(Yahoo)   Welcome carbon based life forms let me show you to your table
57
•       •       •

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or a friendly "see y'all next time!" Should you feel so inclined to include an identifier, "folks" is tried and true for a group.
If you want to get jazzy, you can always play around with a "howdy, partners!" here and a "dig in, party people!" there.

At one place I worked the company specifically told us we were not allowed to use certain words.  "Folks" specifically was on that list, but the others would have been more generally included.  We were putting on the (corporate) fine dining facade, and words like sir and ma'am aren't going to be taken out easily when they are specifically scripted in.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In search of a solution to a non-problem.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about, "Shut the fark up, biatch."
 
Pangit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! EVERYTHING offensive! Find something offensive in EVERYTHING that you do!!! If you're not offended LOOK HARDER until you find a way to make it offensive!!!!

JFC...seriously, this shiat needs to farking stop. Good lord...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shrug, not hard to leave titles out.  "Hi, would you like a table or bar seating, sir" vs. "Hi, would you like a table or bar seating?"  BFD.  Unless you're there to have your knob verbally polished instead of lunch, who the fark cares?
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if we cancel all the servers, who will bring us food?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they'd call me "sir".  They usually just address me as "Stupid", "Dummy" or a variation thereof.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, all right.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's probably my privilege, but I'm not nearly as offended being mis-gendered as I am by being mis-pluralized under "y'all."
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Sir or Madam, EABOD.  Woke is all fine and well, and yes there are non-binary people out there, but this is pure dromedary by-product.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sir' and 'ma'am' are highly offensive to the homogeneous white bread pretentious culture of the northwest. Most folks in mixed cultures, like the south, seem to appreciate a cordial salutation.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: if we cancel all the servers, who will bring us food?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, this is annoying me, 'guys' is gender neutral when referring to a group.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dinersx?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS!  This shiat again?  The word "guys" as used in common parlance is not intended to convey that the person you're speaking to is male.  It has taken on a gender-ambiguous meaning over time and is now used whenever you have a mixed group, and sometimes even a group of all women, which seems to be related to the fact that many women complain about being called "girls" (gals) instead of "ladies" or maybe "hey you" or something similar.  When I say, "Let's go guys!"  I'm referring to everyone I'm with, regardless of gender.  Almost everyone I know uses the terms this way too.  Words have meanings that evolve and change over time.  It's not like it's not like it's a racial slur that can't be repurposed, but certain people seem to be trying to push things in that direction.  It's stupid, annoying, and all it does is make people think that idiot conservatives are right with the hate speech they spew about "woke culture" and people who are LGBTQ trying to change literally everything in society.  Don't give people a reason to think that bullshiat is true by coming after every pronoun, title, or manner of addressing people and trying to make it into the gender-based equivalent of a racial slur.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How to make diners of all genders feel welcome."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people not understand this isn't "I'm offended and it's your fault" but "Wouldn't a little more empathy he nice?  Here are some ways we can be more empathetic to each other."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call me sir, but when the servers talk to their manager they say stuff like "look, it's him again"
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: it's probably my privilege, but I'm not nearly as offended being mis-gendered as I am by being mis-pluralized under "y'all."


What really gets me is when servers use informal language, "We welcome thee to Arby's, siurrah, wouldst thou likest aught?"

/ Yes, in English, You/You/Yours is Formal, Thou/Thee/Thy or Thine is informal and all but extinct.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
decadescdn.decades.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KY Jerry: 'Sir' and 'ma'am' are highly offensive to the homogeneous white bread pretentious culture of the northwest. Most folks in mixed cultures, like the south, seem to appreciate a cordial salutation.


Is it, instead of "Welcome Sir and Madam, shall I show you to your table?" it's "Yo, Dude and Dudette, let's get some chairs under you so you can tuck in." or something like?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Shrug, not hard to leave titles out.  "Hi, would you like a table or bar seating, sir" vs. "Hi, would you like a table or bar seating?"  BFD.  Unless you're there to have your knob verbally polished instead of lunch, who the fark cares?


seriously ^^^this. personally I have honorifics engrained forever in my speech - but? it was already old fashioned and stupid, even before trying to be respectful of people's identities. descriptivism > prescriptivism, especially when it's about being an actual decent human being. or as you suggested, just leave it out entirely - easy and hardly an onerous burden.

kmgenesis23: In search of a solution to a non-problem.


yeah, see above, einsteen.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: In search of a solution to a non-problem.


