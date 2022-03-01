 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 36 of WW3: Russian soldiers refuse to follow orders, Zelensky talks to Australia, Putin is being misled about how bad it's going, and Russians near Chernobyl get radiation poisoning. It's your Thursday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian military, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian forces, Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


CNN: Australia will apply an additional tariff of 35% on all imports from Russia and Belarus, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced in a press release Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for further sanctions on Russia during a virtual address to the Australian parliament on Thursday.

Russian forces may be regrouping in Belarus, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement Thursday.
The movement of Russian military equipment had been observed in Belarus, "probably for regrouping units, as well as creating a reserve to replenish losses in manpower, weapons and equipment of groups operating in Ukraine," the statement said.
Ukrainian forces had noted "frequent cases" of mines being laid in areas recently retaken by Russian forces in the Kyiv region, the statement added.

Ukraine's next round of negotiations with Russia will resume online on April 1, the head of the Ukrainian delegation said, with growing calls for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenksy, who previously said he would meet Putin, said the negotiation process was "only words, without anything concrete."

This feels significant, from CNN:
The US government is "confident in" the assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been misinformed by his advisers about their military's performance in Ukraine, according to a senior State Department official.
"It's information we're confident in," the official said. "I think it's information that we're confident in now and it's also information that probably had a degree of truth to it before the invasion."
On Wednesday, the US revealed declassified intelligence showing that Putin has been misinformed by his own advisers.
"There's only so much we can say about where this information is derived from," the official said, declining to provide additional details on the intelligence. He explained it was necessary to protect sources and methods.
"Putin clearly seems to have thought that he could go into Ukraine, that his forces wouldn't meet resistance, that they would be greeted warmly including in Russian speaking parts of Ukraine, that he would be able to take Kyiv in a matter of 48, 72 hours," the official said.
"Every single element that he seems to have believed turns out to be wrong. So, whether his advisers weren't giving him the full unvarnished truth, whether he wasn't listening, you know ... I think we've seen this every step of the way."
Speaking on a visit to Morocco, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "One of the Achilles' heels of autocracies is that you don't have people in those systems who speak truth to power or who have the ability to speak truth to power. And I think that is something that we're seeing in Russia."

Also this, also from CNN:
Russian President Vladimir Putin has massively misjudged the situation in Ukraine and some Russian soldiers have refused to carry out orders, according to the head of British intelligence agency GCHQ.
Speaking Thursday in Canberra, Australia, GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming said, "it increasingly looks like Putin has massively misjudged the situation. It's clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people."
Fleming said Putin overestimated the abilities of the Russian military to secure a quick victory.
"We've seen Russian soldiers - short of weapons and morale - refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft," he said without specifying when or where this took place.
"Even though we believe Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what's going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime," he said.
Fleming also said Britain's National Cyber Security Center has seen "sustained intent from Russia to disrupt Ukrainian government and military systems" and has seen indicators suggesting Russia's cyber actors are looking for targets in countries that oppose the Kremlin's actions.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

US won't provide security guarantees to Ukraine. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said at a briefing that President Joe Biden doesn't intend to participate in a direct military confrontation with Russia.

Ukraine's military: Russia recruiting law enforcement, prosecutors to be sent to temporarily-occupied cities in Ukraine. Ukraine's Armed Forces said on March 31 that those recruited will be tasked with conducting "outreach" work with local authorities and the public.
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


Ukraine in talks with Poland on complete closure of border with Belarus. Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Andriy Deshchytsia said the two countries are discussing the possibility of fully closing the Polish border with Belarus, regardless of the EU's decision, Ukrinform reports. Deshchytsia said that Ukrainian diplomats are also holding talks with Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on closing their borders as well.

As Patriarch Kirill is known for his support of the war in #Ukraine, the #Ukrainian parliament introduces a bill to ban #Russian #Orthodox Church. The draft law envisions that all the property of the ROC will be nationalized within 48 hours after the adoption of the law.

Cellular operators in the #Russia began to give up unlimited Internet Major mobile companies say that in the near future there will be no tariffs with unlimited Internet.

The #European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expects #Russia's #GDP to fall by 10% in 2022 and to show zero growth next year. Ukraine's GDP, according to EBRD forecasts, may fall by 20% in 2022. But for 2023, it expects a significant rebound of the #Ukrainian economy.

A "rail war" has broken out in #Belarus. In order to slow down the movement of #Russian military equipment to #Ukraine, #Belarusians are taking equipment out of service.

