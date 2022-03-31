 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(North Jersey)   Where were you in 1950? You get to find out tomorrow   (northjersey.com) divider line
41
    More: Vintage, United States Census, U.S. Census individual-level data, century census, Census, U.S. Census Bureau, decennial census records, Pew Research Center, digitized records  
•       •       •

1877 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't wait 'til 2094 when I get to find out what I'm up to right now.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find out where my grandparents and parents were (actually I know, more interested in seeing what my grandfathers' paychecks were -- my parents still lived at home and hadn't even met yet).
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1950?  I was still in my Dad's nutsack.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the time, I was just a twinkle in my daddy's eyes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing a song-and-dance number as I prepared my hot rod for a race in the LA river against a rival gang.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twas but a twinkle in a sperm's eye...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't even thought of.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this assume that folks born before December 1950 are Fark users?

My dad was born 1953, and was using computers in the military during the height of the (1st?) Cold War. He still works in IT and knows it better than most a third his age but will never use social media, Alexa, Siri or anything faceless that might have its own opinions.

/unlike his middle aged Gen X kid.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents weren't even alive in 1950.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1950? Getting born.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playing happily in the backyard with my cat Bounce. My sister wasn't yet born...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad was an infant and my mom wasn't even thought of.

iToad: 1950? Getting born.


I'll get off your lawn.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: Playing happily in the backyard with my cat Bounce. My sister wasn't yet born...


And I'll also get off your lawn.

Exactly how neat will it be to see yourself on a Census?
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for my turn as my second sister was being born.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 1950?  I was still in my Dad's nutsack.


Only if you were conceived in 1950. But if your ma was alive in 1950, half of ya was definitely in one of her egg sacks, no matter when you were conceived.

Ew.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still another 8 years away.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was dodging other immortals trying to take my head.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  I get to visit Mom and Dad
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandparents were kids in 1950. Hell, I think my paternal grandmother was two.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born in 1950.
Now get off my lawn!!!!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was I in 1950?

*404 Nimbull Not Found*

Completely uninitialized.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents were both 2. So egg half already existed, sperm half not so much.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Ohio the other day, that's pretty pretty close to being in the 1950s.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For privacy reasons, access to "personally identifiable information contained in decennial census records is restricted to all but the individual named on the record or their legal heir for 72 years,"

So, people older than 72 years old don't deserve privacy?
Weird rule.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingnotworking: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 1950?  I was still in my Dad's nutsack.

Only if you were conceived in 1950. But if your ma was alive in 1950, half of ya was definitely in one of her egg sacks, no matter when you were conceived.

Ew.


Yes, I do know that much biology.  I was being facetious and going for Fark-Snark.  I was born in 1954, so I won't be on a census until the 1960 enumeration.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 1950?  I was still in my Dad's nutsack.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
my parents weren't even born yet. My neighbor is 95 I'll have to tell him about the site so he can look himself up.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: farkingnotworking: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 1950?  I was still in my Dad's nutsack.

Only if you were conceived in 1950. But if your ma was alive in 1950, half of ya was definitely in one of her egg sacks, no matter when you were conceived.

Ew.

Yes, I do know that much biology.  I was being facetious and going for Fark-Snark.  I was born in 1954, so I won't be on a census until the 1960 enumeration.


I got it! I then got it when two other guys subsequently made the same joke while there had yet been no mention of eggs or ovaries. I thought I'd try to interrupt the usual Fark bukkake just a little bit, but I really didn't want to make you feel diminished in any way!

Hooray for the Sperm and Nutsacks on your father!
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still lamenting the fall of Constantinople, sadly.

Took me a while to get over that one 😢.
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still genetically split between two kids in their early teens living somewhere between Buffalo and Rochester.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1950? Not born for another 35 years ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
LineNoise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm actually looking forward to this. There are a couple of family mysteries we have been waiting on it for.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Can't wait 'til 2094 when I get to find out what I'm up to right now.


I don't recall "he visits fark and masturbates" on the census forms.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyway, ancestry.com owners are licking their chops in anticipation.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Among its findings: about two-thirds of men and women were married, less than three-tenths of women worked and fewer than one in 10 people lived alone.

About 2/3rds? Less than 3/10ths? Fewer than one in 10?

JFC, pick a format/denominator/nomenclature and stick with it! You get an F for padding the word count by spelling out numbers.

~66% are married
<30% women work
<10% people lived alone

Was that so hard? Much easier to comprehend.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: I was born in 1950.
Now get off my lawn!!!!


You must have an extensive football and frisbee collection.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The link to pages with the Census Enumeration districts will be here, starting tomorrow:
https://www.archives.gov/research/census/1950

It will be months before Ancestry.com and other genealogy sites get these scanned and indexed, so you'll be searching by address/enumeration district.

Stephen P. Morse provides a great website for identifying the Census Enumeration district.  Even if you have a street address you may need to check the Census ED maps to find the specific block:
https://stevemorse.org/census/unified.html

Morse's general genealogy page has lots of other resources:
https://stevemorse.org/

/I was T - 5 months at the time of the April, 1950 census.
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was only about 3/4 in existence by virtue of the existence status of my parents going by the official Census day.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I was in Ohio the other day, that's pretty pretty close to being in the 191850s.


FTFY. I live in Ohio.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Digging through old census records on my house has been one of the few hobbies I picked up during Covid. It's crazy to see how the family here evolved with ebbs and flows of the economy in the early 1900s:

1910: 3 people -  husband, wife, and young daughter
1920: 8 people - husband, wife, daughter, and husband's brother, wife's mother, wife's father, and two of wife's sisters
1930: 8 people - husband, wife, daughter, husband's brother, daughter's husband, wife's mother, wife's father, and wife's sister
1940: 4 people - husband, daughter, husband's brother, and daughter's husband

The dad sold the house to his daughter and her husband in 1949 (he died in 1950) and they sold on in 1954. Quite interested to find out if they let the old man live in the house after he sold it and what was going on with the brother who seemed to be living with them for over 30 years. The 1950 census won't shed light on everything, but it will be a nice bookend to what was the first 50 years of the house's existence.

/Still can't believe they fit 8 people into 1800 square feet
//We have 3 (really 2.5) bedrooms in the modern configuration
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 1950?  I was still in my Dad's nutsack.


Better you than what happened with the neighbor's sperm:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.