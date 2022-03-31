 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you bought a Powerball ticket in Maryland last September and forgot to check it, do yourself a favor and don't go to check it now. You'll have a very bad day   (lotterypost.com)
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing they got the ticket with Double Play without realizing what it was. Then they checked the winning numbers for the main drawing, saw they lost, and tossed the ticket without looking at the secondary drawing numbers.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the night of Sept. 27, 2021, a lottery player in Maryland made history when they bought a Powerball ticket with the Double Play option and won the very first $10 million top prize from the add-on feature's extra drawing.

One year later on Monday, the ticket expired and the prize money went unclaimed.

Are we measuring years in six month blocks now?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: On the night of Sept. 27, 2021, a lottery player in Maryland made history when they bought a Powerball ticket with the Double Play option and won the very first $10 million top prize from the add-on feature's extra drawing.

One year later on Monday, the ticket expired and the prize money went unclaimed.

Are we measuring years in six month blocks now?


In 2021, six months felt like a year.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ticket was purchased very near where I live. But I know for sure I didn't buy it. That particular station routinely prices their gas $0.40-0.50 above everyone else in the area (except for the station across the street, which is also an Exxon and is presumably owned by the same person/people, and prices similarly). I refuse to enter that property for any reason, on principle.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ticket was purchased at Rockville Exxon on Rockville Pike in Rockville.

Sounds like a Flinstones episode.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if the guy or girl who bought this ticket sees this, they still have almost six months to claim the prize, right?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably died from COVID
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: probably died from COVID


That would be ironic...
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 bucks says the ticketholder died of Covid19 before they realized they won.

Are we really just not going to acknowledge that over one million people in the US are just not here anymore?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: On the night of Sept. 27, 2021, a lottery player in Maryland made history when they bought a Powerball ticket with the Double Play option and won the very first $10 million top prize from the add-on feature's extra drawing.

One year later on Monday, the ticket expired and the prize money went unclaimed.

Are we measuring years in six month blocks now?


Technically it was 182 days, which I think is 4 Rhode Islands in metric time.

It's an easily understandable conversion error.
 
rick42
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't go back to Rockville, and waste another year six months.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure that person has been walking around complaining about his bad luck and how much everything sucks for the last 6 month.   To bad he threw out $10M
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Sawdust and Mildew: On the night of Sept. 27, 2021, a lottery player in Maryland made history when they bought a Powerball ticket with the Double Play option and won the very first $10 million top prize from the add-on feature's extra drawing.

One year later on Monday, the ticket expired and the prize money went unclaimed.

Are we measuring years in six month blocks now?

Technically it was 182 days, which I think is 4 Rhode Islands in metric time.

It's an easily understandable conversion error.


No, no, no, you double it and add 30.

BRB, gotta restock the Elsinore, eh?
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sawdust and Mildew: On the night of Sept. 27, 2021, a lottery player in Maryland made history when they bought a Powerball ticket with the Double Play option and won the very first $10 million top prize from the add-on feature's extra drawing.

One year later on Monday, the ticket expired and the prize money went unclaimed.

Are we measuring years in six month blocks now?

In 2021, six months felt like a year.


2021 was a rough decade
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: On the night of Sept. 27, 2021, a lottery player in Maryland made history when they bought a Powerball ticket with the Double Play option and won the very first $10 million top prize from the add-on feature's extra drawing.

One year later on Monday, the ticket expired and the prize money went unclaimed.

Are we measuring years in six month blocks now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rfenster: Ticket was purchased at Rockville Exxon on Rockville Pike in Rockville.

Sounds like a Flinstones episode.

Sounds like a Flinstones episode.


Don't go back to rockville
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a wasted opportunity with 20 chicks.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ng2810: 10 bucks says the ticketholder died of Covid19 before they realized they won.

Are we really just not going to acknowledge that over one million people in the US are just not here anymore?


The COVID deniers/anti-vaxxers will...but they're crazy.
 
