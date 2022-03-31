 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Lamborghini driver muses follow-home L.A. robbers who beat him & fled empty handed could've changed their fortunes by investing in his cryptocurrency, PabloCoin. Now he's offering 20K bounty in PabloCoin to whoever turns 'em in. PabloCoin   (cbsnews.com) divider line
46
    More: Murica, High-rise, Apartment, victim of an attempted follow-home robbery, Robbery, Theft, video of the attack, Tower block, car keys  
•       •       •

718 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)



46 Comments     (+0 »)
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beating up a crypto bro has more value and ROI
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I do that when I could just download his car
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [i.pinimg.com image 736x730]


I had to read it three times before I could parse what the fark Subby was trying to say.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Scary, scary crime.
BTW - do you know what the largest form of larceny in America is?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lamborghini but he lives in an ungated apartment complex?

he's obviously the victim, but something doesn't seem right about this
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, Pablo Token is offering 20,000 in crypto for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects, and hopes to send a message to those who choose to do wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size


0.0000000039 * 20000 =  $0.000078
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Wow. Scary, scary crime.
BTW - do you know what the largest form of larceny in America is?


oil tankers boarded by pirates off the coast of Djibouti
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the voice of raisin: Lamborghini but he lives in an ungated apartment complex?

he's obviously the victim, but something doesn't seem right about this


Probably couldn't afford an oil change so had it stolen.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Now, Pablo Token is offering 20,000 in crypto for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects, and hopes to send a message to those who choose to do wrong.

[Fark user image image 408x303]

0.0000000039 * 20000 =  $0.000078


Maybe somebody should tip the thieves to go back and beat him again.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. uh

is there any evidence this actually happened
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Wow. Scary, scary crime.
BTW - do you know what the largest form of larceny in America is?


Tax cuts for the already wealthy, in detriment to programs to help the poor, is the largest form of larceny in America.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Wow. Scary, scary crime.
BTW - do you know what the largest form of larceny in America is?


nm

in America

merchandise disappearing from containers at the ports
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim kept his million dollar car and his watch, also worth a million dollars

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He said video of the attack shows the most terrifying night of his life, as he fought with the two men, one of whom had a gun."

When you stage a fake carjack with your buddies, you feel pretty confident fighting back against two guys armed with guns.

Since you made sure to do it in front of a camera, you won't be on the hook to pay for the Lambo anymore, which is good cuz you're dead broke.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Wow. Scary, scary crime.
BTW - do you know what the largest form of larceny in America is?


"shrinkage" at retail stores
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Now, Pablo Token is offering 20,000 in crypto for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects, and hopes to send a message to those who choose to do wrong.

[Fark user image 408x303]

0.0000000039 * 20000 =  $0.000078


southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone do a welfare check on subby? I'm pretty sure they had a stroke.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He parks his million dollar Lamborghini on the street?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police sketch of one of the suspects:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Gleeman: [i.pinimg.com image 736x730]

I had to read it three times before I could parse what the fark Subby was trying to say.


I had to *shudder* RTFA.

Apparently "follow-home robbery" and "follow-home robbers" are a kind of robbery. I've literally never heard or seen "follow-home" with a hyphen or used this way.
 
Timmy the Tumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that headline was pretty messy
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's near worthless but he drives a 6 figure car.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: "He said video of the attack shows the most terrifying night of his life, as he fought with the two men, one of whom had a gun."

When you stage a fake carjack with your buddies, you feel pretty confident fighting back against two guys armed with guns.

Since you made sure to do it in front of a camera, you won't be on the hook to pay for the Lambo anymore, which is good cuz you're dead broke.


Why would he not be on the hook for the lambo?  It didn't get stolen...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Wow. Scary, scary crime.
BTW - do you know what the largest form of larceny in America is?


Wage theft.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
million dollar watch?  receipt please.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solve capers! 🕵‍♂

Collect billionaire funny money!💸🤑

Grow the billionaire's social media following! 🤖
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn is it too late to start farkcoin? I really need to lose all of my money.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Damn is it too late to start farkcoin? I really need to lose all of my money.


You buy farkcoins one at a time. It's $5 and lasts a month.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The victim kept his million dollar car and his watch, also worth a million dollars

[media.makeameme.org image 600x500]


Yeah...

You'd have to try rather hard to pay 7 figures for a Lambo; even if you did, using it as a daily driver is beyond stupid, on top of being impractical.

But a $1,000,000 watch?!?!

Maybe if it was made of dilithium crystals and was powered by unicorn spooge...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why the focus on the f*cking Lamborghini? Was this an ad? Jeeeez
 
guinsu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: noitsnot: "He said video of the attack shows the most terrifying night of his life, as he fought with the two men, one of whom had a gun."

When you stage a fake carjack with your buddies, you feel pretty confident fighting back against two guys armed with guns.

Since you made sure to do it in front of a camera, you won't be on the hook to pay for the Lambo anymore, which is good cuz you're dead broke.

Why would he not be on the hook for the lambo?  It didn't get stolen...


This is clearly a gimmick to advertise his crypto.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Stock Guru Who Can't Pay His Mom, But 'Needs' The Lambo
Youtube 91y1BIcMwsw

Its not this guy, but they are all like this
 
patrick767
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: justanotherfarkinfarker: Damn is it too late to start farkcoin? I really need to lose all of my money.

You buy farkcoins one at a time. It's $5 and lasts a month.


Farkcoins are $10 now. See, they've gone up! TO THE MOON!
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: jso2897: Wow. Scary, scary crime.
BTW - do you know what the largest form of larceny in America is?

Wage theft.


ding ding ding! we have a winner!
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

patrick767: ModernPrimitive01: justanotherfarkinfarker: Damn is it too late to start farkcoin? I really need to lose all of my money.

You buy farkcoins one at a time. It's $5 and lasts a month.

Farkcoins are $10 now. See, they've gone up! TO THE MOON!


I'll now add "I remember when fark was $5" to the list of old man things I say
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: Wow. Scary, scary crime.
BTW - do you know what the largest form of larceny in America is?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like how you fully embraced "crypto" with that headline.  It really hurt my brain trying to read it.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: But a $1,000,000 watch?!?!


"What are ya gonna do, rob and kill me?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: million dollar watch?  receipt please.


I don't know about a million, but here's one for $400K.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

indy_kid: weirdneighbour: million dollar watch?  receipt please.

I don't know about a million, but here's one for $400K.


Correction: Here's a watch that worth maybe $100, but the Patek Phillipe name let's us sucker people into paying as much for this as a condo in Manhattan.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The victim kept his million dollar car and his watch, also worth a million dollars

[media.makeameme.org image 600x500]


What, did he buy it through a NFT?  If it didn't have "insurance scam" written all over it before, the watch is the tell.  Because cryptobros who put money in failed "currency" never regret buying fancy cars.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is FARK where stealing a Lambo is bad but buying a Lambo is much much worse
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: hissatsu: The victim kept his million dollar car and his watch, also worth a million dollars

[media.makeameme.org image 600x500]

Yeah...

You'd have to try rather hard to pay 7 figures for a Lambo; even if you did, using it as a daily driver is beyond stupid, on top of being impractical.

But a $1,000,000 watch?!?!

Maybe if it was made of dilithium crystals and was powered by unicorn spooge...


Or you're a fool who's soon parted from his money. Or a liar. Or delusional. Take your pick. I believe this story like I believe the propaganda coming out of the Ukraine-Russia war.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What happened to the dame?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: jso2897: Wow. Scary, scary crime.
BTW - do you know what the largest form of larceny in America is?

[Fark user image image 482x290]


Wage theft is a property crime?
 
