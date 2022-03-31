 Skip to content
(US News)   Russia drafts 134,500 conscripts but says they won't be sent to die in Ukraine. Probably another country on Putin's hit list, but still not Ukraine   (usnews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...looking for Brownshirts to keep the home fires burning while sending the ill-equipped and desperate off to the Front?

Do these people NOT have history books? I mean, the folks in charge. Not the bullsh*t propaganda that they have peddled as official state history, but for the folks actually in power.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Most military personnel will undergo professional training in training centres for three to five months. Let me emphasize that recruits will not be sent to any hot spots," he said in remarks published on his ministry's website.

Sergei, here you hold the rifle. Sasha, here you hold the bullets. Now, run towards the fighting. If you turn around we will shoot you.

Training complete.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine, it is cold. Not hot spot. We didn't lie.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are NOT going to invade Ukraine.  We are all here for training exercises."
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has been sending conscripts to the Ukraine to die for a long time...

i.natgeofe.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that none of those called up would be sent to any "hot spots".


They are all going to die in Ukraine, Putin needs them to soak up all the western munitions being sent in. Because remember at the start no conscripts were supposed to be there and there they were, maybe they got lost on their way to their real posting.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing Russia's never been at a loss for is bodies to throw into the meat grinder. It's how they win wars.

\that, and their winters
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But since Russia does not recognize Ukrainian sovereignty, they may be deployed to Russia sites on the Black Sea."
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They kill people's president.

Hell be a martyr
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear there's a replica of the Brooklyn bridge for sale in St. Petersburg. Price negotiable, Rubbles only.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So...looking for Brownshirts to keep the home fires burning while sending the ill-equipped and desperate off to the Front?

Do these people NOT have history books? I mean, the folks in charge. Not the bullsh*t propaganda that they have peddled as official state history, but for the folks actually in power.


Putin's an old KGB agent who wants to bring back the USSR. He was raised on propaganda, trained on propaganda, and now creates his own propaganda. Reality has no part in his decisions.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War in Ukraine?

There is no war.

There is no Ukraine.

They must have all died in "training accidents."
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: One thing Russia's never been at a loss for is bodies to throw into the meat grinder. It's how they win wars.

\that, and their winters


Yes
But their citizens are so SO
marked.
Youre ever millions.
Never post Russia

I'll hate u on principle
I stood with Ukraine

100 years after oligarchs
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently they draft people twice a year.  Does anyone know if these numbers are normal, or bigger than normal?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin isn't sending the to Ukraine.  He is sending them to the Donbas region of Russia.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is that the last conscripts were their backup conscripts.  These are the super-elite conscripts that they were saving to conscript later.  They'll finish off Ukraine in not time.
 
mahkno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps to Belarus....
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to start extending the conscription longer than a year.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes continue to deplete your country of working age, able bodied people. That always works out well.

You know what makes an economy and manufacturing hard? Not even having enough peasants to do it all.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to be safe we need to send Ukraine 134,500 extra bullets.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Russian coffin makers expect a banner year.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Apparently they draft people twice a year.  Does anyone know if these numbers are normal, or bigger than normal?


Here is some info on the Russian draft process.

Some #s on prior drafts:

The Russian General Staff reported conscripting 127,000 people for the fall 2021 draft and 134,000 people in spring 2021 out of 672,000 summoned men.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Tyrone Slothrop: One thing Russia's never been at a loss for is bodies to throw into the meat grinder. It's how they win wars.

\that, and their winters

Yes
But their citizens are so SO
marked.
Youre ever millions.
Never post Russia

I'll hate u on principle
I stood with Ukraine

100 years after oligarchs


Uh... wat?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And next the Putin Youth will be sent in to secure areas.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: In other news, Russian coffin makers expect a banner year.


Nah, they've been using mobile cremation trucks.

To hide their losses, they've been incinerating their dead 18 year olds, and dumping their ashes on the side of the road so nobody knows exactly how bad they're getting farked.

Because when someone says they've lost 20,000 18 year old conscripts, they'll turn around and say "well, where are the bodies? Or are you lying again?" and the alt right in the US will call that an epic burn.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: In other news, Russian coffin makers expect a banner year.


Mobile crematory trucks.  Soldiers and dissidents don't die, they just disappear.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With the current leadership, Russia is built on lies, thievery, and deceptions. They also don't respect their own citizens and will misinform, imprison, and kill them without any remorse.
In its current state, they are a blight in this world.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maker_of_Roads: ....mobile cremation trucks...

Because when someone says they've lost 20,000 18 year old conscripts, they'll turn around and say "well, where are the bodies? Or are you lying again?" and the alt right in the US will call that an epic burn.

...literally.
 
zez
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: OdradekRex: In other news, Russian coffin makers expect a banner year.

Nah, they've been using mobile cremation trucks.

To hide their losses, they've been incinerating their dead 18 year olds, and dumping their ashes on the side of the road so nobody knows exactly how bad they're getting farked.

Because when someone says they've lost 20,000 18 year old conscripts, they'll turn around and say "well, where are the bodies? Or are you lying again?" and the alt right in the US will call that an epic burn.


Username checks out
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

groppet: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that none of those called up would be sent to any "hot spots".


