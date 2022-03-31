 Skip to content
(Irish Mirror)   Crane driver caught dropping poo bomb of his own making onto a roof in Dublin now in a sh*tty way with no job   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you gotta go, you gotta go...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't fired for dropping poo. He was hired for doing the job of the official union poo dropper at the site. Can't take away someone else's job.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smd31: When you gotta go, you gotta go...


He wasn't fired for going. He was fired for his Matthewsian method of dealing with the result.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about dropping a deuce
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"brown-handed"

i loled, and closed that tab.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knows something about playing
The Godpigeon
Youtube DuJ_cS82LNc
poo poo bombardiers.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shouldn't have bothered with the bag, reminds me of the 'bathrooms' 8' drop onto the pile at campgrounds as a kid.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
(Repost) Bee Gees shit my pants song
Youtube IGn7qIMF4Nw
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What else are you supposed to do with it?  Leave it in the cab with you for the entire shift?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think he dropped a word or two from that headline along with
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What else are you supposed to do with it?  Leave it in the cab with you for the entire shift?


Nah, dropping it onto the roof of a neighboring building isn't what got him fired.  Filming it and posting it on social media is what got him fired.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Yattering: I think he dropped a word or two from that headline along with


After a careful re-examination, I take it back. This is a perfect poo headline
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Yattering: The Yattering: I think he dropped a word or two from that headline along with

After a careful re-examination, I take it back. This is a perfect poo headline


No, it's not. There is no evidence that it was indeed of his own making.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: MythDragon: What else are you supposed to do with it?  Leave it in the cab with you for the entire shift?

Nah, dropping it onto the roof of a neighboring building isn't what got him fired.  Filming it and posting it on social media is what got him fired.


This is wise and accurate, workers leaving random shiat at the workplace is common, you only get blasted for it if you make the company look bad.
 
