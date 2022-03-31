 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Mom upset kids in her daughter's high school are selling "white privilege card" for $10. "We created this card as a joke. If they're saying this in seriousness, that's a personal problem with them"   (kfor.com) divider line
49
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

732 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 1:25 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dont get it.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Explain the joke what's funny about it?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, sorry, excusing bigotry as "just a joke" is sooooooo last season.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Oh for fark's sake. That's not what white privileged is, you douche bags. It's not an instant win condition, it's a modifier. In D&D terms, it's a automatic +5 to all save rolls and skill checks. It's playing life on easy mode.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thread is cursed. Post boobies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vevolis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah yes. They've been taught so well to not understand.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Oh for fark's sake. That's not what white privileged is, you douche bags. It's not an instant win condition, it's a modifier. In D&D terms, it's a automatic +5 to all save rolls and skill checks. It's playing life on easy mode.


I'd trade it for darkvision.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Yeah... um... that's incredibly racist.
 
Greil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We created this card as a joke," said Joel Patrick, who is Black and sells the card on OfficalJoelPatrick.com. "If they're saying this in seriousness, that's a personal problem with them. You don't go around telling someone you're better than them."

Patrick said the card, which also bears a reference to former President Donald Trump, has sold 200,000 units.

Sounds like someone had the guts to actually do what more than a few of us have been saying we should do, and cashed in on republican racism. On cards alone that's 2 mil in revenue, though I don't have the slightest clue what the actual profit would be.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Nope, sorry, excusing bigotry as "just a joke" is sooooooo last season.


FTA: "We created this card as a joke," said Joel Patrick, who is Black

Sometimes a joke is just a joke.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
/I trump your boobies
kfor.comView Full Size
 
Ag3nt49
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Bootleg: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Oh for fark's sake. That's not what white privileged is, you douche bags. It's not an instant win condition, it's a modifier. In D&D terms, it's a automatic +5 to all save rolls and skill checks. It's playing life on easy mode.

I'd trade it for darkvision.


Not sure I can provide darkvision, but can I interest you in a 1d10 cantrip? I assure you the price is quite reasonable
 
Iowan73
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Oh for fark's sake. That's not what white privileged is, you douche bags. It's not an instant win condition, it's a modifier. In D&D terms, it's a automatic +5 to all save rolls and skill checks. It's playing life on easy mode.


But that is how people who don't think white privilege is a thing define it. That's their arguement. "I'm white and I have problems, so white privilege must not exist."

It exists in ways white people don't see. In the hassles they don't have to put up with, the indignities they don't have to suffer, the assumptions that aren't made about them, all because they're white.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Murflette: I dont get it.


You gotta be white to get one.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HAR HAR STICKIN' TO THE LIBS!  TAKE MY METH MONEY!
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did anybody actually RTFA?!  I know this is Fark, but damn.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We created this card as a joke," said Joel Patrick, who is Black and sells the card on OfficalJoelPatrick.com.

FTFW: I'm known for being an outspoken black conservative, for my original music and songs, and most recently for my White Privilege Card.


Reminds me of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Oh for fark's sake. That's not what white privileged is, you douche bags. It's not an instant win condition, it's a modifier. In D&D terms, it's a automatic +5 to all save rolls and skill checks. It's playing life on easy mode.


I don't worry about getting followed around in a gas station because the owner thinks I'll shoplift. 

When I apply for jobs, I don't really worry that my name will prevent me from getting interviews.

While on the job, I don't really worry that dress codes will be more difficult for me to follow.

It's generally assumed that my daughter has me in her life.

If I get pulled over, I really only worry about how much the ticket will be, not if this will be the day that I die.

Doctors tend to take me at my word if I describe pain and symptoms.

I don't really get told that I'm "articulate" or "well spoken" because people assume that I will be by default.

These are examples of white privilege. I don't know what's so hard for other white people to understand about it.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Seems to me the joke is on white people who will be enraged to see the truth spelled out.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Oh for fark's sake. That's not what white privileged is, you douche bags. It's not an instant win condition, it's a modifier. In D&D terms, it's a automatic +5 to all save rolls and skill checks. It's playing life on easy mode.


