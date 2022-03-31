 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   TFW you invade a country and their army's so nice you join (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Ironic, Second Chechen War, Russian soldiers, Russia, Ukrainian defence sources, video clip of this new unit, Freedom of Russia Legion, Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Russian army  
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Wait, they pay AND feed you?"
 
RasIanI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This would be comedic if it wasn't war crimes of destruction and violence.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The power of 3 hots and a cot with the bonus of kicking some a-hole chechen butt.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RasIanI: This would be comedic if it wasn't war crimes of destruction and violence.


I guess there's a glimmer of humanity left in your soul, yet.

Well don't worry, we'll fix that.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Theeng: "Wait, they pay AND feed you?"


"Of course! Ukraine is land of chocolate!"
"I did wonder about all the brown..."
"Oh, no. That's just shiat."
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is coming from The Star... hopefully a bit more reliable than The Sun, right? It seems a tad sensational and dubious. If true, thanks for getting on the right side!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Any fragging is covered up easily as expert Ukrainian anti-commanding officer sniping.  There's been a lot of success.  In whichever it was
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: This is coming from The Star... hopefully a bit more reliable than The Sun, right? It seems a tad sensational and dubious. If true, thanks for getting on the right side!


I tend to take journalism with a grain of salt when the publication in question includes boobs on page 3.

Not that I object to the boobs.
 
Percise1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, some of the captured pilots weren't happy that they were sent to bomb homes and hospitals and said that they would be coming home and after Putin for making them war criminals, so... there could very well be an element of truth to this.
Dictators gonna be dicks... *shrug*
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it a war crime to pay bounties for Russian commanders?

If not, this war could be over for the cost of a few dozen cheeseburgers and a box of warm gloves.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Is it a war crime to pay bounties for Russian commanders?

If not, this war could be over for the cost of a few dozen cheeseburgers and a box of warm gloves.


Is it a crime to steal $1,000,000,000,000 from the US Government and to hand it over to a Communist dictatorship?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Percise1: Hey, some of the captured pilots weren't happy that they were sent to bomb homes and hospitals and said that they would be coming home and after Putin for making them war criminals, so... there could very well be an element of truth to this.
Dictators gonna be dicks... *shrug*


Some, the fat turd one had no problem and has even been promoted for it in the past.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In the reverse of this situation with the invader's army being bolstered by defectors, Scipio Asiaticus feels the pain of the Russians.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: This is coming from The Star... hopefully a bit more reliable than The Sun, right? It seems a tad sensational and dubious. If true, thanks for getting on the right side!


From other sources it's Russian volunteers that are thought to be also be defectors. Basically, Russians have defected maybe they are troops that surrendered maybe they are not.
 
Kiler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: JohnnyApocalypse: This is coming from The Star... hopefully a bit more reliable than The Sun, right? It seems a tad sensational and dubious. If true, thanks for getting on the right side!

I tend to take journalism with a grain of salt when the publication in question includes boobs on page 3.

Not that I object to the boobs.


FoxNews puts the boobs on the front page.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Hey, wanna really blow up stuff?"
or
"Heh. Lookit yer shiat tank. Howdya like to shoot off a few of these babies?"*

*translated into the local dialect
 
Kiler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kiler: Stile4aly: JohnnyApocalypse: This is coming from The Star... hopefully a bit more reliable than The Sun, right? It seems a tad sensational and dubious. If true, thanks for getting on the right side!

I tend to take journalism with a grain of salt when the publication in question includes boobs on page 3.

Not that I object to the boobs.

FoxNews puts the boobs on the front page.


I wanted to clarify:

When they're "owning" The Libs.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russians joining the army just so they can switch sides once they arrive in Ukraine?
Unlikely but might make a good story.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the average russian.
What a crap last 100 years it has been for them.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'Several hundred' Russian troops switch sides and start fighting for Ukraine

Napoleon approves.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good: twice as many military reunions to attend.
Bad: might be awkward attending one of them.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Percise1: Hey, some of the captured pilots weren't happy that they were sent to bomb homes and hospitals and said that they would be coming home and after Putin for making them war criminals, so... there could very well be an element of truth to this.
Dictators gonna be dicks... *shrug*


From what I have read, Russian planes are being shot down because they have to fly low enough to see what they're bombing because they're not using advanced bombs. If right then that means they know what they're bombing, they made themselves war criminals by just obeying orders from Putin.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look how we consider Nazi's in WWII that fought against their own ruthless dictator madman, and helped the jews again their orders.

