(Twitter)   Subby worked on this story for a year...and...he just...he tweeted it out   (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kinky.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think I will refrain from commenting until Weatherkiss' Fence weighs in.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn you, cancel culture!
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Puritanical Left???
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would like to know more.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's just how we roll
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, the church bit just just slows down the beginning of the day, I can understand wanting to get rid of that.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I suspect that people on the right are more deviant than liberals. Liberals just don't care what you do in private as long as it's consensual and nobody gets hurt.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Puritanical Left???


She's a Witch!
cdn.theatlantic.com
 
Snort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Puritanical Left???


Try saying you want limited government and balanced budgets and see what happens you.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I love this account SO MUCH.


I love this account SO MUCH.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
this being Ohio, i imagine 'big old' is meant literally.

/i kid
//saying hi from between to Os
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wanna party with you, fiscal conservative cowboy.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Latin Mass?  Coke and sex parties?  Sounds like Old Catholics who reject Vatican II.  Someone call Mel Gibson.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Celebrating the Latin Mass? Those monsters!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa tried to warn us about the Catholic Girls, but you wouldn't listen.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I live in Ohio so I am really getting my kicks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the important thing is you know to eat a little first before the rails.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Key words, "old sex"

/Grammaw Gum-gum
//Papaw Power Pole
///Oh, oh oh, OOOH...Ohio
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought it was supposed to be sausage IN Bob Evans.

I bet he's disappointed now.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah, that explains all those New York Times yokel diner dispatches.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I suspect that people on the right are more deviant than liberals. Liberals just don't care what you do in private as long as it's consensual and nobody gets hurt.


One thing I noticed years ago, the RWNJ revel in details.  The more sordid, the better.

Let's say you and I are holding each other accountable for our finances.  I say I spent more than I wanted and am trying to get back to my budget.  You would probably nod your head and tell me how you got in over your head once and I can succeed.  Then you tell me how you were late on a payment but called the company and everything is ok.  Neither of us goes into much detail, we just both listen, support, and encourage each other.

However, if you tune into, say the 700 Club, or any of the other chat shows on the right end of the media spectrum, it's a completely different game.  There is no empathy or sympathy; it's all badgering for more dirt and details.  They may be oh so concerned, but it's really just the titillation they want.

I don't deviant begins to cover them.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It seemed like any other Sunday morning: Kay Dunlap awoke at 7:00 to drink her customary one cup of Folgers, don her favorite cornflower-blue high-necked empire-waisted church dress, and pile her husband Ed and kids into their 2012 Honda Odyssey for their weekly pilgrimage to St Luke's parish in Wapakoneta, Ohio. After the songs, homily, and sacraments were done echoing in the half-full stucco sanctuary, Kay and the family would travel to their local family-owned eatery to spend time laughing with their neighbors over the week's news.

But this week, something would be different. This week, for the first time in seven years, Kay and Ed would not drop the kids off at the bowling alley. They would not sneak away to the split-level ranch house across town where to snort cocaine off of the genitals of Ralph, the owner of the local Napa Auto Parts, and Cindy, the HR manager at the regional John Deere call center. They would not meet up with six other long time-friends to penetrate each other in every combination and permutation imaginable until they collapsed two hours later into a contented pile of sweat and personal lubricant.

It is a scene being played out over and over again in small towns across America: Not even the neighborhood orgy can escape the rising tide of cancel culture."
 
patrick767
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I love this account SO MUCH.

I love this account SO MUCH.


The tricky part, of course, is when actual NYT stories are indistinguishable from something on Pitchbot.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Opinion | I hosted several Republican sex parties. They were anything but orgies.
- New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) March 30, 2022


Opinion | Biden must capitulate to Putin. Or the next Trump will.
by Bret Stephens
- New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) March 30, 2022
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I see "sausage" and I see "party" -- you guys go ahead, I'll be in the other thread.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I don't deviant


Not even a little?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

patrick767: fiddlehead: [Fark user image 597x594]

I love this account SO MUCH.

The tricky part, of course, is when actual NYT stories are indistinguishable from something on Pitchbot.


DougJ tries to stay just one sigma more stupid than the NYT to hit that sweet satire spot, but the NYT lazy mendacity is a moving target.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Irving Maimway: I live in Ohio so I am really getting my kicks...

[Fark user image 600x431]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
