(The Daily Beast) Doctors are giving Russian troops returning from the Chernobyl zone glowing reviews
67
    Sick, Chernobyl disaster, Russian soldiers, zapped troops, Local reports, International concern, Forest fires, Russian forces, Russian troops  
•       •       •

Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Says something about a lot of things, this does.

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Slaxl: Says something about a lot of things, this does.

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.


Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably wasn't the smartest thing you did, eh, Pyotir?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, you should not have done that.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The radiation has had an effect on wildlife at a nearby train station:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Being stupid should be painful. Being stupid a-holes should be agonizing.
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was actually the most ignorant thing they ever could have done in that forest.

Did none of them ever pirate HBO?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so rad.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radiation is a big part of the Russian food pyramid, between potato and sadness.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Slaxl: Says something about a lot of things, this does.

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out


Beyond that, did the regular grunts even know where they were?  Putin appears to have gone with the Zap Brannigan element of surprise with the troops, so a lot might be clueless

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin sending y'all to die.
 
ChetPancakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/CherylRofer/status/1509328182331248649

Unlikely this is true
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gone fission.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Says something about a lot of things, this does.

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.


I'm more curious as to why they were digging trenches at all.

A latrine pit?  Defensive fortifications?

Either way it implies they were going to be staying in one spot for a while.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Slaxl: Says something about a lot of things, this does.

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out


Even if they've heard something about it, the commander told them it was very long time ago and it is safe now, so you just farking dig.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That was actually the most ignorant thing they ever could have done in that forest.
Did none of them ever pirate HBO?

Did none of them ever pirate HBO?


I dunno.  Maybe try to recover all those vehicles that got left behind after the meltdown/evac would top it.
ChernobylEquipmentGraveyard.jpg

"This equipment will replace some of the stuff we lost, comrade.  Let's fix it up and drive it back to Moscow."
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Probably wasn't the smartest thing you did, eh, Pyotir?


Dude.  If he reads this, he's gonna be so pissed.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.6 Rontgen? Not great, not horrific. Basically a chest X-ray.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they won't need glowsticks in the Russian club!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn shame this happened to the rank and file, not the brass. I'm no more a fan of Russia than anyone else here, but radiation poisoning is a horrific way to go, and surviving it is probably worse. WTF were the guys in charge thinking would happen?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

3.6 Rontgen? Not great, not horrific. Basically a chest X-ray.


Radiation. Yes indeed.  Half-baked goggle-box do-gooders telling everybody it's bad for you!  Pernicious nonsense!  Everybody could stand 100 chest X-rays a year.

Oughta have 'em, too.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most likely the conscripts are not even old enough to be aware of the Chernobyl disaster. And those old enough to remember were likely told it was blown out of proportion and the area is actually quite safe. See what happens when the government controls education and the media.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Gonz: 3.6 Rontgen? Not great, not horrific. Basically a chest X-ray.

Radiation. Yes indeed.  Half-baked goggle-box do-gooders telling everybody it's bad for you!  Pernicious nonsense!  Everybody could stand 100 chest X-rays a year.

Oughta have 'em, too.


It's a famous line from a docudrama about Chernobyl.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Damn shame this happened to the rank and file, not the brass. I'm no more a fan of Russia than anyone else here, but radiation poisoning is a horrific way to go, and surviving it is probably worse. WTF were the guys in charge thinking would happen?


That they would get a new batch of recruits?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Slaxl: Says something about a lot of things, this does.

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out


Are they actually informing the troops why they are getting sick?  I'm leaning towards no.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Says something about a lot of things, this does.

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.


Yeah. The trenches thing is the insane part. A lot of the radioactive debris from the original explosion has been buried under airborne silts and annual vegetative decay. It can come up to the surface via plant and tree roots and mushroom mycelium, but a lot of it's out of the way. But geologically it hasn't been covered for more than an instant. Digging a trench simply exposes that to air.  The funny/tragic aspect is the current Russian response, in its robotic rejection of common sense, uncannily mimics the original Chernobyl robotic rejection of common sense.

