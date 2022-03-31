 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Russian jets are almost as defensively effective as the NY Jets
82
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you see the enemy making a mistake, don't interrupt them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice paywall.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



What a bizarre war. Putin is blowing his OWN country back to the bronze age.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Nice paywall.


I got no pay wall.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benny!
Benny!
Benny and the Jeeeeeets
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you design a fighter for smart bombs, and all you have are stupid bombs, you probably should keep the fighters grounded.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Russian Air Force can't get over Macho Grande.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is so damn lucky it has nukes.  Without that threat, the world would have kicked its ass a long time ago.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Nice paywall.


And everyone wonders why we link to Twitter now. Because Paywall Guy and his buddy, Adblocker Guy.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, took forever to get to the point.

It's officially 4 that have been shot down, as in backed up with photo or video evidence, just in case you didn't want to wade through a page of random details about the plane.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is just helping Putin make the Russian army red again.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: King Something: Nice paywall.

And everyone wonders why we link to Twitter now. Because Paywall Guy and his buddy, Adblocker Guy.


Yeah, well, Twatter isn't any better. The screen locks up as soon as you scroll, so you need a farking account there, too.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: So the Russian Air Force can't get over Macho Grande.


I don't think they'll ever get over Macho Grande.

Airplane II: The Sequel - "Over Macho Grande"
Youtube JswFF2dKiLM
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one of the Russian jets does a buttfumble, please let that be televised.  Or live streamed.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: King Something: Nice paywall.

And everyone wonders why we link to Twitter now. Because Paywall Guy and his buddy, Adblocker Guy.


Yes, but then the guy who *checks notes* is biatching that the article didn't get to the point quickly enough would biatch because the tweet was too short.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that the planes weren't intended to be used.  I'm guessing they were intended for sale and no one bought them.  Then they were pressed into service because of low hours on the airframe.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Putin do a global buttfumble?
 
HugsAndPuppies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Rapmaster2000: King Something: Nice paywall.

And everyone wonders why we link to Twitter now. Because Paywall Guy and his buddy, Adblocker Guy.

Yeah, well, Twatter isn't any better. The screen locks up as soon as you scroll, so you need a farking account there, too.


FWIW, I experience much less of that if I always open Twitter in a new incognito window every time.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Nice paywall.


Get rid of those with this https://12ft.io/
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: If one of the Russian jets does a buttfumble, please let that be televised.  Or live streamed.


DAMN YOU!!!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Rapmaster2000: King Something: Nice paywall.

And everyone wonders why we link to Twitter now. Because Paywall Guy and his buddy, Adblocker Guy.

Yes, but then the guy who *checks notes* is biatching that the article didn't get to the point quickly enough would biatch because the tweet was too short.


Even though the tweet links the article.
 
Brokenseas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vlad Putin watching the war from his bunker:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrionXVI: I'm guessing that the planes weren't intended to be used.  I'm guessing they were intended for sale and no one bought them.  Then they were pressed into service because of low hours on the airframe.


I'm guessing corrupt militaries are just inept.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: JFC, took forever to get to the point.

It's officially 4 that have been shot down, as in backed up with photo or video evidence, just in case you didn't want to wade through a page of random details about the plane.


They only had 122. Assume a couple other loses not photographed and probably a few more hopelessly damaged that limped back to base. They've probably 'lost' ten percent of their SU-34s. Not great not terrible...
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Waffle Party: Russia is so damn lucky it has nukes.  Without that threat, the world would have kicked its ass a long time ago.


Hence why Iran, North Korea, and others are pursuing them. They stand no chance in a conventional war. But with the nukes they are basically untouchable.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAYBE THE RUSSIANS SHOULD HAVE THOUGHT ABOUT THAT BEFORE THEY TRADED RUSSELL WILSON , THEN!

what?! who?  Oh.  Sorry.   I'm still a bit irrational.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: If you see the enemy making a mistake, don't interrupt them.