I worked in restaurants for about 20 years and its very much a problem. Accidentally misgendering people happens all the time and it doesn't even have to do with trans guests.

10 year old boy with long hair getting referred to as a girl, etc.

So even if you're not interested in the discussion about LGBTQ spaces, in a practical sense its just better to make a habit of playing it safe and polite because you work for tips and accidentally misgendering Jethro or his wife is definitely not going to make you money.

Similar to the idea that you never, EVER ask a woman if she is pregnant unless you can literally see the baby dangling. You're just gonna cause yourself problems if you do.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I wish they'd call me "sir".  They usually just address me as "Stupid", "Dummy" or a variation thereof.


Don't call me "sir." That was my father's name.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry if I was raised "right" for the era. Since I retired and started bartending, just to get out of the house, I address everyone as "Sir" or "Young Lady" (Ma'am really doesn't go over very well). Haven't had a complaint in the last decade or so.

/ if an establishment greets me with a "howdy pardner", I'm out of there
// unless I'm visiting the Howdy Doody museum, which seems very unlikely
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vsavatar: Oh FFS!  This shiat again?  The word "guys" as used in common parlance is not intended to convey that the person you're speaking to is male.  It has taken on a gender-ambiguous meaning over time and is now used whenever you have a mixed group, and sometimes even a group of all women, which seems to be related to the fact that many women complain about being called "girls" (gals) instead of "ladies" or maybe "hey you" or something similar.  When I say, "Let's go guys!"  I'm referring to everyone I'm with, regardless of gender.  Almost everyone I know uses the terms this way too.  Words have meanings that evolve and change over time.  It's not like it's not like it's a racial slur that can't be repurposed, but certain people seem to be trying to push things in that direction.  It's stupid, annoying, and all it does is make people think that idiot conservatives are right with the hate speech they spew about "woke culture" and people who are LGBTQ trying to change literally everything in society.  Don't give people a reason to think that bullshiat is true by coming after every pronoun, title, or manner of addressing people and trying to make it into the gender-based equivalent of a racial slur.


Or is it just that the patriarchy is so ingrained that every group of people that includes at least one man becomes "guys"?

I'm not totally serious, but that is also pretty much how institutional racism works.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last place I worked had an annual gala.  Big fundraiser.  There were also many young, attractive women who worked there.  (They were also very good at their jobs, which is what really mattered.)  At the fund raiser, I greeted them all with, "Good evening co-worker.  You look appropriate this evening."  They laughed uncomfortably, because by that point they knew I was weird like that.  Comments on physical appearance were a straight shot to HR.  Even saying, "You look nice tonight" would have gotten me pulled in and put on my performance review.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Welcome turds. "
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Table of 4 for oxygen  sucking resource  devouring  parasites  is ready!
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Last place I worked had an annual gala.  Big fundraiser.  There were also many young, attractive women who worked there.  (They were also very good at their jobs, which is what really mattered.)  At the fund raiser, I greeted them all with, "Good evening co-worker.  You look appropriate this evening."  They laughed uncomfortably, because by that point they knew I was weird like that.  Comments on physical appearance were a straight shot to HR.  Even saying, "You look nice tonight" would have gotten me pulled in and put on my performance review.


As a man who manages people, it's real easy. You NEVER comment on the physical appearance of your employees (even if it's a compliment) and you never touch anyone for any reason. Follow these 2 basic rules and you'll be fine.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Sorry if I was raised "right" for the era. Since I retired and started bartending, just to get out of the house, I address everyone as "Sir" or "Young Lady" (Ma'am really doesn't go over very well). Haven't had a complaint in the last decade or so.

/ if an establishment greets me with a "howdy pardner", I'm out of there
// unless I'm visiting the Howdy Doody museum, which seems very unlikely

for the era

not trying to single you out, just saying- eras change.  today is better.  i'm loving the post-gender thing, i hope it settles in to stay.  i do want to draw a line at "dig in party people" tho
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Establishing effectie client communication is crucial, or you'll wind up with an internal server error.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I call ahead of time to make sure they address me properly as Lord Archibald Pendlehaven
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Sorry if I was raised "right" for the era. Since I retired and started bartending, just to get out of the house, I address everyone as "Sir" or "Young Lady" (Ma'am really doesn't go over very well). Haven't had a complaint in the last decade or so.

