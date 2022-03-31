 Skip to content
(NYPost)   New house in Florida comes with gator included in the master bedroom   (nypost.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A window blind installer spotted the reptile and hastily called professional trappers to remove it.

If he was blind how could he even see the gator?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, so it's a master gator.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought that, depending on where in Florida the house is, that was just part of the floor plan.

I mean, all told I'd rather a solarium or enclosed pool but I suppose a free gator is still a free gator.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He is burdened with glorious purpose.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sorry, gator owns the house now.  It's state law.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a croc.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stupid gators, GO NOLES!!!
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gators are built for squatting.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Build on the edge of one of those Florida lakeswamps?  Don't let the kids outside.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well considering how quickly houses are selling, He was most likely just trying to put in an early offer on the house.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: Gators are built for squatting.


Until it bites your scrotum off.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And this is why I nope to pond view homes in Florida. Sorry, I have a pet and a kid that is snack size.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Excuse me, sir, do you have a moment to talk about out Lord and Savior Godzilla?"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like a reptile dysfunction.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Elvis?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sounds like a reptile dysfunction.


BooThisMan.jpg

/also technically correct
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Elvis?


Crockett's gonna be pissed.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ some folks are OK with that
 
