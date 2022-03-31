 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Today's Fark-compliant headline: Topless man 'staggered across road, screamed at sheep and peed on 9-year-old' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was a really messy break up.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No mention if alcohol was a factor.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's his Fark handle, and does he need the gift of TotalFark?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in a bad place.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love will make you do crazy things.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pisser.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a Weegie. This was just another day for him
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk a-hole tosser does drunk a-hole tosser things. News at 11.

/ This is "strange"? For Scotland?!?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Thursday already?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He yelled "I still love ewe"
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but you Farkers would be okay with a 9 year old staggering across a sheep, yelling at a topless man, and peeing across a road.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA fails to mention that the sheep set the 9 year old on fire and the man was just trying to help by taking off his shirt to smother the flames and then accessing the nearest source of water, but that's the biased media for you.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we do coke fueled orgies in the States.

It keeps us from crossing the road.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obviously, this outstanding person has graduated with a Master's degree in Happiness (from the next thread) and is demonstrating the wonderful outcomes of his earnest endeavours...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What I thought the headline said: "Headless less man staggered across road, screamed at sheep and peed on 9-year-old"
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Drunk a-hole tosser does drunk a-hole tosser things. News at 11.

/ This is "strange"? For Scotland?!?


Extremely strange for Scotland.

Normally, he wouldn't be yelling at the sheep, he'd be f*cking them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Screaming At Sheep is my Screamo-Pink Floyd crossover band...
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

