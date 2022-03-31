 Skip to content
(Messy Nessy Chic) Weeners Penis Pants, Penis Pants, Penis Pants   (messynessychic.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up pants, you big cock.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you heard about the man with 5 penises?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's twoo!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That page gave my phone cancer
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every decade has some regrettable fashion, but the 70's are the worst of them all. My only explanation is drugs. Loads, and Loads of drugs.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather eldritch, Eldridge.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me inventing "penis pants" is a real dick move.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I was imagining pants where each pant leg is a penis, not this..
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda useless for us growers.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Every decade has some regrettable fashion, but the 70's are the worst of them all. My only explanation is drugs. Loads, and Loads of drugs.


Yes, and people stopped taking drugs in '79...
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, those do look like comfortable pants.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got mine in Nantucket.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they come in white?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis pants, penis pants
Sexy, fash'nable penis pants
Keeps a cock, nice and snug
On display, have a tug
Oh yeah, I'm wearing penis pants

Zipping up the zipper is a tense moment.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You, fool, you've summoned them!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they come with a large front, too?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That just looks uncomfortable. The boys need a house, not flappy porch.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comes with this pair of underwear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Do they come in white?


they are over there under the S.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this guy invent the ball pouch that i see in mens underwear tv commercials?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd wear them.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take three pairs! 44W/30L/XS, please.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Seems to me inventing "penis pants" is a real dick move.


yes, this was a definite cock-up
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you imagine smacking your wang in the door accidentally because you're wearing those things?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Introducing Eldridge Clever

At first I thought it was a great pun, but no, just a typo
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline reads like a chant
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Could you imagine smacking your wang in the door accidentally because you're wearing those things?


"Accidentally"
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Penis pants and penis pants and penis pants and penis pants...."
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sure, then all us white guys can walk around with that thing blowing about like a windsock at the airport.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

question_dj: Did this guy invent the ball pouch that i see in mens underwear tv commercials?


I've never understood those. Unless you are suffering from a medical condition, there's no good reason to build extra rooms in your underwear apartment.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He gets negative space.

Figures.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And soon come the Chinese knockoffs:
Wiener Waders
Schlong Shorts
Talliwacker Trousers
Peckerpants
Jock Jeans
Dick Drawers
And something made by Bell and Howell that has integrated LED lights on it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"And something made by Bell and Howell that has integrated LED lights on it."

Electric sex pants?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: That page gave my phone cancer


Pihole.  Or AdBlock.


I prefer pihole because it's seamless and you get less warnings about adbkockers.
 
keldaria
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It comes in 2 sizes. White Man and DAMN!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet he's crazy, in fact, FTA:


It should also be noted that Eldridge Cleaver later became a Mormon.


Yep, crazy as a shiathouse rat.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: question_dj: Did this guy invent the ball pouch that i see in mens underwear tv commercials?

I've never understood those. Unless you are suffering from a medical condition, there's no good reason to build extra rooms in your underwear apartment.


"Phallus giganticus" is a medical condition?

Where do I go to get treatment?

:P
 
keldaria
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Combustion: I bet he's crazy, in fact, FTA:


It should also be noted that Eldridge Cleaver later became a Mormon.


Yep, crazy as a shiathouse rat.


What? You can't find a better matching outfit than penis pants and magic Mormon underwear.
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: I guess I was imagining pants where each pant leg is a penis, not this..


I was imagining a penis print pattern.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Comes with this pair of underwear

[Fark user image image 425x333]


Is that...wool?


Who thought that was a good idea?
 
basicstock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
farm3.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The last photo in TFA is genius-level trolling: Cleaver wearing the Penis Pants with a bunch of Caucasian-looking female mannequins around him. It's like the Blazing Saddles "Where the white women at?" line turned up to 11.

static.messynessychic.comView Full Size


I stand in awe of a troll-fu master.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks a little tight in the crotch.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Goddamn I miss the 70's.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "And something made by Bell and Howell that has integrated LED lights on it."

Electric sex pants?


Space pants.
Mafia Meeting - SNL
Youtube MwpmqMnngRk
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Black Russian - Blackadder - BBC
Youtube u5A55eWbiBI
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Marcos P: Comes with this pair of underwear

[Fark user image image 425x333]

Is that...wool?


Who thought that was a good idea?


I don't even want to think about what that would smell like after a few days in August.
 
elitehacker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: "And something made by Bell and Howell that has integrated LED lights on it."

Electric sex pants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
