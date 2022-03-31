 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCCI Des Moines)   There is a general lack of cat food in the U.S. But just try explaining that to Fluffy as she pulls your eyelids open at 3 am informing you of her hun--I SAID FEED ME NAO HUMAN   (kcci.com) divider line
74
    More: Obvious, Cat, Supermarket, Cat food, Grocer, small changes, online pet retailers, Iowa, short supply  
•       •       •

936 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat likes ALDI's chicken-based wet food (the green label cans). He will tolerate the small beef (pink label) cans.

Anything else gets a continual FARK YOU at all hours of the day and night.

ALDI's has been out of the chicken wet food for a long time.

It has not gone over well here.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To give you an idea of just how NOT WELL its gone over here, this is actual picture of his drivers' license. And yes, we named him McLovin.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 444x294]

To give you an idea of just how NOT WELL its gone over here, this is actual picture of his drivers' license. And yes, we named him McLovin.


Okay...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sometimes forced to buy the more expensive tins of catfood when the cheaper brands are gone.

And of course I am looked at like a monster.

"Where's the regular goo dad? What is this crap?"
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, I've got one that needs the wet food because the idiot doesn't drink enough water on her own. So I gotta give her the wet food + water so she doesn't die of something stupid, like a UTI.

I heard about the can shortage, but not the meat shortage. She better not be brand loyal.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it has come to this.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
put a boiled chicken through a meat grinder and you have a week's worth of cat food
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had to buy several different brands during the past two years because of backlogs or ridiculous price hikes on some brands.

I used to order a month ahead of time just to make sure it got here in time.  For the most part haven't seen any delays or shortages recently but YMMV.

Just bought16 lb. & 22 lb. bags of dry food since Pet Supplies Plus was having a 25% off curbside pickup deal yesterday.  Still have about a two month supply of wet food but will probably order more soon if I see any delays start popping up.

/yea I'm the evil cat food hoarder
//MAH BABIES NEED FEWD
///3s
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, when I saw this trend developing during Covid, I bought a bunch of cases of cat food on Amazon. Otherwise, my guys would be unhappy now, since my stores' selections of this brand have dwindled down drastically.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: put a boiled chicken through a meat grinder and you have a week's worth of cat food


There's a national chicken shortage too.,
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not possible. Fake news by the sochialist librul media. I've been assured the pandemic is over and I can lick doorknobs to my heart's content.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cat isn't pulling at your eyelids for fun.  It's what's for din-din.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: put a boiled chicken through a meat grinder and you have a week's worth of cat food


Mmm ground chicken.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as there is nature, cats have food
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are very good hunters, I've heard.

The local songbird population will recover.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cats have always eaten dry kibble and liked it.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: I'm sometimes forced to buy the more expensive tins of catfood when the cheaper brands are gone.

And of course I am looked at like a monster.

"Where's the regular goo dad? What is this crap?"


I generally buy the expensive healthy stuff but always keep a bulk box of cheap canned food in case money gets tight. And when that has happened my cat has flipped her shiat like I just gave her the gods ambrosia and then refuses to eat the healthy food for days. I assume it's the equivalent of eating shiatty health food for months then getting a McDonald's hamburger randomly one night. You don't wanna go back.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lack of dog food as well.  Cam solve both problems at once and feed the cats to the dogs.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: I'm sometimes forced to buy the more expensive tins of catfood when the cheaper brands are gone.

And of course I am looked at like a monster.

"Where's the regular goo dad? What is this crap?"


Our are spoiled little brats. If it's not the good stuff with the gravy they won't even touch it.

My calico Zoe goes even further, she won't eat the dry food except for when the bowl is freshly poured, but she will come running from anywhere when the bowl gets filled. The only exception is that she eats dinner at 10pm so that she can spend all night in bed with me, preventing me from rolling over in the night
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both cat AND dog food have been noticeably less available for the last couple of years.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kitties have a strong preference for Fancy Feast Elegant Medleys, which has become nearly impossible to find. I've bought them regular Fancy Feast and they look at me like I'm trying to starve them.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Great, I've got one that needs the wet food because the idiot doesn't drink enough water on her own. So I gotta give her the wet food + water so she doesn't die of something stupid, like a UTI.

I heard about the can shortage, but not the meat shortage. She better not be brand loyal.


Yep.

Had to switch our cats onto wet food because one developed pancreatitis.  I've been told by several Farkers that all cats should get some form of wet food to prevent UTIs, pancreatitis, and a host of other issues since they don't often get enough fluids in their system.

MAYBE DON'T SLEEP 23 HOURS A DAY AND DRINK SOME DAMN WATER SANCHO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you call "cat food" is what us normal people call "retiree food"....
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: My cat likes ALDI's chicken-based wet food (the green label cans). He will tolerate the small beef (pink label) cans.

Anything else gets a continual FARK YOU at all hours of the day and night.

ALDI's has been out of the chicken wet food for a long time.

It has not gone over well here.


Lucky you. I can give my cats the same food for a week and they love it, then suddenly they're like nope, we're not eating that. Or one will and one won't. Then go ahead and STARRRRRRVE!!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some cats are hoarding food. They knew the shortage was coming.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Not possible. Fake news by the sochialist librul media. I've been assured the pandemic is over and I can lick doorknobs to my heart's content.


