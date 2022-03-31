 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Killing Joke, Julian Cope, John Foxx, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #327. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Righto everyone.
I'm here
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been down a bit of an Adwaith rabbit hole today. Still not a sign of anything on their bandcamp page & I am smitten with ETO. But the more I hear, the more I like
Y Diweddaraf
Youtube 8FqbSkvXGIg


Still don't have a scooby what any of it means though
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pista: Been down a bit of an Adwaith rabbit hole today. Still not a sign of anything on their bandcamp page & I am smitten with ETO. But the more I hear, the more I like
[YouTube video: Y Diweddaraf]

Still don't have a scooby what any of it means though


I got turned on to Ultimate Painting yesterday thanks to the "artists we used to know" link in the Entertainment tab. Saw the word "jangle," and of course I went looking.

/discussion thread currently home to a pissing match about Sugar
//attempt no landing there
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Been down a bit of an Adwaith rabbit hole today. Still not a sign of anything on their bandcamp page & I am smitten with ETO. But the more I hear, the more I like
[YouTube video: Y Diweddaraf]

Still don't have a scooby what any of it means though

I got turned on to Ultimate Painting yesterday thanks to the "artists we used to know" link in the Entertainment tab. Saw the word "jangle," and of course I went looking.

/discussion thread currently home to a pissing match about Sugar
//attempt no landing there


How can anyone have a pissing match about Sugar?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Been down a bit of an Adwaith rabbit hole today. Still not a sign of anything on their bandcamp page & I am smitten with ETO. But the more I hear, the more I like
[YouTube video: Y Diweddaraf]

Still don't have a scooby what any of it means though

I got turned on to Ultimate Painting yesterday thanks to the "artists we used to know" link in the Entertainment tab. Saw the word "jangle," and of course I went looking.

/discussion thread currently home to a pissing match about Sugar
//attempt no landing there

How can anyone have a pissing match about Sugar?


They're arguing about whether or not Sugar was really a band.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Been down a bit of an Adwaith rabbit hole today. Still not a sign of anything on their bandcamp page & I am smitten with ETO. But the more I hear, the more I like
[YouTube video: Y Diweddaraf]

Still don't have a scooby what any of it means though

I got turned on to Ultimate Painting yesterday thanks to the "artists we used to know" link in the Entertainment tab. Saw the word "jangle," and of course I went looking.

/discussion thread currently home to a pissing match about Sugar
//attempt no landing there

How can anyone have a pissing match about Sugar?

They're arguing about whether or not Sugar was really a band.


Of course they were........

....or were they?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here, preparing for more Neubauten in the background. And it's Gary Numan day!!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Been down a bit of an Adwaith rabbit hole today. Still not a sign of anything on their bandcamp page & I am smitten with ETO. But the more I hear, the more I like
[YouTube video: Y Diweddaraf]

Still don't have a scooby what any of it means though

I got turned on to Ultimate Painting yesterday thanks to the "artists we used to know" link in the Entertainment tab. Saw the word "jangle," and of course I went looking.

/discussion thread currently home to a pissing match about Sugar
//attempt no landing there

How can anyone have a pissing match about Sugar?

They're arguing about whether or not Sugar was really a band.

Of course they were........

....or were they?


I'm just going to crank up Beaster and ignore all warring parties.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I'm here, preparing for more Neubauten in the background. And it's Gary Numan day!!


That reminds me. Saw this old ad for probably the oddest double bill ever conceived
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


If you don't know who Showaddywaddy were, well...
Showaddywaddy - Under The Moon Of Love • TopPop
Youtube qigUdmLyMBs
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
presently present.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I'm here, preparing for more Neubauten in the background. And it's Gary Numan day!!

That reminds me. Saw this old ad for probably the oddest double bill ever conceived
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x481]

If you don't know who Showaddywaddy were, well...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qigUdmLyMBs]


That has to be photoshopped. I can tell by the missing umlaut.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh. listen to that. recorded jazz pregame.
 
Zerochance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing Joke are just so so good. They're one of the few bands from that era still worth seeing live.

The Chameleons are also one of my absolute favorites from that scene. Maybe more of a punk edge. Just absolutely terrific.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: oh. listen to that. recorded jazz pregame.


Did the noobs not show up?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I'm here, preparing for more Neubauten in the background. And it's Gary Numan day!!