#Japan has once again called the Southern #Kurils "illegally occupied". J#apanese authorities have decided to return harsh language stating that the Southern Kurils "are an integral part of Japan and are currently illegally occupied by #Russia."

Two days ago:  Putin says Russia will only accept payment for gas in rubles!
Today: #Russia will accept payment for #gas from #Germany in euros, #German media reports.

#Russia has opened 14 recruitment centers in many #Syrian cities, including #Damascus and #Aleppo. A mercenary told the #BBC that most of the people he personally knows have applied for fighting did so because of a piece of bread. The prices of food in #Syria are too high.

Trump calls for Putin to release dirt on the Biden family right now since now "he's not exactly a fan of our country" during new interview with Real America's Voice.

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: Another translated clip of Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard, introduced by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev as "Our girlfriend Tulsi." After the clip plays, one panelist asks: "Is she some sort of a Russian agent?" The host quickly replies: "Yes."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Insomnia sucks.

Kitties are being fed at least.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
https://www.minusrus.com/en

71000 casualties
17000 KIA
52500 WIA
1000 POW

37.4% of the 190,000 allocated for invasion
7.9% of the 900,000 total

1735 armored combat vehicles
59.8% of the 2900 allocated for invasion
12.6% of the 13758 total

614 tanks
51.2% of the 1200 allocated for invasion
18.6% of the 3300 total

311 artillery
19.4% of the 1600 allocated for invasion
5.5% of the 5689 total

135 aircraft
40.9% of the 330 allocated for invasion
9.8% of the 1379 total

131 helicopters
54.6% of the 240 allocated for invasion
13.6% of the 961 total
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/30/business/russia-sanctions-oil/index.html

Russia's invasion of Ukraine made the country a pariah in the global energy market. Since the war started, a de facto embargo on Russian oil has emerged, with oil companies, trading houses, shippers and banks backing away, all at the same time.

Now, however, there are signs that Russian energy is drawing interest from potential buyers, at least in the shadows.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.

So-called dark activity, where ships' transponders are turned off for hours at a time, has in the past been viewed by US officials as a deceptive shipping practice that is often used to evade sanctions.

Dark activity among Russian-affiliated crude oil tankers is up by 600% compared with before the war began, predictive intelligence company Windward, told CNN.

"We're seeing a spike in Russian tankers turning off transmissions deliberately to circumvent sanctions," Windward CEO Ami Daniel said in an interview. "The Russian fleet is starting to hide its whereabouts and its exports."

And this is not just happening with crude oil. Similar trends are playing out with other petroleum products, too.
During the week of March 12, there were 33 occurrences of dark activity by Russian oil-chemical and oil-product tankers, according to Windward, which uses artificial intelligence to track the maritime industry. That's 236% higher than the weekly average of the prior 12 months.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
*pushes cat off*

Morning all. Nice to know Putin had been kept in the dark this entire time
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: A "rail war" has broken out in #Belarus. In order to slow down the movement of #Russian military equipment to #Ukraine, #Belarusians are taking equipment out of service.


That seems... significant. I take it Belarusians don't want to become pariahs like their Russian brethren?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Russia has opened 14 recruitment centers in many #Syrian cities, including #Damascus and #Aleppo. A mercenary told the #BBC that most of the people he personally knows have applied for fighting did so because of a piece of bread. The prices of food in #Syria are too high.


I wonder how many of them are planning to go AWOL and surrender to Ukraine at the first opportunity.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
toytowngermany.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
toytowngermany.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
DOD:
▶~20% of Russian troops around Kyiv have repositioned, mostly to Belarus to refit and resupply.
▶"Our assessment would be...that they're going to refit these troops, resupply them and then probably...employ them elsewhere in Ukraine." https://t.co/z42AdQXjb2
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Russia has opened 14 recruitment centers in many #Syrian cities, including #Damascus and #Aleppo. A mercenary told the #BBC that most of the people he personally knows have applied for fighting did so because of a piece of bread. The prices of food in #Syria are too high.

I wonder how many of them are planning to go AWOL and surrender to Ukraine at the first opportunity.


I'm eagerly awaiting Russia fighting a 4 front war in Ukraine, Syria, Chechnya & Georgia.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Putin's decree of the day: Spring conscription into the Russian army will run from April 1st- July 15th. Russia intends to call 134,500 men aged 18-27 for military service. At the start of the war, Putin denied that any conscripts were involved. What a difference a month makes.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  

andrewagill: bloobeary: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Russia has opened 14 recruitment centers in many #Syrian cities, including #Damascus and #Aleppo. A mercenary told the #BBC that most of the people he personally knows have applied for fighting did so because of a piece of bread. The prices of food in #Syria are too high.

