with Bing Coin
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does this mean that the Sliders will pay their hotel bills?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The reason why Monica and Rachel could afford a huge apartment on their salaries was that they had bitcoin investments.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: beezeltown: Shostie: beezeltown: I wonder what the interchange fees are for the city. If similar or less than credit card fees, and the proceeds could be immediately converted to dollars and deposited into city accounts, then why not? If my town were holding public funds in virtual currencies, though, I wouldn't feel so good about it.

Processing fees for cryptocurrencies tend to be several orders of magnitude greater than cc processing fees.

Got it. This is a terrible idea.

No no. Check it out. They will just not bother ACTUALLY doing the exchange. Why bother? Just mark it down in the ledger and give it to the next guy in exchange for some other debt in the future. I mean, you KNOW it is ok because you trust the guy you got it from. And the guy you give it to will trust you, so just do it.

We do not need to actually PROVE every exchange is legit, just like we do not have to do lab analysis on every dollar bill we get from Shelly the stripper. Just get it and spend it. Who cares?

This is the next stage of dumb.

This is how you get BOTTLE CAPS in the Fallout universe. And don't think people in the Fallout universe did not revert to promissory notes after a while.

What bitcoin is doing is creating a whole new dimension of debt. It is sucking up a good chunk of quantitative easing AND COVID relief and all the bailout money for Chinese real estate, Russian crime, and GM unions. In addition to all that sucking, it is doing some blowing, by supporting NFTs.

Does anyone remember the EURODOLLAR panic? Now we just call them dollars, of course. But it turns out that if people are gullible enough that they will accept your debt, you can just push as much on them as you like. Create it. Create your own interest rates too. The only pain in the ass is going to the trouble to make your scam LOOK legit. If we could get rid of that, it would be the perfect crime.


I dunno I might want bills tested that are stuffed near Shelly the strippers happy place.
 
slantsix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Currently having drinks with a lawyer who's dedicating his future to crypto insolvency. He's an ass of a human, but very, very smart.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The option only works if there is enough currency to pay the bill.

Now that is unreasonably strict.
 
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The average energy cost of a single bitcoin transaction is 2000 kW-hrs. You could run the average American household for 73 days with that much electricity.

But, yay! Free magic internet money!!

/it's going to end badly.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shostie: Could this be any dumber?


They could accept NFTs or Rubles
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

slantsix: Currently having drinks with a lawyer who's dedicating his future to crypto insolvency. He's an ass of a human, but very, very smart.


I've been called a smartass, myself
 
