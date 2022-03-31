 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   You now can have a master's degree in Happiness Studies for only $17,700. And they said money can't buy happiness   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Happiness, College, future students, Positive psychology, graduate students, first master's program, Centenary University, Tal Ben-Shahar  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Depending on how this is done, it could be a valuable field of study.  Most people want to be happy, or at least they say they want to be happy.  People spend an insane amount of time and money trying to attain happiness, and very frequently fall short.  And a lot of the time, things that we think will make us happy (either for a considerable amount of time, or at all) frequently don't make us happy.  Or that happiness comes at a big cost.

Not to mention that selling people on the idea that certain things will make them happy is one of the most common tactics out there.  Big house? Vacations? Marriage? Kids? Religion? A particular job or degree?  All are pitched either as delivering happiness or as a means to achieve it.  Who knows... maybe good Happiness Studies research can differentiate people as to what could deliver it for them.  It sure ain't one-size-fits-all.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Some of the most interesting study is done on things that are hard to find and only obtainable in minute quantities
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It rents
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was the degree in headline writing.
Because I accidentally can
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shortcuts availablke

mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It is true.

Economics, Chemistry, Law, Policy and Politics  and other subdisciplines.

I am not a person to criticize happiness studies if they have a lot of math involved. I guess that makes me an a-hole.

Point being that welfare maximization, Maslow's hierarchy, satisficing behavior, trade theory, profit maximization, wage theory, marketing, Pareto equilibrium, corner solutions... all of these rely on a very strange behavior of humans to WANT to do some things, and not others. Even scarcity is a subjective term made up by humans who are sad at not having ENOUGH of something.

If my kid wanted to study it, I would ask to look at the curriculum. I might pay for it. If it would make him happy.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Happy cannot buy happiness, but it can remove most obstacles thereto.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can't buy happiness, but you can definitely rent it. I hate to quote Daniel Tosh, but he made a good point, "Have you ever seen an unhappy person on a jetski?"
 
Azz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This is the worst song since Mumbo No. 5
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Centenary University is 67% women,  I think I would be happy there.
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This sounds almost as bad as my bachelors degree in Psychology.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Money may not be able to buy happiness, but it can buy beer, and that's good enough for me.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"First lesson - keep sadness out yo farkin' mouth."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The coursework is intended less for recent college graduates than for mid-career business leaders, counselors, human resources specialists, and others who could apply such concepts to their work.
...
Ben-Shahar said he wished he could remove academic pressure from the program. "If I had it my way, there would be no grades," he said. "The ideal university is where all are intrinsically motivated. But to get accreditation, we need to grade."
...
"Everything they learn will have practical value," he said.

Red flags ahoy! "We're not gonna try to train young folks who then won't be able to get jobs with our manufactured degree - no, we'll train older, already-employed folks who can then quote our manufactured degree as a qualification. We can't use unemployed zoomers in our testimonials, after all!"

Did anyone actually go to the Happiness Studies Academy site and read some of the marketing pitch?

Holy crap, no.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People say money is not the key to happiness, but I have always figured if you have enough money, you can have a key made.
Money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you a yacht big enough to pull up right alongside it.
Happiness can't buy money.
Anybody who tells you money can't buy happiness never had any.
Money can't buy happiness, but it sure makes misery easier to live with.

and...
Do things that make you happy within the confines of the legal system.

That'll be 17,000 bucks, thank you.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I swear to f*ck, I typed "money" for that first word. Is this one of Fark's April Fool's gags?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's alot of time and money just to learn how to grow weed.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

So close.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

You can be a wellness coach with that too.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