I wonder how many of them are planning to go AWOL and surrender to Ukraine at the first opportunity.

I'm eagerly awaiting Russia fighting a 4 front war in Ukraine, Syria, Chechnya & Georgia.


Sounds like Belarus may revolt over this too.

Lols
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
Among those santioned on Thursday were senior figures from media outlets including RT's managing director Alexey Nikolov, Sergey Brilev, a news anchor at the state-owned Rossiya Television & Radio network, & Sputnik's Editor-in-Chief Anton Anisimov. https://t.co/3ZzfGVMTkE
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
#Belarus cracking down after numerous incidents of sabotage intended to stop the regime taking the country overtly into #Russia's war on #Ukraine https://t.co/zbVlwFGXT9
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: A "rail war" has broken out in #Belarus. In order to slow down the movement of #Russian military equipment to #Ukraine, #Belarusians are taking equipment out of service.

That seems... significant. I take it Belarusians don't want to become pariahs like their Russian brethren?


No, and this isn't the first time that Belarusians have sabotaged the rail links with Ukraine either.

The main reason that Lukachenko doesn't want to join the war with Ukraine, even though Putin is probably yelling at him every day about it, is that Lukachenko knows that the moment enough Belarusian troops leave Belarus, the resistance is going to Qaddafi his ass.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Russia has opened 14 recruitment centers in many #Syrian cities, including #Damascus and #Aleppo. A mercenary told the #BBC that most of the people he personally knows have applied for fighting did so because of a piece of bread. The prices of food in #Syria are too high.

I wonder how many of them are planning to go AWOL and surrender to Ukraine at the first opportunity.


If it was me, I'd offer them asylum in Ukraine if they surrender. Has to be better than Syria.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  

andrewagill: bloobeary: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Russia has opened 14 recruitment centers in many #Syrian cities, including #Damascus and #Aleppo. A mercenary told the #BBC that most of the people he personally knows have applied for fighting did so because of a piece of bread. The prices of food in #Syria are too high.

I wonder how many of them are planning to go AWOL and surrender to Ukraine at the first opportunity.

I'm eagerly awaiting Russia fighting a 4 front war in Ukraine, Syria, Chechnya & Georgia.


Add Azerbaijan to that list.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
Hmmmm....we're still not green yet.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1509488688627175427?s=21&t=hicP14KCZdj097WxKsRNaw

⚡ Ground Forces: Five villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast liberated.
The Ukrainian Ground Forces wrote that Ukrainian troops are back in control of villages - Zatyshshia, Malynivka, Vesele, Zelenyi Hai, and Chervone - east of Zaporizhzhia.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: https://www.minusrus.com/en

71000 casualties
17000 KIA
52500 WIA
1000 POW

37.4% of the 190,000 allocated for invasion
7.9% of the 900,000 total


Ouch.

Assuming those numbers are even vaguely accurate, Russia's military is being gutted in Ukraine.

Russia conscripts for the military every April and October. They normally get about 500K - 600K young men in each "class", out of which they normally induct about 120K - 130K. More than half of an entire induction class have become casualties in Ukraine. 70K casualties in a bit over a month of fighting ought to be a WW1 statistic. This is worse than incompetence. These numbers reflect a chain of command which refuses to accept reality.

Conscription is supposed to be for one year, and conscripts are not supposed to be sent outside the country for combat missions. Contract soldiers serve a two-year term, and are supposed to get better pay and privileges in exchange for going wherever the government sends them. I suspect the next conscription class is going to be larger than usual, and a lot of those new inductees are likely to get coerced into signing contracts or have a series of "administrative errors" which classifies them as contract troops. A lot of last April's conscript troops are likely to have their terms extended as well.

None of these moves will make the general population in Russia very happy.  There was a major stink within Russia at the start of Operation Epic Clusterfark because a lot of conscripts ended up in Ukraine. There were widespread reports at the start of the invasion (before the Moscow Midget shut down/muzzled the press) claiming conscripts had been forced to sign contracts or had been re-classified as Contract troops against their will and sent into combat. A lot of ordinary citizens in Russia got upset over those reports. Changing the conscription rules to compensate for Russia's embarrassingly bad military performance so far will likely backfire on the government. Even information-starved Russians will start to figure out the magnitude of the lies they're being fed about Ukraine and the not-a-war.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  

somedude210: andrewagill: bloobeary: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Russia has opened 14 recruitment centers in many #Syrian cities, including #Damascus and #Aleppo. A mercenary told the #BBC that most of the people he personally knows have applied for fighting did so because of a piece of bread. The prices of food in #Syria are too high.

