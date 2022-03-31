 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   "For too many years we've been trying to bail out the bathtub by adopting out all the cats that come into shelters. But that really hasn't worked so well. We need to be thinking about turning off the faucet instead." Welcome to Caturday   (triblive.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
erroraccessdenied.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, AlienNarrr!

i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am glad today and the week are almost over


We have a new third party vendor running our warehouse and they are out of Ohio they have pretty much messed up everything the last couple weeks. Hope the idiot that thought this plan up breaks his arm patting himself on the back.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We discovered why the wall came down.  We were blaming on the chippies, we were wrong.

Wood Chucks
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: We discovered why the wall came down.  We were blaming on the chippies, we were wrong.

Wood Chucks
[Fark user image 800x558]

[Fark user image 800x600]


Varmint-Cong
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Happy Birthday, AlienNarrr!
[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


I thought it's tomorrow?  I could be wrong....
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: We discovered why the wall came down.  We were blaming on the chippies, we were wrong.

Wood Chucks
[Fark user image 800x558]

[Fark user image 800x600]


Little stinkers!  Can animal control trap them, or no?  Not sure how that would work.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: Happy Birthday, AlienNarrr!
[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

I thought it's tomorrow?  I could be wrong....


she likes to tell people it April fools day, but if pressed she'll admit it is march 31.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: Happy Birthday, AlienNarrr!
[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

I thought it's tomorrow?  I could be wrong....

F

acebook's birthday notification says it's today, so I went with that.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sweet 10 minutes left in the day, I have a slow leak in a tire I am keeping an eye on grumble grumble and Mango has been a brat the last few nights I wear her out when I get home and she ends up on my lap before we go to bed, go to bed and she starts messing with the nightstand or trying to get the cord for the blinds, had to toss her out two nights in a row for an hour until she whined to be let back in and calmed down. Damn cat, Isaac had me so spoiled
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank Bast it's Caturday...as peeps on the FB page know, I have been super stressed with job stuffs and Family logistics..Trying to schedule stuff for UpNorth..would make Sherman weep! I am literally losing hair here. Work has been, "What fresh hell"...I wish I could retire, honestly.

Eli is still bitey..And showing his age..We need to do his nails this weekend. And he's gotten grumpy about getting them done lately. It takes two of us to hold/clip
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I accidentally posted the kitten pic in the wrong thread earlier.  I had the comments open, and forgot to look which one I was in.  They were very nice about it.  :)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well life sucks here in Rochester.  One of my Fraternity Brothers unexpectedly passed this morning.  We pledged together and we shared a room at the house for a year.  He lived local but I haven't seen him since before the pandemic.  Hell, he's younger than me.  Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark........
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Well life sucks here in Rochester.  One of my Fraternity Brothers unexpectedly passed this morning.  We pledged together and we shared a room at the house for a year.  He lived local but I haven't seen him since before the pandemic.  Hell, he's younger than me.  Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark........


Oh no. I am so sorry. Always a shock when people we know pass. Especially if they are young. ((Hug))
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Well life sucks here in Rochester.  One of my Fraternity Brothers unexpectedly passed this morning.  We pledged together and we shared a room at the house for a year.  He lived local but I haven't seen him since before the pandemic.  Hell, he's younger than me.  Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark........


I am so sorry!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Well life sucks here in Rochester.  One of my Fraternity Brothers unexpectedly passed this morning.  We pledged together and we shared a room at the house for a year.  He lived local but I haven't seen him since before the pandemic.  Hell, he's younger than me.  Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark........


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Well life sucks here in Rochester.  One of my Fraternity Brothers unexpectedly passed this morning.  We pledged together and we shared a room at the house for a year.  He lived local but I haven't seen him since before the pandemic.  Hell, he's younger than me.  Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark........


I'm so very sorry!  ((((((HUGS))))))
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mention I was out sick on the Woofsday thread.  A little better now, but not by much.

Thing is, being bedridden today with liquid coming out of both ends, I was actually moar relaxed than I normally would be healthy and stressing over work.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
@ Snuffybud: you have my sincerest condolences for the loss of your friend.
:-{(
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

AlienNarr: it ur birfday, whar cake!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello from Nutmeg, my sweet sassy nugget.

She saw her own shadow, so we'll have three more months of spring.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

baronbloodbath: Hello from Nutmeg, my sweet sassy nugget.

She saw her own shadow, so we'll have three more months of spring.

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x319]


Hai Nutmeg!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Mention I was out sick on the Woofsday thread.  A little better now, but not by much.

Thing is, being bedridden today with liquid coming out of both ends, I was actually moar relaxed than I normally would be healthy and stressing over work.



Well you need a desperate infusion of chicy cocadoodoole do soup.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
 I do jigsaw puzzles on my iPad.  This is the next puzzle I selected.  I'm sure Desi would be pleased

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cinco gets his temptation treats on the small cat tree.   It keeps Forry away....Forry is on the kitchen counter and Coco is on the end table for their treats.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: We discovered why the wall came down.  We were blaming on the chippies, we were wrong.

Wood Chucks
[Fark user image image 800x558]

[Fark user image image 800x600]


Whoa!  They look unhappy about the destruction of their home 😞  Will the contractor be able to somehow screen them out before rebuilding the wall? Otherwise I predict that they'll be angrily digging out the wall as soon as the contractor leaves 🤔

At least that's how it happens at my place: the farking pack rats tear down the insulation as fast as I put it up.  I even tried stapling some extra bird netting over the insulation as a deterrent. Didn't work 🤷

Speaking of chipmunks, I was driving to Arlee Tuesday when this guy appeared before me
Fark user imageView Full Size

I used cardboard to get him to terra firma.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Sweet 10 minutes left in the day, I have a slow leak in a tire I am keeping an eye on grumble grumble and Mango has been a brat the last few nights I wear her out when I get home and she ends up on my lap before we go to bed, go to bed and she starts messing with the nightstand or trying to get the cord for the blinds, had to toss her out two nights in a row for an hour until she whined to be let back in and calmed down. Damn cat, Isaac had me so spoiled


This morning my cats woke me at 4am & again at 5:30am 😡  I was NOT in a good mood when I got up.
 
