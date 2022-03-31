 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   CIA Director tests positive for Covid, OR SO THEY WANT YOU TO THINK   (politico.com) divider line
13
    More: Awkward, Barack Obama, President of the United States, considered close contact, Democratic Party, Joe Biden, CDC guidance, George W. Bush, Iraq War  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 8:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like his series of microchip injections is preventing serious illness. Weird.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a hoax
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"not considered close contact as defined by CDC guidance"
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now that kids are back in school and not masked, it's exploding in these neck of the woods even among people who've be fully vaxxed and boosted. Hopefully it is mild and not swamping the hospitals again. Everyone around me has been so careful for two years and now, BOOM. Less than 10% of people I see in public still wear masks. Maybe the masks and social distancing really worked, huh?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, their World Factbook is claiming that fake Covid in all sorts of countries
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
False flag so Sydney Powell gets her Letter of Marque!

/ sarcasm
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well what a coincidence, I also tested positive for covid today.

Thoughts and prayers for covid as it deals with the dumbobruni infection I guess.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good!  He deserves it for tricking Glenn Greenwald into saying something stupid!

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Good!  He deserves it for tricking Glenn Greenwald into saying something stupid!

[preview.redd.it image 850x1254]


Fark right outta here with that shiat.

Take a left at fark street, walk two farks, then fark yourself as you wait for the farking bus.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
(Not you Rapmaster, those farking farks)
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Good!  He deserves it for tricking Glenn Greenwald into saying something stupid!

[preview.redd.it image 850x1254]


If someone got covid every time Glenn Greenwald said something stupid, it would have been even a worse pandemic.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This stuff isn't even worth reporting anymore unless they have to go to the hospital.
 
baconator41
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't worry, it'll be gone by summer. I mean it this time.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.