I wonder how many of them are planning to go AWOL and surrender to Ukraine at the first opportunity.

I'm eagerly awaiting Russia fighting a 4 front war in Ukraine, Syria, Chechnya & Georgia.

Sounds like Belarus may revolt over this too.

Lols


Japan wants in on the action to reclaim their islands, too.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Operation Epic Clusterfark


No joke
 
comrade
38 minutes ago  
We should build more nuke plants to counteract the poisoning.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So this happened. Backups erased too
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
So I read on Twitter, and it was very late so apologies that I didn't save the thread and of course grain of salt because Twitter, but the Ukrainians in the area were "shocked at the suicidal behavior" of the Russian soldiers at Chornonbyl. (attempted Ukrainian spelling - may have missed) Such as digging trenches in the soil, and sleeping in them. No wonder they're sick.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
Just wondering how Putin is getting bad information about the war? He has a smartphone, access to CNNi, and oodles of other data sources. It's not like he's sitting at a desk in a windowless room, with only a desk fan and the yellow pages...
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

Peki: https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1509488688627175427?s=21&t=hicP14KCZdj097WxKsRNaw

⚡ Ground Forces: Five villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast liberated.
The Ukrainian Ground Forces wrote that Ukrainian troops are back in control of villages - Zatyshshia, Malynivka, Vesele, Zelenyi Hai, and Chervone - east of Zaporizhzhia.


Excellent news.

Assuming Ukraine can maintain their momentum, this puts the Russian units from Mykolaiv to Berdyansk in peril of getting cut off from the rest of the invasion. It also puts additional pressure on the Russians trying to take Mariupol- they'll have to pull troops out of the city to defend against possible attacks from the north and west.

IIRC, Malynivka is only about 50 klicks from Berdyansk, and only about 90 from Mariupol.

слава україні!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So I read on Twitter, and it was very late so apologies that I didn't save the thread and of course grain of salt because Twitter, but the Ukrainians in the area were "shocked at the suicidal behavior" of the Russian soldiers at Chornonbyl. (attempted Ukrainian spelling - may have missed) Such as digging trenches in the soil, and sleeping in them. No wonder they're sick.


I wonder if the soldiers truly understand where they are, and the significance of all the warning signs.  It's possible they have just been told the signs are propaganda and lies to protect an important facility.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So I read on Twitter, and it was very late so apologies that I didn't save the thread and of course grain of salt because Twitter, but the Ukrainians in the area were "shocked at the suicidal behavior" of the Russian soldiers at Chornonbyl. (attempted Ukrainian spelling - may have missed) Such as digging trenches in the soil, and sleeping in them. No wonder they're sick.


As I understand it, conscripts in the Russian army are basically people who can't get a job doing ANYTHING else. It is welfare for a nation that has no welfare.

So, we're not dealing with humanity's best and brightest here, but the officers should have known better. WTF.
 
Greil
31 minutes ago  

somedude210: [Fark user image 425x320]

So this happened. Backups erased too


Erased or erased and overwritten/scrambled?

Good show either way, just asking.
 
Argus Prescott
31 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So I read on Twitter, and it was very late so apologies that I didn't save the thread and of course grain of salt because Twitter, but the Ukrainians in the area were "shocked at the suicidal behavior" of the Russian soldiers at Chornonbyl. (attempted Ukrainian spelling - may have missed) Such as digging trenches in the soil, and sleeping in them. No wonder they're sick.


Not to mention the fires and the heavy vehicles rolling through. I was reading many of the soldiers don't even know about Chernobyl but gotta think there's ample signage around the Red Forest.

Here, try this lucky elephants foot! It will bring you luck in battle!
/Slashy for my sympathy. Say what you will about Putin but no one deserves to die from radiation.
 
King of Monkeys
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So I read on Twitter, and it was very late so apologies that I didn't save the thread and of course grain of salt because Twitter, but the Ukrainians in the area were "shocked at the suicidal behavior" of the Russian soldiers at Chornonbyl. (attempted Ukrainian spelling - may have missed) Such as digging trenches in the soil, and sleeping in them. No wonder they're sick.


