(The Daily Beast)   Police to Texas homeowner: Do you know why we are here? Homeowner: It's probably because I have a dead body in my kitchen. Bonus: been there since 2018   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Family, Death, New Boston police, press release, skeletal remains, David McMichael, east Texas, welfare check  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leftovers.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are ya'll here for the corpse?
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maga
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police say they were carrying out the check after a neighbor expressed concern for the son.

Yeaaaaaah, the neighbor probably should have waited less time than 4 years to call the cops for a welfare check. Not that the results would have been any different.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kona: Are ya'll here for the corpse?
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As stinky as a dead squirrel can be under your porch or in the yard, how do you hide the stink from a human body?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was it laying in the floor?

Sitting in a chair at the table?

Propped up like it was doing dishes?

I mean if it was sitting at a chair at the table and the guy was making it food every night and breakfast, is it really abuse? I mean he was trying to care for it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: As stinky as a dead squirrel can be under your porch or in the yard, how do you hide the stink from a human body?


Lots and lots of Febreze?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: stuhayes2010: As stinky as a dead squirrel can be under your porch or in the yard, how do you hide the stink from a human body?

Lots and lots of Febreze?


Pine-scented hanging air fresheners, duh. Like, a forest's worth.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He should've told them "If you can't remember why you're here, I sure as hell am not going to remind you". This also works to get out of a ticket.
not really
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Police to Texas homeowner: Do you know why we are here?

Huh. I was gonna guess 'no-knock warrant at the wrong address.'
 
