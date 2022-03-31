 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WUSA9)   Anti-abortion activist house is raided, and you'll never guess how many fetuses were found in her house. Ok, it was 5   (wusa9.com) divider line
111
    More: Followup, Lauren Handy, Law enforcement agency, clinic employee, DC Police raid, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Woman, Fraud, According to Jim  
•       •       •

1816 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 4:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



111 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a lot of bizarre shiat happening on the news today, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to the indictment, Handy called the clinic pretending to be a woman named "Hazel Jenkins" who needed an abortion and made an appointment for the morning of Oct. 22, 2020.

Surprised she didn't go with "Rosy Palmer" or "Joy Blowie."
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the actual fark is wrong with these people?

/Dude...
//Seek help if you start collecting fetuses
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lauren Handy told WUSA9 outside her home that as an anti-abortion activist, she expected Wednesday's events to "happen sooner or later." She declined to explain the evidence DC Police took from her home while she was being questioned at the FBI's Washington Field Office, only to explain that "people would freak out when they heard."

Ahem. *clears throat*

WHAT IN THE EVERLOVING FARK ARE THESE CREEPS DOING?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Politicians want to kill any women who cleanly terminates a pregnancy, and yet these cretins are...collecting and trading dead fetuses with their friends?

Fark this shiathole country.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lauren Handy told WUSA9 outside her home that as an anti-abortion activist, she expected Wednesday's events to "happen sooner or later." She declined to explain the evidence DC Police took from her home while she was being questioned at the FBI's Washington Field Office, only to explain that "people would freak out when they heard."

Ahem. *clears throat*

WHAT IN THE EVERLOVING FARK ARE THESE CREEPS DOING?


"I rescued these fetuses from demonic Demoncrats who work for Joe Biden...."

The real story will be something else, of course.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she just loves fetuses that much.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lauren Handy told WUSA9 outside her home that as an anti-abortion activist, she expected Wednesday's events to "happen sooner or later." She declined to explain the evidence DC Police took from her home while she was being questioned at the FBI's Washington Field Office, only to explain that "people would freak out when they heard."

Ahem. *clears throat*

WHAT IN THE EVERLOVING FARK ARE THESE CREEPS DOING?


She's right, people are freaking out.

But not for the reasons she thinks.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline is 100% accurate. Here's the story verbatim, cut and pasted without images.
------------
WASHINGTON - Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the department has confirmed to WUSA9.

Officers responded shortly after noon to a home on the 400 block of 6th Street SE to investigate a tip about potential bio-hazard material in the residence. Once inside, they located the fetuses. The remains were collected by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The home was occupied by Lauren Handy, an anti-abortion activist who was indicted along with nine others Wednesday by a federal grand jury. Handy is accused of felony conspiracy against rights for a blockade inside a D.C. abortion clinic in October 2020.
WUSA9's camera was outside as DC Police homicide and forensic services detectives took evidence out in red biohazard bags and coolers from the rowhouse's basement.
Handy declined to speak on camera Wednesday, but told WUSA9 she expected the raid to happen "sooner or later." She also declined to say what was in the coolers, saying only that "people would freak out when they heard."

WUSA9 reached out to Handy on Thursday for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
D.C. Superior Court records show Handy has a history of legal issues related to her anti-abortion activities. A D.C. charter school filed a civil complaint against her for trespassing in December 2015. She was arrested for unlawful assembly outside the school earlier that year, and at different locations in 2019 and in January for unlawful entry and blocking an entrance. Only of those cases resulted in more than a ticket. That case stemmed from a March 2019 arrest at the Washington Surgi-Clinic - the same clinic in the indictment Handy now faces. The charge was dropped in July 2019 for want of prosecution.

In the indictment unsealed Wednesday, prosecutors say Handy called the clinic pretending to be a woman named "Hazel Jenkins" who needed an abortion and made an appointment for the morning of Oct. 22, 2020. That morning, Handy allegedly approached a clinic employee and said she was Hazel Jenkins there for her appointment. When the employee opened the door, the indictment says, Handy and the other co-defendants forced their way into the clinic. In the process they allegedly knocked the clinic employee over, causing her to injure her ankle.

Once inside, the defendants allegedly moved chairs to block the entrance to the clinic's treatment area and used chains and rope to tie them together.

While inside, one of Handy's co-defendants, Jonathan Darnel, allegedly live-streamed the blockade, saying at one point, "We have people intervening physically with their bodies to prevent women from entering the clinic to murder their children."