The absolute worst way to die. Being totally conscious as your body liquifies
 
Peki [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

somedude210: [Fark user image image 425x320]

So this happened. Backups erased too


Interesting note on that: some Anons aren't cool with putting Anonymous's name to that due to endangering civilians. 🤷
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  

Greil: somedude210: [Fark user image 425x320]

So this happened. Backups erased too

Erased or erased and overwritten/scrambled?

Good show either way, just asking.


No idea. Being Anonymous, I would assume the latter
 
Argus Prescott
27 minutes ago  

somedude210: namegoeshere: So I read on Twitter, and it was very late so apologies that I didn't save the thread and of course grain of salt because Twitter, but the Ukrainians in the area were "shocked at the suicidal behavior" of the Russian soldiers at Chornonbyl. (attempted Ukrainian spelling - may have missed) Such as digging trenches in the soil, and sleeping in them. No wonder they're sick.

The absolute worst way to die. Being totally conscious as your body liquifies


My only regret... was having boneitis.
 
tuxq
27 minutes ago  
Day 36 of not my problem, checking in.
How's the supply of xanax and klonopin holding out?
 
GrymRpr
27 minutes ago  
Today's shenanigans
Right now, a Tupolev Tu-214 from Russia's "Special Flight Squadron" is en route to Ulyanovsk:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

So what you say.
Well, Ulyanovsk is home to the 31st Guards Air Assault Brigade
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/31st_Guards_Air_Assault_Brigade

And three guess's as to who the Ukrainian's have dealt with before.
 
qorkfiend
27 minutes ago  

somedude210: Putin's decree of the day: Spring conscription into the Russian army will run from April 1st- July 15th. Russia intends to call 134,500 men aged 18-27 for military service. At the start of the war, Putin denied that any conscripts were involved. What a difference a month makes.


gets popcorn back out.gif
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

somedude210: namegoeshere: So I read on Twitter, and it was very late so apologies that I didn't save the thread and of course grain of salt because Twitter, but the Ukrainians in the area were "shocked at the suicidal behavior" of the Russian soldiers at Chornonbyl. (attempted Ukrainian spelling - may have missed) Such as digging trenches in the soil, and sleeping in them. No wonder they're sick.

The absolute worst way to die. Being totally conscious as your body liquifies


That sounds actually about as bad as having to listen to all of Trump's speeches over and over again until your brain rebels and strangles your spinal cord in retaliatory suicide.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

Peki: somedude210: [Fark user image image 425x320]

So this happened. Backups erased too

Interesting note on that: some Anons aren't cool with putting Anonymous's name to that due to endangering civilians. 🤷


Yeah, but....Russian civilians...

/ I know
// I'm a bad person
 
Parthenogenetic
26 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukraine's military: Russia recruiting law enforcement, prosecutors to be sent to temporarily-occupied cities in Ukraine. Ukraine's Armed Forces said on March 31 that those recruited will be tasked with conducting "outreach" work with local authorities and the public.

[media0.giphy.com image 200x200]


Food shortage in Russia is lying propaganda of West! Soylent Green is plentiful for all!

Food stock to manufacture it was found when Ukrainian civilians voluntarily fled their homes to escape nazification, and mysteriously disappeared.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So I read on Twitter, and it was very late so apologies that I didn't save the thread and of course grain of salt because Twitter, but the Ukrainians in the area were "shocked at the suicidal behavior" of the Russian soldiers at Chornonbyl. (attempted Ukrainian spelling - may have missed) Such as digging trenches in the soil, and sleeping in them. No wonder they're sick.


It's very likely the soldiers were unaware of the danger, and also likely they were told by their officers to ignore any warnings from the Ukrainian staff at the plant.

Not going to waste much pity on them, either way. My pity is reserved for a few million Ukrainians being victimized because Vladimir the Incompetent is suffering from Short Man syndrome.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Today's shenanigans
Right now, a Tupolev Tu-214 from Russia's "Special Flight Squadron" is en route to Ulyanovsk:
[Fark user image 850x503][Fark user image 850x199]
So what you say.
Well, Ulyanovsk is home to the 31st Guards Air Assault Brigade
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/31st_Guards_Air_Assault_Brigade

And three guess's as to who the Ukrainian's have dealt with before.


Can you fill in the blanks for me here? I'm really not at 100% cognitive ability yet today.
 
MechaPyx
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
23 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ave applied for fighting did so because of a piece of bread


Truly the mark of a prize fighting force. Poor bastards.
 
