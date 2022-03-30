 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   When you're driving to court to answer for stolen car charges, be sure to take a good, long thought about your mode of transportation   (kron4.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Brandy, you're a fine girl, but how dumb can you be?
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Picklehead: Brandy, you're a fine girl, but how dumb can you be?


She stole a car on a summer's day
Driving miles to get far away.
But he made it clear he couldn't stay
No harbor was his home
The sailor said, "Brandy, you're a fine girl (You're a fine girl)
but how dumb can you be? (Such a fine girl)
But my life, my love, and my lady is the sea"

Yeah, Brandy used to watch his eyes
When he told his sailor's story
She could feel the ocean fall and rise
She saw its ragin' glory
But he had always told the truth
Lord, he was an honest man
And Brandy does her best to understand

Okay somebody pick up the next line
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Wow, she's like a bad Western song.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Duh!  You can't be convicted of the same crime twice.  It's called "Double Wheel of Justice".
 
strapp3r
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
figuratively

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She is so angry.  "All my friends drive stolen cars.  Why am I getting caught?  Not once but twice.  I tried to do the right thing.  Show up for court and what does it get me?  Arrested. That's what.  The system is clearly broken."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You were not raised right, child
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Take a taxi....no one would ever suspect you stole it
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Take a taxi....no one would ever suspect you stole it


Like that German dude who got a taxi ride in his stolen BMW in Moscow shortly after the fall of the iron curtain.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This explains why Will Smith was so upset. Jada has fallen in with the wrong crowd.

/must be a wig
 
hej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The irony to me is that it seems like it would have been easier to just not show up to court.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nothing if not consistent.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She should at least get some time off for trying to make her court date, a lot of felons wouldn't even make that kind of effort!
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She is a huge nope on all three.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People like this warm my soul.
 