That reminds me. Saw this old ad for probably the oddest double bill ever conceived
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x481]

If you don't know who Showaddywaddy were, well...
[YouTube video: Showaddywaddy - Under The Moon Of Love • TopPop]


Holy cats. What a night that must have been.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: I'm here, preparing for more Neubauten in the background. And it's Gary Numan day!!

That reminds me. Saw this old ad for probably the oddest double bill ever conceived
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x481]

If you don't know who Showaddywaddy were, well...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qigUdmLyMBs]

That has to be photoshopped. I can tell by the missing umlaut.


That video is a work of art, tho.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found out that I'm getting a Summer Intern, WOOOT!

Any KUCI castoffs wanna spent the Summer in Miami?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: oh. listen to that. recorded jazz pregame.


I'm sorry, I cannot hear you right now. Blixa is in the background.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zerochance: Killing Joke are just so so good. They're one of the few bands from that era still worth seeing live.

The Chameleons are also one of my absolute favorites from that scene. Maybe more of a punk edge. Just absolutely terrific.


both of those bands get a regular runout on the show.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here and slow jazzing it up.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Current state of my house: 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOCALNEWWAVER !

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, hi, hello!
Present but need much coffee to be ready.
And have to feed the kittehs. I'm a bad hooman...
 
Brokenseas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Julian Cope ... haven't listened to him in *years*.

I'm scared to check for recent news of him.  High chance of being anti-vax, realistic chance of full-blown QAnon.

Anyhoo, enough of that, time to crank Saint Julian and Peggy Suicide!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Zerochance: Killing Joke are just so so good. They're one of the few bands from that era still worth seeing live.

The Chameleons are also one of my absolute favorites from that scene. Maybe more of a punk edge. Just absolutely terrific.

both of those bands get a regular runout on the show.


oh, and welcome aboard.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Julian Cope ... haven't listened to him in *years*.

I'm scared to check for recent news of him.  High chance of being anti-vax, realistic chance of full-blown QAnon.

Anyhoo, enough of that, time to crank Saint Julian and Peggy Suicide!


welcome aboard!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hey, hi, hello!
Present but need much coffee to be ready.
And have to feed the kittehs. I'm a bad hooman...


I recommend feeding the kittehs first. Before they tear you to shreds, and you never make it to that first cup.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Julian Cope ... haven't listened to him in *years*.

I'm scared to check for recent news of him.  High chance of being anti-vax, realistic chance of full-blown QAnon.

Anyhoo, enough of that, time to crank Saint Julian and Peggy Suicide!


Oh great. Another Canadian in here. ;) In seriousness: Welcome!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This track makes me think of the B52's but really angry B52's
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Julian Cope ... haven't listened to him in *years*.

I'm scared to check for recent news of him.  High chance of being anti-vax, realistic chance of full-blown QAnon.

Anyhoo, enough of that, time to crank Saint Julian and Peggy Suicide!


Hello & pull up a chair
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wall of Voodoo!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Wall of Voodoo!


wall of voodoo-adjacent
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Brokenseas: Julian Cope ... haven't listened to him in *years*.

I'm scared to check for recent news of him.  High chance of being anti-vax, realistic chance of full-blown QAnon.

Anyhoo, enough of that, time to crank Saint Julian and Peggy Suicide!

Oh great. Another Canadian in here. ;) In seriousness: Welcome!!!


we're everywhere.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Killing Joke - Eighties
Youtube x1U1Ue_5kq8
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Strawberry Switchblade! (And not adjacent this time ;) )
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Wall of Voodoo!

wall of voodoo-adjacent


It was the voice, so I just assumed. Bad me.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Wall of Voodoo!

wall of voodoo-adjacent

It was the voice, so I just assumed. Bad me.


that was more for the listener/thread reader who was furiously trying to figure out which WOV album that track was on than it was for you :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sno man: djslowdive: Brokenseas: Julian Cope ... haven't listened to him in *years*.

I'm scared to check for recent news of him.  High chance of being anti-vax, realistic chance of full-blown QAnon.

Anyhoo, enough of that, time to crank Saint Julian and Peggy Suicide!

Oh great. Another Canadian in here. ;) In seriousness: Welcome!!!

we're everywhere.


I play pool with one every Friday.
Well, he's half Canadian at least
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Current state of my house: [Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]


Dammit, now I can't break into your house and steal all your Siouxsie gear...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Numan!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait- where is he playing?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Woooot.. thx Socal!
 