He is making the mistake:

But the Su-34s flying over Ukraine appear strictly to carry unguided munitions, even though the latest Su-34M variant comes with a dedicated interface for the new UKR-RT sensor pod that, in theory, should help the type deliver guided bombs through bad weather and cloud cover.

Seriously, stop ascribing capability to the Russian military. This is likely one of the same idiots that has been bleating, for years, "RUSSIA SOOPER SCARY! RUSSIA BUILD SOOPER WEAPONS OUTCLASS USA BUY MOAR NEW HARDWARE!"

No. Sane people have been noting for over a decade that it's been a clusterfark. Sane people have been noting that Russia has intentionally made sure they haven't faced anyone with a real chance to shoot back for a VERY long time. You prove to me that the SOOPER TECH SENSOR POD can do what they say, in theory, it can do in battlefield conditions or it's just hype to feed the Military-Industrial Complex MOAR MONEY instead of paying for social items like, say, schools.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: If you see the enemy making a mistake, don't interrupt them.


Except with the rather final interruption that comes from a missile to the face.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

End_Of_Line: Waffle Party: Russia is so damn lucky it has nukes.  Without that threat, the world would have kicked its ass a long time ago.

Hence why Iran, North Korea, and others are pursuing them. They stand no chance in a conventional war. But with the nukes they are basically untouchable.


You want to believe a country that doesn't have reactive armor on it's tanks, hell it doesn't even provide real bullet resistant vests to it's soldiers, is maintaining the most complex and finicky weapons systems known to man? Can you even remotely understand the amount of skilled maintenance a nuclear weapon needs to stay viable?
 
Bungles
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

madgonad: Mikey1969: JFC, took forever to get to the point.

It's officially 4 that have been shot down, as in backed up with photo or video evidence, just in case you didn't want to wade through a page of random details about the plane.

They only had 122. Assume a couple other loses not photographed and probably a few more hopelessly damaged that limped back to base. They've probably 'lost' ten percent of their SU-34s. Not great not terrible...


Losing a tenth of your airforce in 4 weeks is close to Battle of Britain terrible...
 
heavymetal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Russia has all these fancy sophisticated planes, but not the weaponry needed to utilize their full capabilities. This just falls in line with their other supply chain failures. The Russians half-assed everything, and  that is why they are getting half-assed results.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: beezeltown: If you see the enemy making a mistake, don't interrupt them.

He is making the mistake:

But the Su-34s flying over Ukraine appear strictly to carry unguided munitions, even though the latest Su-34M variant comes with a dedicated interface for the new UKR-RT sensor pod that, in theory, should help the type deliver guided bombs through bad weather and cloud cover.

Seriously, stop ascribing capability to the Russian military. This is likely one of the same idiots that has been bleating, for years, "RUSSIA SOOPER SCARY! RUSSIA BUILD SOOPER WEAPONS OUTCLASS USA BUY MOAR NEW HARDWARE!"

No. Sane people have been noting for over a decade that it's been a clusterfark. Sane people have been noting that Russia has intentionally made sure they haven't faced anyone with a real chance to shoot back for a VERY long time. You prove to me that the SOOPER TECH SENSOR POD can do what they say, in theory, it can do in battlefield conditions or it's just hype to feed the Military-Industrial Complex MOAR MONEY instead of paying for social items like, say, schools.


Or lower taxes. Right?
 
Bungles
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: beezeltown: If you see the enemy making a mistake, don't interrupt them.

He is making the mistake:

But the Su-34s flying over Ukraine appear strictly to carry unguided munitions, even though the latest Su-34M variant comes with a dedicated interface for the new UKR-RT sensor pod that, in theory, should help the type deliver guided bombs through bad weather and cloud cover.

Seriously, stop ascribing capability to the Russian military. This is likely one of the same idiots that has been bleating, for years, "RUSSIA SOOPER SCARY! RUSSIA BUILD SOOPER WEAPONS OUTCLASS USA BUY MOAR NEW HARDWARE!"