The indictment charges all nine defendants with conspiracy against rights and clinic access obstruction. The first count is a felony carrying a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Charged in the indictment are:

Lauren Handy, of Virginia/D.C.;
Jonathan Darnell, of Virginia;
Jay Smith, of New York;
Paulette Harlow, of Massachusetts;
Jean Marshall, of Massachusetts;
John Hinshaw, of New York;
Heather Idoni, of Michigan;
William Goodman, of Michigan;
Joan Bell, of New Jersey.

Handy, who founded the anti-abortion group Mercy Missions, hasn't limited her anti-abortion activities to D.C. In 2019, she and another group of protesters that also included Goodman, were charged with a felony for allegedly resisting arrest at an abortion clinic in Michigan. That charge was reduced earlier this year to misdemeanor trespassing.

Darnel as well has been involved in other anti-abortion protests in the D.C. area. In 2019, WUSA9 reported that he joined a group of protestors who set up outside Dunbar High School with graphic anti-abortion posters.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think after 3 they have to bring charges.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every accusation is an admission of guilt with these corrupt motherf**kers.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were hers, weren't they?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: According to the indictment, Handy called the clinic pretending to be a woman named "Hazel Jenkins" who needed an abortion and made an appointment for the morning of Oct. 22, 2020.

Surprised she didn't go with "Rosy Palmer" or "Joy Blowie."


HA-ZELLLLLLLLLLL JENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNKINNNNNNNNNNNNNNNS

/she's not getting that chicken
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are not well. And they vote.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Judging from past experience with these folks, I think there's a high probability those were her own fetuses she aborted at home in secret.

I'll continue to believe so until proven otherwise.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I think after 3 they have to bring charges.


No if you have 10 or more you have to report them to the IRS
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Politicians want to kill any women who cleanly terminates a pregnancy, and yet these cretins are...collecting and trading dead fetuses with their friends?

Fark this shiathole country.


The easiest way to make your dead fetus collection appreciate in value is to restrict supply. It's like OPEC but with dead babies.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: The headline is 100% accurate. Here's the story verbatim, cut and pasted without images.
------------
WASHINGTON - Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the department has confirmed to WUSA9.

Officers responded shortly after noon to a home on the 400 block of 6th Street SE to investigate a tip about potential bio-hazard material in the residence. Once inside, they located the fetuses. The remains were collected by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The home was occupied by Lauren Handy, an anti-abortion activist who was indicted along with nine others Wednesday by a federal grand jury. Handy is accused of felony conspiracy against rights for a blockade inside a D.C. abortion clinic in October 2020.
WUSA9's camera was outside as DC Police homicide and forensic services detectives took evidence out in red biohazard bags and coolers from the rowhouse's basement.
Handy declined to speak on camera Wednesday, but told WUSA9 she expected the raid to happen "sooner or later." She also declined to say what was in the coolers, saying only that "people would freak out when they heard."

WUSA9 reached out to Handy on Thursday for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
D.C. Superior Court records show Handy has a history of legal issues related to her anti-abortion activities. A D.C. charter school filed a civil complaint against her for trespassing in December 2015. She was arrested for unlawful assembly outside the school earlier that year, and at different locations in 2019 and in January for unlawful entry and blocking an entrance. Only of those cases resulted in more than a ticket. That case stemmed from a March 2019 arrest at the Washington Surgi-Clinic - the same clinic in the indictment Handy now faces. The charge was dropped in July 2019 for want of prosecution.

In the indictment unsealed Wednesday, prosecutors say Handy called the clinic pretending to be a woman named "Hazel Jenkins" who needed an abortion and made an appointment for the morning of Oct. 22, 2020. That morning, Handy allegedly approached a clinic employee and said she was Hazel Jenkins there for her appointment. When the employee opened the door, the indictment says, Handy and the other co-defendants forced their way into the clinic. In the process they allegedly knocked the clinic employee over, causing her to injure her ankle.

Once inside, the defendants allegedly moved chairs to block the entrance to the clinic's treatment area and used chains and rope to tie them together.

While inside, one of Handy's co-defendants, Jonathan Darnel, allegedly live-streamed the blockade, saying at one point, "We have people intervening physically with their bodies to prevent women from entering the clinic to murder their children."

The indictment charges all nine defendants with conspiracy against rights and clinic access obstruction. The first count is a felony carrying a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Charged in the indictment are:

Lauren Handy, of Virginia/D.C.;
Jonathan Darnell, of Virginia;
Jay Smith, of New York;
Paulette Harlow, of Massachusetts;
Jean Marshall, of Massachusetts;
John Hinshaw, of New York;
Heather Idoni, of Michigan;
William Goodman, of Michigan;
Joan Bell, of New Jersey.

