(WHNT Huntsville)   God smites Cornerstone Church of Christ, yells "Pray harder"   (whnt.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. File insurance claim. Get damage fixed.
2. Hold massive fundraising effort to "rebuild the church."
3. Use $300k budget influx to cover "spiritual sabbatical" for Pastor Dan.
4. Hold bake sale to cover cost of Pastor Dan's legal counsel in Thailand after being busted at the end of his Ladyboy coke-fueled orgy tour.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the old saying goes, "When God closes a door, he opens a roof."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But God left some rubble in the shape of a cross to remind people he loves then.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do churches need lightning rods and insurance anyway?
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That trending story on the right of the page tho.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any time you enter any building just remember, that structure was built by the lowest bidder.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Why do churches need lightning rods and insurance anyway?


Because god hates them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: But God left some rubble in the shape of a cross to remind people he loves then.


It was a reminder but I don't think that's what he meant by it
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Boss has an awesome sense of humor,
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Why do churches need lightning rods and insurance anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Logic checks out. The church I went to growing up lost its lightning rod in an earthquake two years ago.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is God's punishment for all the Gay
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's see how many GoFundMe accounts they start.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From Matthew 5:45 (NIV): "He [God] causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.

So, just what is Subby's point?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: [Fark user image 236x213]


Oh, fark off
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Funny story. My son was getting married and my methodist deacon coworker asked if she was Baptist. I said no it's worst, church of christ. He replied oh that is worst.

I don't think he is a serious methodist cause he doesn't drink.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dodo David: From Matthew 5:45 (NIV): "He [God] causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.

So, just what is Subby's point?


From Matthew 21:17 (ESV): "And leaving them, he went out of the city to Bethany and lodged there."

Think about it.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: [Fark user image image 236x213]


I grew up in the rural south, haha fark no.  In fact up until I was around 20 I was a devout member of a Church of Christ.  Evangelical Christianity has become an abomination enmeshed with conservative ideology.


/what if I told you BSAB arguments are the refuge of the lazy and dishonest.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hurricane clips people.  They cost pennies and would have almost certainly prevented this.  But, muh freedom!
 
