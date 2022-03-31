 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Obsessed Florida woman has been arrested for cyberstalking and sexual harassment after using nude photos to try to steal another woman's husband   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Marriage, Internet, Family, Abuse, E-mail, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, identified victim, Extended family  
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can fix her
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lotta... Holes in this story.

All kinds of ... Holes.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is the family bunny ok?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All fun until the fresh rabbit stew boiling on the stove
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"As I fill in the blanks, I can't help but feel like the husband was entertaining Ms. Rodriguez at some point, perhaps in an extra-marital affair, and she became obsessed. Once it was brought to the wife's attention, that's when things got very "Lifetime Movie Network"

That's some nice editorializing.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, wait, she's sending the victims nudes of themselves? Creepy.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I can fix her


Shall I book your funeral now or upon your death?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How come I can't meet a nice girl like this that will be as committed as her.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: "As I fill in the blanks, I can't help but feel like the husband was entertaining Ms. Rodriguez at some point, perhaps in an extra-marital affair, and she became obsessed. Once it was brought to the wife's attention, that's when things got very "Lifetime Movie Network"

That's some nice editorializing.


And yet makes a lot of sense.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Separated at birth?

i.iheart.comView Full Size
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I can fix her


And take all the fun out of the equation? Why would you want to do that?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is not surprising and happens more than you think.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That mugshot screams "And I will do it again as soon as soon as I find my next true love!"

I would wager this ain't her first stalk- just the first time someone went to the police.
 
