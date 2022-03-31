 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Only 20% of Americans personally know a transgender person, but Fark has a few and it's our day of visibility   (nypost.com) divider line
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*are aware they personally know
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Their magnum opus was "The Matrix," which can be read as an allegory for trans experience.

I recall reading that the character "Switch" was supposed to be one gender in meatworld and the opposite gender in The Matrix.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oddly, the only 2 I know of IRL were high school kids in my daughter's class who have both now fully transitioned. One each way.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since this is the NY Post, I'm going to assume it's a trap.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To our trans guys, gals, and non-binary pals, glad to have you here :)
 
usahole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know a handful, but I teach college students so maybe it's not so surprising. Seems like a lot of them are drawn (!) to the visual arts.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Growing up in the late 70s, there was an individual known as the He-She in our neighborhood.  No one called her that to her face, but that was the nickname.  Dr. Renee Richards was a huge story back then.

Generational change: my kids know quite a few trans folks.  Max is now May.  Dan is now Bernadette. No big whoop, and no insulting nicknames.

Getting better slowly, as with most things I guess.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://apnews.com/article/biden-travel-lifestyle-ac02c7bc5646f451d8cc49b05a22be80

"The administration said the federal government will become more inclusive for transgender people, including through the use of a new "X" gender marker on U.S. passport applications, beginning on April 11, and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral."
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Up until a year ago I was dating a trans woman, she had a number of issues with bigots treating her like shiat.  I guess something I nevet realized was just how much... effort people put into their hate.

/didn't work out for mainly me reasons, boring stuff.
 