Ambivalence: Nope, sorry, excusing bigotry as "just a joke" is sooooooo last season.


I'll just leave this here. lol

FTFA: "We created this card as a joke," said Joel Patrick, who is Black and sells the card on OfficalJoelPatrick.com.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: Ambivalence: Nope, sorry, excusing bigotry as "just a joke" is sooooooo last season.

FTA: "We created this card as a joke," said Joel Patrick, who is Black

Sometimes a joke is just a joke.


So if a white guy was selling 'race cards' would that also be a joke?

*stirs pot in inevitable train-wreck thread*
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is satire, right?

/wouldn't even be good satire.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hell of a joke, that. Really original
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thread is cursed. Post boobies.

[Fark user image image 425x491]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tomahawk513: Ambivalence: Nope, sorry, excusing bigotry as "just a joke" is sooooooo last season.

FTA: "We created this card as a joke," said Joel Patrick, who is Black

Sometimes a joke is just a joke.

So if a white guy was selling 'race cards' would that also be a joke?

*stirs pot in inevitable train-wreck thread*


Punching down vs punching up.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Seems to me the joke is on white people who will be enraged to see the truth spelled out.


That's kind of my read on this.

This is more of a dig at white people.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: I don't know what's so hard for other white people to understand about it.

media1.giphy.com


Don't assume that difficulty is the reason people fail to understand something.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ag3nt49: PirateKing: Bootleg: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Oh for fark's sake. That's not what white privileged is, you douche bags. It's not an instant win condition, it's a modifier. In D&D terms, it's a automatic +5 to all save rolls and skill checks. It's playing life on easy mode.

I'd trade it for darkvision.

Not sure I can provide darkvision, but can I interest you in a 1d10 cantrip? I assure you the price is quite reasonable


1D10t cards are freely distributed around here.

They really boost your WiFi speeds, if used properly.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "We created this card as a joke," said Joel Patrick, who is Black and sells the card on OfficalJoelPatrick.com.

FTFW: I'm known for being an outspoken black conservative, for my original music and songs, and most recently for my White Privilege Card.


Reminds me of:

[Fark user image image 645x518]


OH mannnnnnn.

I can just imagine the field day that table would have with me. (I'm VERY Indigenous, but also white-passing.)

Somebody's day would be absolutely ruined!

/probably mine.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Murflette: I dont get it.


Partly, it's a way to get a rise out of people.

In that regard, mission accomplished.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guys, the creator made this as a joke, not in a "HAHA people who don't believe white privilege exists are STUPID" sort of way, but in a "HAHA, I'm intentionally misunderstanding white privilege to make all those people who believe white privilege exists look STUPID" sort of way.

Here's an article about him to clear things up:

Among the topics he has a passion for are the rights of unborn babies, the suppression of conservatives and Christians in the mainstream media, and the 2nd Amendment.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a movement that aims to uphold fundamental human rights and condemn systemic racism and violence towards black people. This international movement originated from the African-American community. Patrick is quick to point out this movement's dangerous potential to create unnecessary division amongst people.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not exactly sure what the intent was here in this story, but I do know the story about bigoted conservatives getting old and dying off doesn't take into account that they are raising new ones even faster.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: jaytkay: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Seems to me the joke is on white people who will be enraged to see the truth spelled out.

That's kind of my read on this.

This is more of a dig at white people.


The front of the card makes it obvious...
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Oh for fark's sake. That's not what white privileged is, you douche bags. It's not an instant win condition, it's a modifier. In D&D terms, it's a automatic +5 to all save rolls and skill checks. It's playing life on easy mode.


Yea, came to say this. It's not about happiness. It's not some horrible joke, its just poor execution.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You're making little wrongs..
They grow into bigger wrongs.