No. Sane people have been noting for over a decade that it's been a clusterfark. Sane people have been noting that Russia has intentionally made sure they haven't faced anyone with a real chance to shoot back for a VERY long time. You prove to me that the SOOPER TECH SENSOR POD can do what they say, in theory, it can do in battlefield conditions or it's just hype to feed the Military-Industrial Complex MOAR MONEY instead of paying for social items like, say, schools.



That's not what he's saying. He's saying the planes have excellent capabilities for using guided munitions. It's just they don't have any guided munitions because of a) cost, b) sanctions.

The capability of the planes is dictated by the capability of the munitions, so otherwise excellent planes are reduced to being functionally little different from previous generations of aircraft.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: King Something: Nice paywall.

Get rid of those with this https://12ft.io/


Smarted and thanks!
 
scanman61
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: beezeltown: If you see the enemy making a mistake, don't interrupt them.

He is making the mistake:

But the Su-34s flying over Ukraine appear strictly to carry unguided munitions, even though the latest Su-34M variant comes with a dedicated interface for the new UKR-RT sensor pod that, in theory, should help the type deliver guided bombs through bad weather and cloud cover.

Seriously, stop ascribing capability to the Russian military. This is likely one of the same idiots that has been bleating, for years, "RUSSIA SOOPER SCARY! RUSSIA BUILD SOOPER WEAPONS OUTCLASS USA BUY MOAR NEW HARDWARE!"

No. Sane people have been noting for over a decade that it's been a clusterfark. Sane people have been noting that Russia has intentionally made sure they haven't faced anyone with a real chance to shoot back for a VERY long time. You prove to me that the SOOPER TECH SENSOR POD can do what they say, in theory, it can do in battlefield conditions or it's just hype to feed the Military-Industrial Complex MOAR MONEY instead of paying for social items like, say, schools.


The Russians have been using the western press for decades to push their "big scary military" propaganda.

Look at all the "hypersonic missile" stuff that's been in the press for years.  Russia finally let's a couple off the rails and what's the result?  They blow the shiat out of a combat hardened chicken shed.
 
miscreant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope Putin goes down in the history books as Vlad the Incompetent. What a complete and utter failure. You have to know he's seething as this was supposed to be the start of him leaving his legacy of "rebirthing" Russia as a superpower
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

log_jammin: I'm guessing corrupt militaries are just inept.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jets are no good with rushin', and Russians are no good with jets.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: beezeltown: If you see the enemy making a mistake, don't interrupt them.

He is making the mistake:

But the Su-34s flying over Ukraine appear strictly to carry unguided munitions, even though the latest Su-34M variant comes with a dedicated interface for the new UKR-RT sensor pod that, in theory, should help the type deliver guided bombs through bad weather and cloud cover.

Seriously, stop ascribing capability to the Russian military. This is likely one of the same idiots that has been bleating, for years, "RUSSIA SOOPER SCARY! RUSSIA BUILD SOOPER WEAPONS OUTCLASS USA BUY MOAR NEW HARDWARE!"

No. Sane people have been noting for over a decade that it's been a clusterfark. Sane people have been noting that Russia has intentionally made sure they haven't faced anyone with a real chance to shoot back for a VERY long time. You prove to me that the SOOPER TECH SENSOR POD can do what they say, in theory, it can do in battlefield conditions or it's just hype to feed the Military-Industrial Complex MOAR MONEY instead of paying for social items like, say, schools.


the lazerpig loop continues to hold true
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope the NY Jets can't sue for libel or slander.

/Corporations are people too, you know -- Mitt Romney
 
Jesterling
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/still funny
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
inglixthemad:

Yep.

Dummy bombing is super-unsexy stuff. It's low, slow, and exactly the kind of thing the man portable anti-aircraft missile is designed to counter.

It's also a page from the Syrian war, except UA is better trained in deploying their anti-air stuff.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

King Something: Nice paywall.


Don't worry, it's a repeat: https://www.fark.com/comments/12238285
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good thing ukranian tractors can't fly.
 
