(Twitter)   I wore pretty rad chicken costume and rode a skateboard. About halfway through the parade this tremendous woman ran out of the crowd and picked me up off my skateboard and started shaking me up and down screaming "I love chicken legs" over and over   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I had a dollar.....
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone ironically clicked Funny on one of my serious posts.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Loving these tales from the trenches!

>It happened to me before out here I was doing a bar show and a drunk white dude tried to run up and i took his ass down, with one arm threw him in a hammerlock, kept the mic in my other hand and kept talking.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extrafancy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Someone ironically clicked Funny on one of my serious posts.


I funnied you.  For irony's sake.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
>I got slapped in a restroom after a show because an audience member thought I wasn't paying enough attention to her on her birthday?!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some of those stories are funny as hell, and some are terrifying.
But after the not so Fresh Prince gave Chris Rock a round of one handed applause, stories like these are going to get much more common, and less funny.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know how cops always talk about how they put their life on the line every day even though law enforcement isn't even in the top 10 most dangerous jobs? Well that's comedians now
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Some of those stories are funny as hell, and some are terrifying.
But after the not so Fresh Prince gave Chris Rock a round of one handed applause, stories like these are going to get much more common, and less funny.


Yeah there's a loooot of "this guy assaulted me and security did jack shiat" in there. 😬
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: You know how cops always talk about how they put their life on the line every day even though law enforcement isn't even in the top 10 most dangerous jobs? Well that's comedians now


Yuuuuuuuup
 