Handy, who founded the anti-abortion group Mercy Missions, hasn't limited her anti-abortion activities to D.C. In 2019, she and another group of protesters that also included Goodman, were charged with a felony for allegedly resisting arrest at an abortion clinic in Michigan. That charge was reduced earlier this year to misdemeanor trespassing.

Darnel as well has been involved in other anti-abortion protests in the D.C. area. In 2019, WUSA9 reported that he joined a group of protestors who set up outside Dunbar High School with graphic anti-abortion posters.


Thank you.
That website is a dumpster fire.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So glad I have normal human beings for neighbors and not someone who'd probably poison my dog when they found out I'm a liberal.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: The headline is 100% accurate. Here's the story verbatim, cut and pasted without images.
------------
WASHINGTON - Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the department has confirmed to WUSA9.

Officers responded shortly after noon to a home on the 400 block of 6th Street SE to investigate a tip about potential bio-hazard material in the residence. Once inside, they located the fetuses. The remains were collected by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The home was occupied by Lauren Handy, an anti-abortion activist who was indicted along with nine others Wednesday by a federal grand jury. Handy is accused of felony conspiracy against rights for a blockade inside a D.C. abortion clinic in October 2020.
WUSA9's camera was outside as DC Police homicide and forensic services detectives took evidence out in red biohazard bags and coolers from the rowhouse's basement.
Handy declined to speak on camera Wednesday, but told WUSA9 she expected the raid to happen "sooner or later." She also declined to say what was in the coolers, saying only that "people would freak out when they heard."

WUSA9 reached out to Handy on Thursday for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
D.C. Superior Court records show Handy has a history of legal issues related to her anti-abortion activities. A D.C. charter school filed a civil complaint against her for trespassing in December 2015. She was arrested for unlawful assembly outside the school earlier that year, and at different locations in 2019 and in January for unlawful entry and blocking an entrance. Only of those cases resulted in more than a ticket. That case stemmed from a March 2019 arrest at the Washington Surgi-Clinic - the same clinic in the indictment Handy now faces. The charge was dropped in July 2019 for want of prosecution.

In the indictment unsealed Wednesday, prosecutors say Handy called the clinic pretending to be a woman named "Hazel Jenkins" who needed an abortion and made an appointment for the morning of Oct. 22, 2020. That morning, Handy allegedly approached a clinic employee and said she was Hazel Jenkins there for her appointment. When the employee opened the door, the indictment says, Handy and the other co-defendants forced their way into the clinic. In the process they allegedly knocked the clinic employee over, causing her to injure her ankle.

Once inside, the defendants allegedly moved chairs to block the entrance to the clinic's treatment area and used chains and rope to tie them together.

While inside, one of Handy's co-defendants, Jonathan Darnel, allegedly live-streamed the blockade, saying at one point, "We have people intervening physically with their bodies to prevent women from entering the clinic to murder their children."

The indictment charges all nine defendants with conspiracy against rights and clinic access obstruction. The first count is a felony carrying a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Charged in the indictment are:

Lauren Handy, of Virginia/D.C.;
Jonathan Darnell, of Virginia;
Jay Smith, of New York;
Paulette Harlow, of Massachusetts;
Jean Marshall, of Massachusetts;
John Hinshaw, of New York;
Heather Idoni, of Michigan;
William Goodman, of Michigan;
Joan Bell, of New Jersey.

Handy, who founded the anti-abortion group Mercy Missions, hasn't limited her anti-abortion activities to D.C. In 2019, she and another group of protesters that also included Goodman, were charged with a felony for allegedly resisting arrest at an abortion clinic in Michigan. That charge was reduced earlier this year to misdemeanor trespassing.

Darnel as well has been involved in other anti-abortion protests in the D.C. area. In 2019, WUSA9 reported that he joined a group of protestors who set up outside Dunbar High School with graphic anti-abortion posters.


These chucklefarks just get a slap on the wrist and a wink.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
American Taliban edition Garbage Pail Kids?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fetuses are like pokeman, gotta catch em all!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taglius
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I think after 3 they have to bring charges.


Get to 10 and you get a free sub sandwich.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like she may have been eating them.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe she was going into the resale business.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/you're breaking my balls man
 
Herbie555
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I posted this in the thread about her trial just as this news was breaking.

