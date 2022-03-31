 Skip to content
(AP News)   If COVID winds down as we all hope, the US healthcare system may crash. It seems the US will only fund healthcare if hundreds of thousands of people are dying   (apnews.com) divider line
derpes_simplex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So those deaths are just the byproduct of the hysteresis between when we fund and when we don't.  Problem solved.  Instead of death panels we have a death thermostat.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I prescribe Universal Healthcare.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We're a first world country. But we do healthcare like a third world craphole.

There's something very wrong with that. Healthcare should be a right in America, not a privilege of the wealthy.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: We're a first world country. But we do healthcare like a third world craphole.

There's something very wrong with that. Healthcare should be a right in America, not a privilege of the wealthy.


Or we do healthcare like a second world casino.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So... the Freedom Convoy and anti-vaxxers really are helping everyone? Their suicidal dumbassery is actually just what we need?

Funny old world, ain't it?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: We're a first world country. But we do healthcare like a third world craphole.

There's something very wrong with that. Healthcare should be a right in America, not a privilege of the wealthy.


I agree. My wife just made an appointment for her (what's supposed to be yearly) diagnostic mammogram. We know it's going to be costly and she's been putting it off for years but the lumps are getting larger. But Aetna's shareholders can't be expected to make less today for preventive care that would save them money tomorrow.

And that's if they don't deny the claim down the road if there is something wrong. 'Merica!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
End of COVID? Aren't we optimistic.

/More likely, we declare it over, and excess deaths just mysteriously rise 2-3 times every year.
//So mysterious.
 
