(USA Today)   Man imprisoned for 40 years after kidnapping school bus of children and burying them alive in 1976, approved for parole. No word if he'll apply for work with local school system   (usatoday.com) divider line
22
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Scorpio???
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh wow, the Chowchilla thing.

I read a good retrospective about it in the last year - might have been on Fark.

One of the first examples of national news descending on a small town to cover a tragedy.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The children, aged 5 to 14, and bus driver were able to dig their way out after 16 hours."

And he would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for ...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Combustion: Scorpio???


/Hey, Homer, you're missing out on some fun!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
40 years?  He's a little late to catch the bus now.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn. Leslie Van Houten just can't catch a break. Who'd she piss off in the CA parole board that they're keeping her in but letting this guy out?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The kids had PTSD the rest of their lives. Some even committed became drug addicts, but yeah this multi-millionaire needs to be released to live the high life.

A study found that the kidnapped children suffered from panic attacks, nightmares involving kidnappings and death, and personality changes. Many developed fears of such things as "cars, the dark, the wind, the kitchen, mice, dogs and hippies",[22] and one shot a Japanese tourist with a BB gun when the tourist's car broke down in front of his home.[23] Many of the children continued to report symptoms of trauma at least 25 years after the kidnapping, including substance abuse and depression, and a number have been imprisoned for "doing something controlling to somebody else."[24][25] What was learned from the after-effects suffered by the kidnapped children has guided the treatment of young victims of trauma since the kidnapping

Notorious Chowchilla bus kidnapper ran a gold mine and Christmas tree farm from prison

In one court filing, the trust fund he inherited was described as "over $100 million,"

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/chowchilla-bus-kidnapping-frederick-woods-ran-a-gold-mine-and-christmas-tree-farm-from-prison/
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Showing what he looks like now right not of been a good thing.

" I have this new sniper rifle and I need a target"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*committed crimes and became drug addicts
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x589]


Uhhhhm yeah that all bullshiat.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The wheels on the justice system go round and round
round and round
round and round
The wheels on the justice system go round and round
Parole denied you bastard.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Day 26 Students Vanished & Were Found Buried Alive: Chowchilla Kidnapping | Crime Documentary
Youtube hcy3W3xMIKA
a decent job retelling the story
 
swankywanky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x589]


the top black lines are the top of the seat? and the top of the seat is above the window ledge....

//we're through the looking glass here, people
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I didn't know that movie was based off true events
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x589]


Like, did you even think about it for a second before posting? Have you ever been on a school bus? The seats are definitely tall enough to be seen through the windows.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In my memory, flashing lights were added to tops of busses nationwide after this incident.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone should kill that guy.
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, this guy buried a bunch of kids alive ...why the hell is he still alive?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Murflette: kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x589]

Like, did you even think about it for a second before posting? Have you ever been on a school bus? The seats are definitely tall enough to be seen through the windows.


Did you think about what part of bus seat might be about ten or twelve inches above the floor?
 