WTAFFF?
.
.
.
And now my brain, in a futile attempt to distract me from the horror of this, is recalling the jokes from grade school where we tried to one-up each other:

What's grosser than gross?  Five dead babies in a [cooler].

What's grosser than that?  One dead baby in five coolers.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hobnail: According to the indictment, Handy called the clinic pretending to be a woman named "Hazel Jenkins" who needed an abortion and made an appointment for the morning of Oct. 22, 2020.

Surprised she didn't go with "Rosy Palmer" or "Joy Blowie."


She listed the father as Gene Masseth
 
Tman144
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lauren Handy told WUSA9 outside her home that as an anti-abortion activist, she expected Wednesday's events to "happen sooner or later." She declined to explain the evidence DC Police took from her home while she was being questioned at the FBI's Washington Field Office, only to explain that "people would freak out when they heard."

Ahem. *clears throat*

WHAT IN THE EVERLOVING FARK ARE THESE CREEPS DOING?


You want a fetus? I can get you a fetus, believe me. There are ways, Dude. You don't wanna know about it, believe me. Hell, I can get you a fetus by 3 o'clock this afternoon.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's just tissue right? You don't care if it's in the womb, why care after it's out?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
SPECTACULAR LINK, SUBBY!!!

I mean, it's just so farking informative, tells us exactly when these fetus were swiped, explains what condition they were in, everything.

Not really. It spans a whole page about her storming an abortion clinic. There are like 2 entire sentences about the fetuses.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Alright I think that's enough internet for today
 
darkeyes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazolar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Welp, that's enough internet for me today.  Where the fark do you get one dead fetus, let alone five?  Farking fruitbat nutters.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: So glad I have normal human beings for neighbors and not someone who'd probably poison my dog when they found out I'm a liberal.


Any vacant houses in your neighborhood for sale ?  Asking for a friend
 
Dimensio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lauren Handy told WUSA9 outside her home that as an anti-abortion activist, she expected Wednesday's events to "happen sooner or later." She declined to explain the evidence DC Police took from her home while she was being questioned at the FBI's Washington Field Office, only to explain that "people would freak out when they heard."

Ahem. *clears throat*

WHAT IN THE EVERLOVING FARK ARE THESE CREEPS DOING?


This really is neither mysterious nor indicative of a bizarre hobby.  The fetuses were obviously stolen from the clinic before appropriate disposal (because, as medical waste, laws regulate the proper disposal methods) and the anti-abortion activists plan to cite the storage of these fetuses as "proof" that abortion clinics are in the business of selling baby parts.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Every accusation is a confession.......
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: These people are not well. And they vote.


But Democrats are absolutely the same as Republicans and their candidates are boring and I have to work a double at the local dispensary that day anyway.

I think that about covers it.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: SPECTACULAR LINK, SUBBY!!!

I mean, it's just so farking informative, tells us exactly when these fetus were swiped, explains what condition they were in, everything.

Not really. It spans a whole page about her storming an abortion clinic. There are like 2 entire sentences about the fetuses.


Maybe, just maybe, that's because no one has any details yet because the police only just found them in her house when they raided.

But they do have details about why the police were there serving the warrant in the first place, informing the neighborhood (it's a local station report) of why the police suddenly raided a neighbor.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
5 FARK TROPHIES!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She should have stuck with pickled eggs.
 
mekkab
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
UH, I'd make a Dying Fetus joke but this seems the wrong one to fark with


Dying Fetus - Wrong One to Fuck With
Youtube 6uutzRMPRbg

/lyrics NSFW
 
Pangit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was the "Sick" tag tired of being abused lately?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

somedude210: What the actual fark is wrong with these people?

/Dude...
//Seek help if you start collecting fetuses


Nah. Only worry if you run out of cocktail sauce.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Probably saving them up for a photo spread.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Look, you never know when company will show up unexpectedly so it's good to stock up.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cautionflag: arrogantbastich: So glad I have normal human beings for neighbors and not someone who'd probably poison my dog when they found out I'm a liberal.

Any vacant houses in your neighborhood for sale ?  Asking for a friend


No.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lauren Handy told WUSA9 outside her home that as an anti-abortion activist, she expected Wednesday's events to "happen sooner or later." She declined to explain the evidence DC Police took from her home while she was being questioned at the FBI's Washington Field Office, only to explain that "people would freak out when they heard."

Ahem. *clears throat*

WHAT IN THE EVERLOVING FARK ARE THESE CREEPS DOING?


creating youth elixirs and harvesting adrenochrome.

what else would you do with 5 fetuses?
 
Displayed 50 of 111 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.