They are all going to die in Ukraine, Putin needs them to soak up all the western munitions being sent in. Because remember at the start no conscripts were supposed to be there and there they were, maybe they got lost on their way to their real posting.


How's that saying go?
"Eat all you want, we'll make more"

It works for Western munitions too.
//I just made a funny
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Tyrone Slothrop: One thing Russia's never been at a loss for is bodies to throw into the meat grinder. It's how they win wars.

\that, and their winters

Yes
But their citizens are so SO
marked.
Youre ever millions.
Never post Russia

I'll hate u on principle
I stood with Ukraine

100 years after oligarchs


Are you having a stroke?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: With the current leadership, Russia is built on lies, thievery, and deceptions. They also don't respect their own citizens and will misinform, imprison, and kill them without any remorse.
In its current state, they are a blight in this world.


This is definitely not a feature unique to the current leadership
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: With the current leadership, Russia is built on lies, thievery, and deceptions. They also don't respect their own citizens and will misinform, imprison, and kill them without any remorse.
In its current state, they are a blight in this world.


That would be Russia pretty much since its inception.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Opacity: I hear there's a replica of the Brooklyn bridge for sale in St. Petersburg. Price negotiable, Rubbles only.


Yes bridge will be in rubble soon.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Tyrone Slothrop: One thing Russia's never been at a loss for is bodies to throw into the meat grinder. It's how they win wars.

\that, and their winters

Yes
But their citizens are so SO
marked.
Youre ever millions.
Never post Russia

I'll hate u on principle
I stood with Ukraine

100 years after oligarchs


I need to start morning drinking too
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Opacity: I hear there's a replica of the Brooklyn bridge for sale in St. Petersburg. Price negotiable, Rubbles only.

Yes bridge will be in rubble soon.


"You heard the general, comrade. Bridge is rubble only. Commence firing!"
 
frieque
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At this point in the war, I think it's firmly established that whenever Russia says they're not going to do something, it means that they actually intend to do it and plans are firmly in place. Those young men are going to be given a minimal amount of training, then marched straight to the front.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes Russia can deploy conscripts to other areas like Armenia,   Transnistria, Georgia, etc. and then send professional troops from those regions to UA.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Do these people NOT have history books?


The history books they have in Russia right now are of the same type the GQP is now trying to create here in America.

Conservatives here want to create the same type of compliant population that is unwilling to question the wealth and status of the rich and powerful.  They want to do to children what Fox News has done to their parents and grandparents.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: In other news, Russian coffin makers expect a banner year.


the bodies wont make it back to russia. they have cremation vans on location. or just abandon them for the wild dogs to eat.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LOL they all gonna die
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bondith: ProfessorTerguson: Tyrone Slothrop: One thing Russia's never been at a loss for is bodies to throw into the meat grinder. It's how they win wars.

\that, and their winters

Yes
But their citizens are so SO
marked.
Youre ever millions.
Never post Russia

I'll hate u on principle
I stood with Ukraine

100 years after oligarchs

Are you having a stroke?


either that or I am
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

groppet: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that none of those called up would be sent to any "hot spots".


They are all going to die in Ukraine, Putin needs them to soak up all the western munitions being sent in. Because remember at the start no conscripts were supposed to be there and there they were, maybe they got lost on their way to their real posting.


he was anticipating a three day way, and the conscripts were supposed to be glorified MPs once Zelenskyy was dead and the puppet government re-installed.   Doesn't take a lot of training or combat expertise to stand at a checkpoint.  There wasn't supposed to be any fighting back.   When there was Putin had a few elite tank battalions supported by a lot of green recruits with no means to supply either.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russia would not lie. I'm sure they will not end up in Ukraine.
 
g.fro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: One thing Russia's never been at a loss for is bodies to throw into the meat grinder. It's how they win wars.

\that, and their winters


You know Russia's population is like half of the USA's, right?

People still can't understand that Russia is not the USSR.

Although you are right about their tactics.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
retrogames.czView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This a slightly larger than average selection from what imagine was the usual ~600,000 lottery or whatever system they use twice a year, every year.

If the war persists for the next couple of years, as it is probably going to persist, these young men are going to be slaughtered because Shoygu has essentially told us - and the conscripts - so with his paternalistic illusory promise not to slaughter them.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Maker_of_Roads: ....mobile cremation trucks...

Because when someone says they've lost 20,000 18 year old conscripts, they'll turn around and say "well, where are the bodies? Or are you lying again?" and the alt right in the US will call that an epic burn.

...literally.


oh-you.gif
 
g.fro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: OdradekRex: In other news, Russian coffin makers expect a banner year.

Nah, they've been using mobile cremation trucks.

To hide their losses, they've been incinerating their dead 18 year olds, and dumping their ashes on the side of the road so nobody knows exactly how bad they're getting farked.

Because when someone says they've lost 20,000 18 year old conscripts, they'll turn around and say "well, where are the bodies? Or are you lying again?" and the alt right in the US will call that an epic burn.


Do you have any source for that?

Not that I don't think it's something the Russians would do. But cremating bodies actually takes a fair amount of fuel. If the Russian Army is running out of fuel for their tanks, but using it to cremate their dead, well, that takes Russian stupidity to a whole new level.
 
