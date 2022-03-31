 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KVOA Tucson)   Dudleyville is scene to a police shooting. No word if Buh Buh Ray, D-Von or Spike are involved   (kvoa.com) divider line
12
    More: Asinine, Arizona, Pinal County, Arizona, New York State Thruway, Pima County, Arizona, Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy, PCSO officials, Sheriff, Tort  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like somebody in Dudley Do Wrong.

No I will not apologize, I regret nothing.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WELL WELL WELL
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
GET THE TABLES!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The cops will do right
Unless there's whiplash, Snidley
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
does not approve
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Spike Dudley...someone who had no earthly business being in a wrestling ring, but damn did we all root for that little guy. Heard he retired and teaches now. That'd be fun to see in person.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


He still can't help being jealous of Horse
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From the area.
If you blink, you miss Dudleyville.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: From the area.
If you blink, you miss Dudleyville.


D-Von's only gotta wink to miss it
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.