-FAST QUIZ:
which president is on the dime?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Guys, the creator made this as a joke, not in a "HAHA people who don't believe white privilege exists are STUPID" sort of way, but in a "HAHA, I'm intentionally misunderstanding white privilege to make all those people who believe white privilege exists look STUPID" sort of way.

Here's an article about him to clear things up:

Among the topics he has a passion for are the rights of unborn babies, the suppression of conservatives and Christians in the mainstream media, and the 2nd Amendment.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a movement that aims to uphold fundamental human rights and condemn systemic racism and violence towards black people. This international movement originated from the African-American community. Patrick is quick to point out this movement's dangerous potential to create unnecessary division amongst people.


Guy sounds like a straight up grifter looking to be the 'black friend' for whatever conservative causes need a veneer of 'equality'. Can't wait to see his new show streaming on Fox Nation (only 17.95$ a month!).
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The card number is '0045 0045 0045 0045' - just another nice touch by the creator of this card.

Mebbe we can get Eddie Murphy to show us how the card can be used...
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Guys, the creator made this as a joke, not in a "HAHA people who don't believe white privilege exists are STUPID" sort of way, but in a "HAHA, I'm intentionally misunderstanding white privilege to make all those people who believe white privilege exists look STUPID" sort of way.

Here's an article about him to clear things up:

Among the topics he has a passion for are the rights of unborn babies, the suppression of conservatives and Christians in the mainstream media, and the 2nd Amendment.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a movement that aims to uphold fundamental human rights and condemn systemic racism and violence towards black people. This international movement originated from the African-American community. Patrick is quick to point out this movement's dangerous potential to create unnecessary division amongst people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Missed the matk
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Missed the matk


And the mark, idiot.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: Did anybody actually RTFA?!  I know this is Fark, but damn.


I don't like to start my two minutes of hate with a history lesson, Poindexter.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Deer Creek is a NW Oklahoma City exurb and a second-level "White Flight" school district. Edmond was the first-level back in the 1950s and 1960s because OKC schools weren't White enough for their little snowflakes; now Edmond isn't White enough for these assholes.

I think it's funny as fucl<, and it's even funnier reading all the butt-hurts whining about it, about 50-50 split between the Wokes and the Trumpers. The only thing I dislike about it is that I didn't think of it first.
 
Braggi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On one hand he is wrong.  On the other hand he makes money off of stupid people.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: Ambivalence: Nope, sorry, excusing bigotry as "just a joke" is sooooooo last season.

FTA: "We created this card as a joke," said Joel Patrick, who is Black

Sometimes a joke is just a joke.


He's cracked the "how to profit from morons" code. I wish him well.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Seems to me the joke is on white people who will be enraged to see the truth spelled out.


As a White person, I find that these cards are an attack my my White culture.  As an unsuccessful/unhappy White person, the implicit message these cards sends is that I am a loser.  It is very hurtful for these folks to make blanket assumptions about an entire group of people they know nothing about.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this that Critical Race Theory that I've been hearing so much about?

/and other jokes I feel comfortable making because I'm so damn white.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: I'm known for being an outspoken black conservative, for my original music and songs,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Iowan73: Bootleg: "This card grants its bearers happiness because it's the color of your skin and not the choices that you make that determines your ability to be successful."

Oh for fark's sake. That's not what white privileged is, you douche bags. It's not an instant win condition, it's a modifier. In D&D terms, it's a automatic +5 to all save rolls and skill checks. It's playing life on easy mode.

But that is how people who don't think white privilege is a thing define it. That's their arguement. "I'm white and I have problems, so white privilege must not exist."

It exists in ways white people don't see. In the hassles they don't have to put up with, the indignities they don't have to suffer, the assumptions that aren't made about them, all because they're white.


Like when police officers apologize for pulling me over. It's happened to me 3 times. Not I'm pro cop. My wife and I got tickets for rolling stop sign. Same one a week apart. Same ahole cop who appoached us with his hand on his weapon and standing behind the driver. We sent both tickets to our traffic guy. Tickets were dropped. We pay $25 per ticket. It's a texas thing.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.