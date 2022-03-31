 Skip to content
(The Drive) Car nerds fight over the Toyota grammy left us (thedrive.com)
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see Victoria Scott getting an article greened.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like car nerds point out small defects that no one else would ever notice.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read that three times as "Cat nerds" and was very confused.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One of the parties is being honest at least, even if he did screw up.

BAT needs to match that.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: More like car nerds point out small defects that no one else would ever notice.


Studman69: pleased
 
majestic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: More like car nerds point out small defects that no one else would ever notice.


You wouldn't notice your VIN plate being held on with plastic push clips?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: More like car nerds point out small defects that no one else would ever notice.


The difference being things that change a pristine low miles car into a previously wrecked chop shop reconstruction.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

majestic: Steakzilla: More like car nerds point out small defects that no one else would ever notice.

You wouldn't notice your VIN plate being held on with plastic push clips?


Push pins wasn't descriptive enough and I didn't see pics.  Depending on what it looks like I might.  But many regular people don't even look at the vin when buying something.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Words.  Words can often be used to expand knowledge and comprehension.  Then there's this...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like one of the loaners my mechanic has on hand so they can keep your car all day to change the oil.
 
moike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: More like car nerds point out small defects that no one else would ever notice.


While wearing an Anorak and rattling off stats no sane person gives a shiat about in an adenoid voice.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: majestic: Steakzilla: More like car nerds point out small defects that no one else would ever notice.

You wouldn't notice your VIN plate being held on with plastic push clips?

Push pins wasn't descriptive enough and I didn't see pics.  Depending on what it looks like I might.  But many regular people don't even look at the vin when buying something.


Many people don't look at the VIN when buying a used car at a dealership. We are talking about an auction site that specializes in rare cars, and a car that is exceedingly rare, in an even more rare condition, The people that would be shopping this particular car, are going to be that anal retentive. Context is important.
 
Daer21
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Steakzilla: More like car nerds point out small defects that no one else would ever notice.

Studman69: pleased


fudgeman.exe
Youtube B2oXjLoYCGo
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Looks like one of the loaners my mechanic has on hand so they can keep your car all day to change the oil.


It's pretty popular among JDM fans.

I'm very fond of it because it's been my starter car in tons of racing games.

What's up with Bring a Trailer?  Tyler Hoover apparently got scammed on it too.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought it was another will smith/chris rock thread for a second
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This story is gonna be lost on anyone that isn't into 90s car culture.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
why would anyone want that car?

sure it looks like a tercell but it handles like a taursus and has less HP than a subaru legacy.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: More like car nerds point out small defects that no one else would ever notice.


A rare, low mileage car being misrepresented and called out for it is a good thing, not some nerds arguing about Han and Greedo.  I used to spend a lot of time on Rennlist when I owned a Porsche 928, back when you could get one for $2000. I can't count how many times I saw fortunes preserved, lives saved thanks to those "nerds." The 240sx in question here was obviously resectioned. If it's from Duncan's in Virginia, I don't doubt that they got it from TN, the home of building a bad, dangerous, car out of two bad cars.
 
