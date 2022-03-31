 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Firefighters battle early morning blaze at bowling alley. Expect lane closures   (wjactv.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size



Well, we're safe for now. Thank goodness we're in a bowling alley.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was it caused by a lightning STRIKE?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby celebrating this green all like....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Spare me.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They finally did it, they killed his farking car.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm split on whether this funny or not
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who will they pin this on?
 
rfenster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are the firefighters on strike?
 
rfenster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The police arrested someone for starting the fire, but he claims that he was framed.
 
rfenster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hope they will be able to spare the place.
 