There's a poem I've just finished reading -- once, it requires re-reading -- John Wilmot's "Satire Against Reason and Mankind". Basically, it's built around the commonplace that once we've decided something, we'll build up monstrosities of reasons to support it. Putin has decided he's going to be a hero and damned if he won't destroy everything to prove it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChetPancakes: https://twitter.com/CherylRofer/status/1509328182331248649

Unlikely this is true


Ukraine staff at the power plant containment said the red army plowed right through the red forest and radiation levels were going up as a result of disturbing the soil.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out

Are they actually informing the troops why they are getting sick? I'm leaning towards no.


Oh, you funny!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, that's horrific. Can't think of a better way to radiation-poison yourself.

Fark Putin and the invaders. But bone-dumb enlisteds/conscripts are the same stupid, trusting kids no matter what side you're on and they deserve far better than that. Simply awful. May those in charge be held accountable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did they pick up some keepsake trinkets? I mean when are they ever going to be in Chernobyl again?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Slaxl: Says something about a lot of things, this does.

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out


Even the people who do know probably don't take it seriously. Most of them didn't take it seriously when it happened, for fux sake.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Beyond that, did the regular grunts even know where they were?  Putin appears to have gone with the Zap Brannigan element of surprise with the troops, so a lot might be clueless



Solider : Why is this godforsaken hellhole worth dying for?
Captain Zapp Brannigan : Don't ask me. You're the ones who are going to be dying.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acute radiation sickness is a really bad way to go. As for radiation and dosage, this is my favorite chart. It's Very detailed, and gives some perspective on relative risk.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChetPancakes: https://twitter.com/CherylRofer/status/1509328182331248649

Unlikely this is true


This analysis seems kind of weak. They take the undisturbed ambient radiation level of the area and weigh that against a full body exposure limit for radiation sickness. This ignores the effects of breaking through the cleanish top soil with a shovel while their faces are right in a dust cloud of radiactive dust to be inhaled, leaving the crap sitting in their lungs in direct contact with the sensitive lung tissue. Also, there's been a thing going around that's been leaving lung tissue in a weakened state. Radiation susceptibility is generally increased in sick people.

Even if the above doesn't cross the threshold of immediate, acute radiation sickness, these guys are probably way more screwed than a back of the envelope calculation with crude data would suggest.
 
full8me
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Christ, that's horrific. Can't think of a better way to radiation-poison yourself.

Fark Putin and the invaders. But bone-dumb enlisteds/conscripts are the same stupid, trusting kids no matter what side you're on and they deserve far better than that. Simply awful. May those in charge be held accountable.


Counterpoint: bone-dumb elnisteds/conscripts are the same stupid, trusting kids that are the most likely to blindly endorse the propaganda of their government and commit attrocities against civilians.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Several hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering "acute radiation sickness" from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Gonz: 3.6 Rontgen? Not great, not horrific. Basically a chest X-ray.

Radiation. Yes indeed.  Half-baked goggle-box do-gooders telling everybody it's bad for you!  Pernicious nonsense!  Everybody could stand 100 chest X-rays a year.

Oughta have 'em, too.


You should watch Chernobyl on HBOMax

Dyatlov 3.6 Roentgen Not Great Not Terrible
Youtube Mg5HOnq7zD0
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Acute radiation sickness is a really bad way to go. As for radiation and dosage, this is my favorite chart. It's Very detailed, and gives some perspective on relative risk.
[Fark user image 850x999]


From the chart, the grounds around Chernobyl average about 6 mSv an hour, but the red forest hits 7 to 10. Severe radiation sickness kicks in around 2000mSv, so if we pick 7mSv/hr as the average Orc dose, they would last about 12 days before they're sick with radiation poisoning. 4000mSv is usually fatal, or about 24 days.

