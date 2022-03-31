 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Because they can't impose capital punishment anymore, Supreme Court upholds $9M fine for Canadian mastermind of the Great Maple Syrup Heist   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
anustart [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He got off lucky.  Should have to apologize to every individual Canadian for the trauma he inflicted.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was a sticky situation, pour sap.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That rat BASTARD.

WON'T ANYONE PLEASE THINK OF THE WAFFLES?!

/except the blue ones, of course
//DNRTFA
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And that great maple syrup holdup
Cost me two good years
 