/ if an establishment greets me with a "howdy pardner", I'm out of there
// unless I'm visiting the Howdy Doody museum, which seems very unlikely


[at least it's an ethos dot jaypeg]
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Enjoy your time at this restaurant criticizing the server who makes anywhere between $8 and $15 an hour.

/Once heard a criticism that all servers should be required to learn sign language, not from a deaf person mind you, but someone going to college to be an interpreter
//the interpreter student never got a job as an interpreter
///Don't be a dick to the people who eek out a basic existence being part of the illusion that capitalism is working well for everyone
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Don't call me "sir." That was my father's name.


....Please tell me your mother wasn't a drag queen in Massachusetts...?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't it amazing how humans will gin up new problems when their lives are too easy?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only time I use "sir" or "madam" is when I'm wearing wool.  And I lift my bowler or top hat completely off of my head when I greet people.

There's a time and a place for that stuff.  It's at living history events, not restaurants.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Welcome to Golden Corral!  For your own safety, please keep your hands and faces out of the food troughs, chocolate fountain, and soft-serve ice cream machine at all times.  Please, do not stalk our employees at the kitchen door waiting for king crab legs.  We are not responsible for personal injuries resulting from piling entire serving trays of king crab legs and/or fried shrimp on your plate.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is some Markoff Chaney Operation Mindfark shiat.
 
dryknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How 'bout some tableside guac, assholes?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: kmgenesis23: In search of a solution to a non-problem.

I worked in restaurants for about 20 years and its very much a problem. Accidentally misgendering people happens all the time and it doesn't even have to do with trans guests.

10 year old boy with long hair getting referred to as a girl, etc.

So even if you're not interested in the discussion about LGBTQ spaces, in a practical sense its just better to make a habit of playing it safe and polite because you work for tips and accidentally misgendering Jethro or his wife is definitely not going to make you money.

Similar to the idea that you never, EVER ask a woman if she is pregnant unless you can literally see the baby dangling. You're just gonna cause yourself problems if you do.


Whole lot of MEH from me. When I was very young I had long curly blond hair. Was frequently confused for a girl. My mother still tells the stories, my favorite of which was a guy saying I'd make a nice daughter in law for his little boy. Somehow I survived, got over it and actually believe it helped me establish my own identity. Even at that age I wasn't shy about correcting adults about their mistake.
By "protecting" someone from the slightest slight you ensure that they will inevitably be injured by one.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: vsavatar: Oh FFS!  This shiat again?  The word "guys" as used in common parlance is not intended to convey that the person you're speaking to is male.  It has taken on a gender-ambiguous meaning over time and is now used whenever you have a mixed group, and sometimes even a group of all women, which seems to be related to the fact that many women complain about being called "girls" (gals) instead of "ladies" or maybe "hey you" or something similar.  When I say, "Let's go guys!"  I'm referring to everyone I'm with, regardless of gender.  Almost everyone I know uses the terms this way too.  Words have meanings that evolve and change over time.  It's not like it's not like it's a racial slur that can't be repurposed, but certain people seem to be trying to push things in that direction.  It's stupid, annoying, and all it does is make people think that idiot conservatives are right with the hate speech they spew about "woke culture" and people who are LGBTQ trying to change literally everything in society.  Don't give people a reason to think that bullshiat is true by coming after every pronoun, title, or manner of addressing people and trying to make it into the gender-based equivalent of a racial slur.

Or is it just that the patriarchy is so ingrained that every group of people that includes at least one man becomes "guys"?

I'm not totally serious, but that is also pretty much how institutional racism works.


I don't know.  I've used it when I was speaking to all girls too.  I don't deny institutional racism exists and that it's a major problem, but I don't think it can be fairly be traced to pronouns and manners of address.  Don't get me wrong.  If someone says they don't want a group they're in to be referred to as "guys", I will respect that, and modify my manner of address on that occasion out of respect, but I'm not going to do a rip and replace on my entire way of addressing people because somebody might have a problem with it at some point.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I rarely get misgendered, but I sure do get misorigin'ed a lot. People hear my Minnahsohtah accent and just assume I'm from Wisconsin and that is so gosh darn insulting.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is my favorite bit:

"adding pronoun pins to uniforms or noting them on name tags if applicable will telegraph to customers that this is a place where they can be open about their gender and expect respect for doing so.
While not every diner who comes in may feel comfortable sharing their pronouns, in the same way you wouldn't necessarily share your name or other personal details when just trying to grab a bite to eat."

Diners might be uncomfortable sharing these personal details, but go ahead and force your minimum wage employees to divulge this to the world.
 