Even if they didn't dig trenches in the Red Forest, it's almost certain this story is real, and Russian troops are dying of radiation poisoning.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Next thing you know, those damn Russian soldiers will be bringing us peace!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

https://twitter.com/CherylRofer/status/1509328182331248649
Unlikely this is true

Unlikely this is true

This analysis seems kind of weak. They take the undisturbed ambient radiation level of the area and weigh that against a full body exposure limit for radiation sickness. This ignores the effects of breaking through the cleanish top soil with a shovel while their faces are right in a dust cloud of radiactive dust to be inhaled, leaving the crap sitting in their lungs in direct contact with the sensitive lung tissue. Also, there's been a thing going around that's been leaving lung tissue in a weakened state. Radiation susceptibility is generally increased in sick people.

Even if the above doesn't cross the threshold of immediate, acute radiation sickness, these guys are probably way more screwed than a back of the envelope calculation with crude data would suggest.


I don't see what the big deal is, alpha emitters are basically harmless unless you inhale them... ruh roh...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

full8me: GregInIndy: Christ, that's horrific. Can't think of a better way to radiation-poison yourself.

Fark Putin and the invaders. But bone-dumb enlisteds/conscripts are the same stupid, trusting kids no matter what side you're on and they deserve far better than that. Simply awful. May those in charge be held accountable.

Counterpoint: bone-dumb elnisteds/conscripts are the same stupid, trusting kids that are the most likely to blindly endorse the propaganda of their government and commit attrocities against civilians.


Don't get me wrong. They're the aggressors and any self-inflicted wounds on their part benefit the right people.

But as a scientist who's worked closely with radiation for decades, being sickened or dying from radiation exposure is a fate I can't wish on anyone. Especially those dummies on the line. There's absolutely nothing pleasant or redeeming about it. It is an awful, prolonged, painful and cruel way to die.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out

Even the people who do know probably don't take it seriously. Most of them didn't take it seriously when it happened, for fux sake.


Because they have NO inkling of what it means..Old farmers and barely High School kids
don't exactly have a grip on the intricacies of physics or how radiation can  effect the body. And their government isn't going to tell them..Odds are that even after treatment, they won't be told that their
chances for cancers is going to go up, their immune systems might be compromised,anemia and other
side-effects..
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Too farking bad. Let them die.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Damn shame this happened to the rank and file, not the brass. I'm no more a fan of Russia than anyone else here, but radiation poisoning is a horrific way to go, and surviving it is probably worse. WTF were the guys in charge thinking would happen?


They were probably thinking it would be over in 48-72 hours, which probably would have been OK.  Setting up camp on a nuclear fallout zone was not a part of Plan A.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

somedude210: Slaxl: Says something about a lot of things, this does.

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out


I would think the plant workers might have mentioned to them that they were going to die if they went into that area. They wouldn't even have had to dig, just the vehicles rolling through would have stirred up dust that the troops would inhale.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

awruk!: Toxophil: Damn shame this happened to the rank and file, not the brass. I'm no more a fan of Russia than anyone else here, but radiation poisoning is a horrific way to go, and surviving it is probably worse. WTF were the guys in charge thinking would happen?

That they would get a new batch of recruits?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out

The education of the average conscript that they would willingly dig around Chernobyl.
The regard for the lives of their troops that they would order them to dig trenches around Chernobyl.

Apparently Chernobyl is still not widely known in Russia, so they could very well just be ignorant as all get out

I would think the plant workers might have mentioned to them that they were going to die if they went into that area. They wouldn't even have had to dig, just the vehicles rolling through would have stirred up dust that the troops would inhale.


According to this article, the workers DID warn the orcs. They just didn't listen.
FT linked A:
"Valery Seida, acting general director of the Chernobyl plant, was not there at the time and did not witness the Russian convoy going into the Red Forest, but he said he was told by witnesses that Russian military vehicles drove everywhere around the exclusion zone and could have passed the Red Forest.

"Nobody goes there ... for God's sake. There is no one there," Seida told Reuters.

He said workers at the plant told the Russian service personnel they should be cautious about radiation, but he knew of no evidence that they paid attention.

"They drove wherever they needed to," Seida said."
 
