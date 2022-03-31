 Skip to content
Got milk? Got sick?
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The milk we shared
Seemed to go somewhere
And I've lost my life
For I toss and turn, I just shiat all night
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tainted milk that sent dozens of students to hospital

That must have been a pretty nasty taint.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I drink malk.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karaoke? Just change the lyrics

Soft Cell - Tainted Love (Official Music Video)
Youtube XZVpR3Pk-r8
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Lincoln sell it to them?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eww
!% would make me sick too.
The real undiluted McCoy or go home.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not milk...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: That's not milk...
[Fark user image 624x416]


2 seconds
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think you could get it this time of year.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 480x366] [View Full Size image _x_]


you promised me dog or better
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the hospital? What is it?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been one dirty taint.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Must have been one dirty taint.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 480x366] [View Full Size image _x_]

you promised me dog or better


Full off vitamins and marrow bone jelly
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know taints could be milked.
 
Brokenseas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guida brand milk.

Aaayyyyyy fugetaboutit!  Your cousin Tony drinks it all the time and doesn't complain!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 320x180]


Dammit, everything is taken
*shakes tiny fist at entire thread*
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gorgor coulda made a helluva post with this story.
 
patrick767
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least 25 students were admitted to hospitals after a "non-toxic consumable sanitizer" was discovered in milk cartons in various schools in Camden, officials said.
A spokeswoman for the district said more than 30 students from four schools were sent to two area hospitals following the discovery of the colorless substance Wednesday morning. Some were vomiting, she said.

If it's non-toxic, and elsewhere TFA says it was food-grade, why were some students vomiting and dozens sent to hospitals?

A tweet from the district shortly after noon on Wednesday said, "no students are currently ill but were sent to the hospital as a precaution."

...

Did they start vomiting when told or they realized that they'd consumed tainted milk?

/ huh huh... taint
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've switched. It's Deloinkful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If I was rich I'd buy a dairy farm and not care if I ran it at a loss as long as the cows and employees were all well-treated and taken care of.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Eww
!% would make me sick too.
The real undiluted McCoy or go home.


The first time I had 2% milk at a friend's house at dinner I thought something was wrong with it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

patrick767: At least 25 students were admitted to hospitals after a "non-toxic consumable sanitizer" was discovered in milk cartons in various schools in Camden, officials said.
A spokeswoman for the district said more than 30 students from four schools were sent to two area hospitals following the discovery of the colorless substance Wednesday morning. Some were vomiting, she said.

If it's non-toxic, and elsewhere TFA says it was food-grade, why were some students vomiting and dozens sent to hospitals?

A tweet from the district shortly after noon on Wednesday said, "no students are currently ill but were sent to the hospital as a precaution."

...

Did they start vomiting when told or they realized that they'd consumed tainted milk?

/ huh huh... taint


Vegemite is food grade too, but that would make most sane people vomit. They mentioned colorless, not ordorless or tasteless. I would imagine the funky taste and your ability to know that tainted milk, whether form being spoiled or tainted, probably shouldn't be in your stomach.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Eww
!% would make me sick too.
The real undiluted McCoy or go home.


skim is where it's at
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