I think they put the "door" qualifier on that.... It's just knobs.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cats will only eat dry food - they turn up their noses at wet (thankfully they do drink a lot of water). We get them a good brand, but I've noticed over the past few months that the price has gone up by nearly 33%, and sometimes I just can't find it anywhere. Last time I did I triumphantly bought two large bags for the outrageous price they were asking, as it had been weeks since I had seen it anywhere.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Not possible. Fake news by the sochialist librul media. I've been assured the pandemic is over and I can lick doorknobs to my heart's content.


Poor attempt. Next time blame Biden and "the libs."
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in October someone asked what you would do with $100 but you have to spend it today. I said I'd buy $100 of cat supplies figuring it's money I don't have to spend later.

Well she does have a wishlist...

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's not even all of it. I opened the second bag the beginning of March and there are still about 70 cans left. And she only eats half a can a day.

The pandemic taught me to be a hoarder. 60+ rolls of TP, I live alone.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 444x294]

To give you an idea of just how NOT WELL its gone over here, this is actual picture of his drivers' license. And yes, we named him McLovin.


Honestly, the fact that your cat has lived to be forty years old is astounding.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: What you call "cat food" is what us normal people call "retiree food"....


A hamburger would be cheaper
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Back in October someone asked what you would do with $100 but you have to spend it today. I said I'd buy $100 of cat supplies


Username definitely checks out.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Lack of dog food as well.  Cam solve both problems at once and feed the cats to the dogs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Royal Canin Maine Coon kibble is all ours will eat. There was a shortage of that several months back thanks to the trouble the company was in over human trafficking. Wife and I bought everything we could find in the local pet supply places.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a tip: if you raise your cat from a kitten, buy small bags of food and change brands regularly for the first year. If they get used to variety young, they won't be picky about change when they're older.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: My kitties have a strong preference for Fancy Feast Elegant Medleys, which has become nearly impossible to find. I've bought them regular Fancy Feast and they look at me like I'm trying to starve them.


Regular Fancy Feast has become scarce where I live.  I had to buy Meow Mix wet.  The first time I served it the  cat slapped his dish off of the counter and the dog ate it.
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably should have delayed domesticating our latest feral.  He was devastating the local mice but is now hooked on canned food.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One Size Fits Some: Here's a tip: if you raise your cat from a kitten, buy small bags of food and change brands regularly for the first year. If they get used to variety young, they won't be picky about change when they're older.


Dr. Phil, you're a Farker
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Breeze: mongbiohazard: Not possible. Fake news by the sochialist librul media. I've been assured the pandemic is over and I can lick doorknobs to my heart's content.

Poor attempt. Next time blame Biden and "the libs."


It's the got-dammed Zionest globalists! First they try to put tracking devices CREATED BY SATAN in our bodies so the feds can listen to our "impure thoughts", now they're trying to starve our pets to fund Joe Biden's Marxist agenda by selling all the cat food to China so they fund the gay abortion factories!

There's no shortage, sheeple, just like there's no virus! Wake up and take your country back from the godless, demonic, n#$&@r loving libruls - errrrrr, I mean commie libruls! They know this is all a hoax, that's why they won't even debate Ben Shapiro, who's the closest thing this country has ever had to a biblical prophet since Abraham Lincoln!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 444x294]

To give you an idea of just how NOT WELL its gone over here, this is actual picture of his drivers' license. And yes, we named him McLovin.


Your cat is a identity thief.  Here's the real McLovin!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just add water to dry food and you get wet food. Problem solved.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: WhackingDay: Great, I've got one that needs the wet food because the idiot doesn't drink enough water on her own. So I gotta give her the wet food + water so she doesn't die of something stupid, like a UTI.

I heard about the can shortage, but not the meat shortage. She better not be brand loyal.

Yep.

Had to switch our cats onto wet food because one developed pancreatitis.  I've been told by several Farkers that all cats should get some form of wet food to prevent UTIs, pancreatitis, and a host of other issues since they don't often get enough fluids in their system.

MAYBE DON'T SLEEP 23 HOURS A DAY AND DRINK SOME DAMN WATER SANCHO!

[Fark user image 425x566]


My cat gets the fancy expensive stuff because anything else either makes her vomit, gives diarrhea, or she will ignore completely. Even then, she's fussy as hell and doesn't like anything with fish, and the brand she likes is the Rachel Ray wet food, which all have fish in them. So half the amount is wasted, if she decides to even eat it. Then she does weird things like go to town on my turkey chili or tuna salad, and be offended that I shoo her away from it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Playtime the other night, light is bad in my room, it's zoomed in, and she hates camera flash, therefore weird sepia-like effect.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: put a boiled chicken through a meat grinder and you have a week's worth of cat food


Only if you want to kill your cat.

That's not even close to a balanced diet.
You probably know that and are just looking for a response.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I find Kroger brand tuna in the pouches, in the 8 pack box work great in a pinch. Just a bit more expensive then the meow mix real tuna, and shrimp wet food I cant seem to find regularly.
 
HFK
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny, I don't see any shortage of cat food.

Oh, wait, I live in Maryland, not Iowa.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They also get bottled water. I have a drinking fountain for them, and if I used the liquid rock that comes out of my tap it would be borked in a month.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.