We could have a "Shindlerov's  List" type movie in the future about one of them that is doing his thing right this moment.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's not ironic. It's good business sense.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is probably the last thing you want, at least if you happen to be a paranoid dictator whose recent poor decisions are making your people extremely unhappy.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In 1941, the ReichsHeer were greeted as liberators by the Ukranians, and  a huge % of all the other minority peoples.
Guderian, in his memoirs, wrote of German formations entering Rostov in 1942, greeted by cheering, flower and food giving crowds. Russian crowds.
Then came the "Wry Face" order.
Putler has made the same miscalculation.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*against their orders
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's the best way for them to be reunited with their tanks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everybody Hates ChrisChechens

/except for Putin
//slap the crap out of them
 
baconator41
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On a slightly related note: can someone get Fox News to change their name to Fox Political Clickbait Trashbag?  Or FPCT isn't a great acronym.

Asking for a friend. I keep getting banned from their comment section.

/yes I check fox every morning for Ukraine updates
//and that's after I check cnn
///I hit fark first and just leave the thread open in a tab all day because the hungry howling wolf sequence does a much better job anyway
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know what, good for them. Russia is on the wrong side of history here - and maybe they can sleep better now after joining the (hopefully) winning side.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: In 1941, the ReichsHeer were greeted as liberators by the Ukranians, and  a huge % of all the other minority peoples.
Guderian, in his memoirs, wrote of German formations entering Rostov in 1942, greeted by cheering, flower and food giving crowds. Russian crowds.
Then came the "Wry Face" order.
Putler has made the same miscalculation.


You said many words. I am sure many of them meant something to you. 1942 was 80 years ago. Can I am helping
 
Nullav
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RasIanI: This would be comedic if it wasn't war crimes of destruction and violence.


It's a running theme. If we were a century or two in the future, we'd probably mostly fixate on the breathtaking incompetence of the Russian chain of command, at least over on the "not serious historians" side of the network.

Or maybe not, assuming projects like the Web Archive can preserve chunks of the current web for that kind of time. It might seem like future-yesterday.
 
NEDM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Dknsvsbl: In 1941, the ReichsHeer were greeted as liberators by the Ukranians, and  a huge % of all the other minority peoples.
Guderian, in his memoirs, wrote of German formations entering Rostov in 1942, greeted by cheering, flower and food giving crowds. Russian crowds.
Then came the "Wry Face" order.
Putler has made the same miscalculation.

You said many words. I am sure many of them meant something to you. 1942 was 80 years ago. Can I am helping


You should have read the last two lines, because he's saying that Putin is making the same mistakes as Hitler.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyone have this on a non-tabloid website? Thanks to these shiatty tabloids, I'm not even sure that Russia exists now...

Seriously though, this is a big enough story if true that I would rather read it on some real news source before I get my hopes up.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baconator41: On a slightly related note: can someone get Fox News to change their name to Fox Political Clickbait Trashbag?


My attempt to get them to change their name to "FOX: Cum Bust US" failed.

I thought it a reasonable position.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Firefly episode 08, Out of Gas. Meeting Jayne Cobb.
Youtube prjQy31jRU4
 
odinsposse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Switch sides, get Ukrainian citizenship, Ukraine joins the EU, set up a new life in Spain. It would be a hell of an upgrade from Russian conscript.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fireproof: 'Several hundred' Russian troops switch sides and start fighting for Ukraine

Napoleon approves.


Nipple Ian*
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, that's good news.

For Obama.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let's check in with Tucker Carlson to see how he is reacting to this news...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Percise1: Hey, some of the captured pilots weren't happy that they were sent to bomb homes and hospitals and said that they would be coming home and after Putin for making them war criminals, so... there could very well be an element of truth to this.
Dictators gonna be dicks... *shrug*

Some, the fat turd one had no problem and has even been promoted for it in the past.


I'd suspect that describing anyone as "the fat turd one" pretty much defines what to expect from there. *shrug*


ISO15693: What a crap last 1000 years it has been for them.


At least, I'd argue...
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NEDM: You should have read the last two lines, because he's saying that Putin is making the same mistakes as Hitler.


Oh, no. Not at all. He said:

Then came the "Wry Face" order.
Putler has made the same miscalculation.

He never mentioned Putin, or Hitler.

He's talking nonsense, but because you have a charitable heart, you're reading what you'd like to read into what he's saying.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just want to say that apparently some Chechens have come to fight FOR Ukraine against Putin's Chechen assholes
 
