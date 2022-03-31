 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Santa Fe New Mexican)   Las Vegas, NM mayor closes museum wing devoted to 19th Century quasi-Catholic nighttime Mexican vigilante group who wore white hoods while targeting white settlers; "that looks like something racist"   (santafenewmexican.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Ku Klux Klan, Las Gorras Blancas, San Miguel County, New Mexico, exhibit curators, white hoods, la corona de cristo, Mr. Cable  
•       •       •

841 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did anybody bring any spare bags?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Well, we can't have the Mexicans gettin' any ideas about that sort of thing today, can we?"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the hoods were beige or off white it would have been ok though?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know what secret organization that wears white I like?


The Whiteboys
Is that racist?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low thread count
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Chicano activist Lorenzo Flores, one of the three area residents who filed the court petition to stop the city from removing the exhibit, said Saturday the display would help the community understand the real story. "

Good luck with that.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everything changed, Trujillo said, when photos appeared on Facebook of three men wearing white hoods and standing and kneeling in front of the exhibit before it opened."

"The unilateral banning of the said exhibit and closure thereof (along with threatened destruction) constitutes an unconstitutional ban of the First Amendment rights of the Petitioners and citizens who contributed to the exhibit, in violation of the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of New Mexico," says the petition, filed by three area residents.

I wonder who the three were who were wearing white hoods and standing and kneeling in front of the exhibit before it opened....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joy Division - Atmosphere [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]
Youtube 1EdUjlawLJM
The pointy robes stuff has been Catholic for centuries. The Kkk is unoriginal and racist.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Catholicism, you so crazy!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's against whitey.  How can it be racist?
 
Dinobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... Capirotes are a thing in Spain, and part of the Easter festivities. 

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
called the mayor's reaction to the display and the Facebook photos a "manufactured crisis."

You must be new around here.  We have atleast a dozen of those a day.
 
Dinobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinobot: I mean... Capirotes are a thing in Spain, and part of the Easter festivities.

[c8.alamy.com image 640x486]


granted, they come in more colors than just white... but then again, so does the grand dragon or whatever the KKK head honcho is called.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cultural appropriation is a biatch.

The Sanskrit symbol become the Nazi logo.
The capriote, Catholic pointed conical hat, becomes the KKK hood.
Kermit the frog becomes Pepe.
Orgy clubs become Republican Congressional venues
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seeing a Catholic procession in Spain during Easter was a bit jarring when I was a teenager.  A bunch of dudes in white robes and pointed white hoods coming down the road... then groups in the same outfits but different colors.  I didn't know at the time that the Klan had taken and defiled the traditional garb.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Apparently the Spanish language and Spanish Catholic traditions persist in Central/South America, including former areas of Mexico.  Who knew?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Uh oh.  Was some white person triggered by this display of history, so they had to shut it down?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Seeing a Catholic procession in Spain during Easter was a bit jarring when I was a teenager.  A bunch of dudes in white robes and pointed white hoods coming down the road... then groups in the same outfits but different colors.  I didn't know at the time that the Klan had taken and defiled the traditional garb.


[Fark user image 444x487]

[Fark user image 450x337]

[Fark user image 850x566]


Apparently the Spanish language and Spanish Catholic traditions persist in Central/South America, including former areas of Mexico.  Who knew?


No one expects the Spanish Catholic tradition!
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Kermit the frog becomes Pepe.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well this makes more sense, okay.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Uh oh.  Was some white person triggered by this display of history, so they had to shut it down?


Most likely, some idiotic liberal couldn't be bothered to find out what the display was about, and they threw a shiat fit.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Las Vegas, NM? Probably the crypto-Jews.

/Gotta do something when they're not tangling the cords of your electric luminarias.
 
saywhat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, isn't racism a religion to some people?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Las Vegas, NM? Probably the crypto-Jews.

/Gotta do something when they're not tangling the cords of your electric luminarias.


This.  There's a reason lots of people were on Columbus's ships trying to get the hell away from the Inquisition.  Crypto-moors actually surveyed Texas and New Mexico as early as 1525.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Mexican vigilante group who wore white hoods while targeting white settlers..."

What's their Fark.com handles?
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Seeing a Catholic procession in Spain during Easter was a bit jarring when I was a teenager.  A bunch of dudes in white robes and pointed white hoods coming down the road... then groups in the same outfits but different colors.  I didn't know at the time that the Klan had taken and defiled the traditional garb.


[Fark user image image 444x487]

[Fark user image image 450x337]

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Apparently the Spanish language and Spanish Catholic traditions persist in Central/South America, including former areas of Mexico.  Who knew?


My first Easter weekend in New Mexico, I saw the santuario walkers going to chimayo, walking for dozens of miles along the highway. We also accidentally crashed a funeral as we tried to gawk at an old church. It was apparently Jesus' funeral.

St. Louis (my hometown) is plenty catholic, but Spanish catholic was a whole new experience. Lots of crowns of thorns, bleeding, and whatnot. We call it bloody zombie Jesus, as contrasts with southern sweet baby Jesus. I suppose it's truer to the idea of sacrifice and suffering as central to the faith, but I still find it a bit humorous.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dinobot: Dinobot: I mean... Capirotes are a thing in Spain, and part of the Easter festivities.

[c8.alamy.com image 640x486]

granted, they come in more colors than just white... but then again, so does the grand dragon or whatever the KKK head honcho is called.

[Fark user image 850x566]


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That town never did recover from the Russian invasion of 1984 ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjsSP9HpFww

WOLVERINES!
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Filmed  in and around Las Vegas, NM.....Red Dawn
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sigh

The Gorras Blancas were fence cutters.  They went after both Anglos and Hispanos who tried to privatize the communal land grant.  In the 1800s, what options for concealing identities existed?  There were no ski masks or plastic Halloween masks or pantyhose.

Not to mention that it is an exhibit about the Penitentes, not the Gorras Blancas.  For those of you who are Protestants from the coastal areas, medieval Spanish Catholicism made a fascinating detour in the Americas because most parishioners were Indigenous peoples converted to Catholicism, so they brought Indigenous cultural and religious elements into it.  And they didn't have a lot of priests for average folk, because the Franciscans preferred converting the Indigenous people instead of serving the children of those Indigenous people, so the mestizos and genizaros and hispanos had to create their own confraternities and shrines and at-home altars, without guidance from priests.  Hence organizations like the Penitentes, that the Church wants to stop and eliminate.  Hence veneration of folk saints like Juan Soldado, that the Church wants to ban.  Hence prayers to Santo Niño de Atocha, that the Church for decades tried to redirect to others because the priests and bishops for centuries were always brought over from Europe.

The whole thing sucks because the mayor is an idiot who wants to cater to tourists, and he can't be bothered to spend ten minutes reading about his own history.  Tourists don't want to be reminded that New Mexico had its own unique culture long before the USA invaded and conquered.  They don't want to be reminded that the people here tried to fight back against the bankers and lawyers and ranchers and Santa Fe Ring members who tried to break up and fence off public land.  It goes against the narratives of capitalism.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.