(BBC-US)   Exploding trees in Wales deemed a safety risk. Still better than exploding whales in trees. Probably   (bbc.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah.  Tree whales are nocturnal, they're unlikely to pop off when anyone with any sense is nearby.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no word on the bowl of petunias.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Still no word on the bowl of petunias.


I suspect they thought "Not again!"...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sought for questioning:
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Definitely working with the "lumberjack look..."
 
wiredroach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Nah.  Tree whales are nocturnal, they're unlikely to pop off when anyone with any sense is nearby.


Wot, African or European tree whale?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby, whales do not explode in trees. Whales explode in Oregon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure they can find some lumberjacks in the UK...
Even if they wear clothes like their dear mama..
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do exploding trees in Wales wail before exploding?

Conan the Lumberjack:  To hear the wailing of the trees in Wales before you stump 'em.  To wear womens garments and have butterscones and tea.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You need to tap those maple trees to prevent explosions
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Subby, whales do not explode in trees. Whales explode in Oregon.

[Fark user image 600x753]


Wasn't that the whale that had a chunk of its carcass fly into the air and end up crushing a 1970 Oldsmobile?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the drop bears you gotta watch for.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How not to be seen in Wales

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 240x171] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dagnabit!!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We had thousands and thousands of dying ash trees in the city here 10 years ago. From the emerald ash borer. We had to take down ours at the back of the lot. It straddled the property line. (We paid for it. The guy behind us just didn't seen that concerned, and I didn't want a quarrel. ) Bringing down a big tree is a circus act. Guys in buckets and branches and enough ropes to make a giant spiderweb. They clear out obvious things and then work in sections. Since trees intermingle their branches the guys pull them out in sections. Like Buckaroo said, don't tug on that. You don't know what it's connected to.

I'd just retired and watched them from a 2nd story window. The team had lassoed one of those intermingled branch clumps to pull down and the guy on the ground was tugging at it. The clump suddenly gave way and the guy on the ground booked it like Indiana Jones fleeing the giant boulder. It was all over before I could formulate a thought -- which would have been "Run!" -- but at the same time it was kind of exciting. I don't envy people who make their living bringing down trees. The guy who had fled the falling branch clump was back tugging at it a second or two later.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Juc: It's the drop bears you gotta watch for.


No, this is old north Wales, not New South Wales
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Exploding" sounds a tad exaggerated. Maybe "disintegrating" trees? "Crumbling" trees?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are you whales from Scotland?
 
imashark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!
Youtube V6CLumsir34
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: How not to be seen in Wales

[Fark user image 350x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Jonah was seen in whales.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ooooooh, I'm a lumberjack and I'm OH SH- *KABOOM*
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A friend down in the SF bay area had a tree explode taking out the power line for the whole canyon.  The power company sent her a bill for the repairs - $4,000.  She wrote "force majeure" on the bill, returned it and never heard anything more.
 
