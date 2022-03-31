 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Technically this is a win, but let's hope it doesn't become more common as climate change advances   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you don't like my driving, stay off the sidewalk.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yep, a flooded underpass is totally climate change. It's never before happened until we started driving SUVs.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Yep, a flooded underpass is totally climate change. It's never before happened until we started driving SUVs.


The word "more" in the phrase "more common" literally means it's happened before.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not as if Chicago was built on swampland, and every building downtown had to be jacked up four to fourteen feet...
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.enjoyillinois.com/illinois-200/raising-chicago/
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: The word "more" in the phrase "more common" literally means it's happened before.


Yes, but it's one of two things:
1. Rain floods underpasses. If you look at a number of them, they have depth gauges on them to tell drivers how many feet of standing water are there. There is one underpass I know if (and have driven through multiple times) in Champaign/Urbana that has paint marks all the way up to 6' deep. It floods. It's an underpass. It's the low-lying spot and it's where the water goes, so you just deal with it one or two days a year for like 30 minutes until it drains.
2. It's crappy infrastructure without adequate drainage. You build to handle like 99% of most rain amounts, but the 1% sometimes exceeds that. Or you have crappy infrastructure that can't handle a higher percentage of things and you get floods all the time. It's Chicago, so probably lots of money stolen that could have paid to fix that but the grift has to go a lot of places first before any actual money is spent to fix infrastructure.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why do people think the world is some stagnant place that never ever nope never changes?

The climates changes. Natural, manmade, who cares. Adapt. It's what life does.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That Bus: LLLLEEEEEERRRROOOOOOYYYYYY
                               JEEEEEEENNKKKKIIIIINNNNNNSSSSS
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kind of wish the bus created enough of a wake to at least stall out the car.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x225]


Actually, it kinda makes sense. They could be using the grime as a form of sunscreen as they would have very little protection from the sun. Also, saltwater is not good for bathing and leaves a nasty crust on the skin when wet skin dries in the sun. Grease would make it easier to get off.
 
skilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dammit! I thought the DOJ finally did something and this was a result of the "Raerae Factor."
 
Wynn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Grease would make it easier to get off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
shout it from the rooftops...


CLIMATE CHANGE BREAKS PUMPS !
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nytmare: mrmopar5287: Yep, a flooded underpass is totally climate change. It's never before happened until we started driving SUVs.

The word "more" in the phrase "more common" literally means it's happened before.


Viaducts flood, that's what they do
 
